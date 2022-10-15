ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc12.com

Former Kearsley H.S. football coach off field, but not out of classroom

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Some Kearsley High School students say they were surprised Monday, when they got to school and saw the former head football coach in class. Some parents and students say they are upset that Shawn Fitzgerald, who was dismissed as varsity football coach last week amid allegations of physical and verbal abuse, continues teaching students at the school.
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

Genesee County Michigan’s Most Famous Historical Buildings

It's not often talked about these days, but for all of the "blight" this and "rundown" that conversations... The towns and cities around Genesee County have numerous State Historical Buildings & sites and several on the National Register of Historic Places, too. That's what we'll see in this detailed gallery today.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan college instructor gets ‘Jeopardy’ second chance and it doesn’t go well

“Jeopardy” has given some former contestants a second chance to win some big cash. One of them is Mott Community College history instructor, Aaron Gulyas from Grand Blanc. Gulyas had the lead going into the Final Jeopardy round in the episode airing this past May, but he didn’t know the question to the clue and lost his lead and the game to then 10-day champion Richard Long.
GRAND BLANC, MI
wcsx.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.

SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

WNEM Weather Update Tuesday, October 18, 2022

A court hearing resumes Wednesday to determine whether admitted killer Mark Latunski should spend the rest of his life in prison. TV5 talks with the organizer of a free winter clothes giveaway in Flint.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
22K+
Followers
21K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy