Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sisters bring chemistry lesson to girls soccer playoff teams in Westmoreland County
Regan and Robin Reilly have a secret. A secret, just between sisters. “We are competing to see who scores more goals,” said Regan, a junior defender for the Latrobe girls soccer team. “It’s a little side competition we have.”. “They have a little fun with that,” Wildcats...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kiski Area grad Jared Curcio helps Thiel football team end its 41-game losing streak
The Thiel football team entered its Oct. 1 game against Bethany having lost 41 straight. That means none of the men on the Tomcats’ current roster had experienced a win at the college level. Junior safety/linebacker Jared Curcio had been on the roster for about a third of those...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Oct. 17, 2022: Melia Peer’s OT winner helps Mt. Lebanon secure section title
Melia Peer scored in overtime to give Mt. Lebanon a 1-0 victory over Bethel Park (10-4-2, 8-4-2) that clinched the Section 2-3A title. The Blue Devils (14-2-1, 12-2) edged Peters Township (12-1-3, 11-1-2) for the top spot. The WPIAL soccer playoff pairings will be released Wednesday on Trib HSSN. Avonworth...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Quaker Valley football commits to rebuilding process during trying season
The rebuilding campaign in the Quaker Valley football program has hit a few snags. The Quakers have sat out the postseason for the past three years. Jason Cappa took over as field boss and the hope was the team would take a step forward in anticipation of a possible playoff push.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Diabetes doesn't stop Apollo youth Sloan Olbeter in quest for boxing success
Sloan Olbeter climbing between the ropes and squaring up with his opponents in the boxing ring is his choice. At first, the 12-year-old Apollo resident wasn’t sure. Olbeter’s first trip to the Sanctuary Boxing Club in New Kensington was at his mom’s insistence. “Honestly, my mom kind...
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Here’s what we’re covering for Week 8
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season continues with some great high school football match-ups in western Pennsylvania.
Washington, October 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Washington. The Blackhawk High School soccer team will have a game with Trinity High School - Washington on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00. The Blackhawk High School soccer team will have a game with Trinity High School - Washington on October 17, 2022, 16:30:00.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Chilly temps, snow dust Pittsburgh area but warmer weather ahead
Halloween may be a week and-a-half away but it’s beginning to look like Christmas in the area. Snow was falling in places north of Pittsburgh Wednesday morning and temperatures were as much as 15 degrees below normal, with wind chills in the 20s according to the National Weather Service.
Snowflakes Tuesday morning could tie record for earliest snowfall in Pittsburgh region
The first snowfall of, well, fall could happen early Tuesday across the Pittsburgh region. According to the National Weather Service, snowflakes then would tie the record for the earliest snowfall of the season in Southwestern Pennsylvania. On Oct. 18, 1972, 1.8 inches of snow was recorded in the Pittsburgh area,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Doctors from Bethel Park, Upper St. Clair recognized for pandemic work
Two South Hills physicians have received medals for their work on the front lines of the covid-19 pandemic. Dr. Tim Campbell of Bethel Park and Dr. Frank Gaudio of Upper St. Clair deployed multiple times in response to outbreaks around the country as part of their work with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Disaster Medical Assistance Team. The doctors are part of the DMAT PA-1 Strike Team.
PhillyBite
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Pittsburgh
- Pittsburgh is a city with diverse neighborhoods, and gentrification is taking place in some areas. Some neighborhoods are more desirable than others, and these communities have unique personalities, ambitions, and histories. The longtime residents of these communities often want to see more investment in the areas, while others are apprehensive about the potential adverse effects of gentrification. Many important decisions are being made about the future of these communities both within and outside their borders. With thoughtful planning, these neighborhoods could be the next hot 'hoods.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Parkway East
Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash early Wednesday on the Parkway East. First responders were called just after 6:20 a.m. to just past the Oakland exit heading toward the Squirrel Hill tunnel. Officials said two people were transported to a local hospital, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI....
Former Hempfield grocery store set to become entertainment venue
Brothers Bobby and Chris Hogue are in the middle of designing a new entertainment venue at a former Hempfield grocery store, but they already know there’s nothing quite like it in the region. 814 Lanes & Games is set to open next year at the former Shop ’n Save...
Butler police locate missing woman
BUTLER, Pa. — UPDATE: Police have located Mary Ann Thompson, the Butler woman who was missing since Monday evening. A 911 dispatcher confirmed around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday that Thompson had just been located in the city of Butler. Her condition was not released. ____________________. ORIGINAL STORY:. Police are looking...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Historic Black church may return to Lower Hill after half century of displacement
“Demolition of Bethel AME Church, Wylie Avenue and Elm Street, Lower Hill District, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, July 24, 1957.” (Photo by Charles ‘Teenie’ Harris/Carnegie Museum of Art/Getty Images) Talks between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Bethel AME Church are nearly “solidified” even as the club’s developers head into a...
Westmoreland Heritage Trail officials working to close 'middle gap'
Officials for the Westmoreland Heritage Trail are working to find a way around — or underneath as it turns out — Route 66 as they work to close a 4-mile middle gap that will create an uninterrupted hiking and biking path from Trafford to Saltsburg. While acquiring land...
beavercountyradio.com
Driver Hits Abandoned Vehicle Parked on Shoulder of I-376 in Hopewell Twp
(Hopewell Township, Beaver County, Pa.) Pennsylvania State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident along Interstate 376 Eastbound in the area of Gringo-Clinton Road at about 5:00 PM last Thursday, October 13, 2022. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that...
Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
Freeze warning in effect for parts of our area Monday night
PITTSBURGH — Wind chills in the 20s will have you grabbing extra layers early Tuesday and areas north and east of Pittsburgh could see the growing season come to an abrupt end. A Freeze Warning has been issued for Butler, Armstrong, Indiana and the ridges of Westmoreland Fayette counties...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Psychic fair, rotary scholarship and more in Penn Hills, Verona
Beginning at 7 a.m. Oct. 25, the Allegheny County Department of Public Works has announced that Nadine Road will be closed. The closure will last through Nov. 4 and is to repair a storm drain. Traffic will be detoured using Allegheny River Boulevard (Route 130), Sandy Creek Road (Route 130),...
Comments / 0