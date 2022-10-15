ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Versailles, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Chilly temps, snow dust Pittsburgh area but warmer weather ahead

Halloween may be a week and-a-half away but it’s beginning to look like Christmas in the area. Snow was falling in places north of Pittsburgh Wednesday morning and temperatures were as much as 15 degrees below normal, with wind chills in the 20s according to the National Weather Service.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Doctors from Bethel Park, Upper St. Clair recognized for pandemic work

Two South Hills physicians have received medals for their work on the front lines of the covid-19 pandemic. Dr. Tim Campbell of Bethel Park and Dr. Frank Gaudio of Upper St. Clair deployed multiple times in response to outbreaks around the country as part of their work with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Disaster Medical Assistance Team. The doctors are part of the DMAT PA-1 Strike Team.
BETHEL PARK, PA
PhillyBite

Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Pittsburgh

- Pittsburgh is a city with diverse neighborhoods, and gentrification is taking place in some areas. Some neighborhoods are more desirable than others, and these communities have unique personalities, ambitions, and histories. The longtime residents of these communities often want to see more investment in the areas, while others are apprehensive about the potential adverse effects of gentrification. Many important decisions are being made about the future of these communities both within and outside their borders. With thoughtful planning, these neighborhoods could be the next hot 'hoods.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Parkway East

Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash early Wednesday on the Parkway East. First responders were called just after 6:20 a.m. to just past the Oakland exit heading toward the Squirrel Hill tunnel. Officials said two people were transported to a local hospital, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI....
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Butler police locate missing woman

BUTLER, Pa. — UPDATE: Police have located Mary Ann Thompson, the Butler woman who was missing since Monday evening. A 911 dispatcher confirmed around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday that Thompson had just been located in the city of Butler. Her condition was not released. ____________________. ORIGINAL STORY:. Police are looking...
BUTLER, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Historic Black church may return to Lower Hill after half century of displacement

“Demolition of Bethel AME Church, Wylie Avenue and Elm Street, Lower Hill District, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, July 24, 1957.” (Photo by Charles ‘Teenie’ Harris/Carnegie Museum of Art/Getty Images) Talks between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Bethel AME Church are nearly “solidified” even as the club’s developers head into a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Driver Hits Abandoned Vehicle Parked on Shoulder of I-376 in Hopewell Twp

(Hopewell Township, Beaver County, Pa.) Pennsylvania State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident along Interstate 376 Eastbound in the area of Gringo-Clinton Road at about 5:00 PM last Thursday, October 13, 2022. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

