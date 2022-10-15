Read full article on original website
Birch Run, Vassar put playoff possibilities on line in Week 9
More than a dozen Saginaw-area football teams head into the final game of the regular season, feeling confident in their playoff positions. Some are counting on wins to secure home-field advantage, some need a win to maintain their position as one of the top 32 teams in the playoff points standings in their divisions.
Frankenmuth cross country newcomer named MLive Saginaw Athlete of Week
Landen Wise is making his first year as a cross country runner a successful one. Wise, a sophomore at Frankenmuth, was voted the Saginaw-area Athlete of the Week after recording a pair of Top 10 finishes and running the fifth-fastest time in Frankenmuth cross country history.
Saginaw-area football teams trending up, rankings
The Michigan high school football season enters its final week of the regular season, with some Saginaw-area teams building momentum for hopefully long playoff runs.
Five Flint-area football teams ranked in top 10 by AP, four by coaches association
FLINT – Five Flint-area high school football teams are ranked among the top 10 this week by The Associated Press while four are in the coaches association top 10. In the AP poll, Davison (7-1) is ranked No. 8 in Division while Lapeer (7-1) received honorable mention.
Former Kearsley H.S. football coach off field, but not out of classroom
GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Some Kearsley High School students say they were surprised Monday, when they got to school and saw the former head football coach in class. Some parents and students say they are upset that Shawn Fitzgerald, who was dismissed as varsity football coach last week amid allegations of physical and verbal abuse, continues teaching students at the school.
Two-sport star Tae Boyd of Grand Blanc announces college choice
FLINT – Two-sport star Tae Boyd of Grand Blanc will be continuing his athletic career at Ferris State University. Boyd announced his commitment on Twitter.
Genesee County Michigan’s Most Famous Historical Buildings
It's not often talked about these days, but for all of the "blight" this and "rundown" that conversations... The towns and cities around Genesee County have numerous State Historical Buildings & sites and several on the National Register of Historic Places, too. That's what we'll see in this detailed gallery today.
John Legend decides fate of EMU grad from Saginaw in ‘The Voice’ Battle Round
He has a falsetto you have to hear to believe, but was it enough to send him to the third round on “The Voice?” EMU grad and Saginaw native, Solsong, performed The Weeknd’s “Die for You” with and against Morgan Taylor in the Battle Round airing on October 18.
Western gets Oregon-tough for Bay County Championship with grueling workout
UNIVERSITY CENTER, MI – The Bay City Western cross country program always has the week of the Bay County Championship circled on the calendar. Not because of the race, but because of the workout.
Michigan college instructor gets ‘Jeopardy’ second chance and it doesn’t go well
“Jeopardy” has given some former contestants a second chance to win some big cash. One of them is Mott Community College history instructor, Aaron Gulyas from Grand Blanc. Gulyas had the lead going into the Final Jeopardy round in the episode airing this past May, but he didn’t know the question to the clue and lost his lead and the game to then 10-day champion Richard Long.
Michigan basketball, but not Michigan State, ranked in preseason top 25
The Associated Press preseason men’s basketball top-25 poll was released on Monday (Oct. 17), and Michigan is on it. The Wolverines checked in at No. 22 in the rankings, which come exactly three weeks before the start of the regular season. Michigan State is not ranked. Michigan started last...
Line wraps around the corner as first Raising Cane’s in Michigan opens doors
Raising Cane's is sizzling up their famous chicken finger baskets as they gear up for the grand opening of their first Michigan restaurant.
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Sisters Supporting Sisters to host gathering Monday with Claressa Shields
FLINT TWP, MI - Sisters Supporting Sisters will be hosting Claressa Shields on Monday evening to celebrate her accomplishments in boxing and her continued support to her hometown. The gathering will take place at Sisters Supporting Sisters, located inside the Genesee Valley Center in Flint Township. Shields is the only...
Michigan State atmosphere blows NJ OT Juan Minaya away
Class of 2024 Paramus, (NJ) offensive tackle Juan Minaya was back in East Lansing again for another unofficial visit to Michigan State yesterday. The game-day atmosphere blew Minaya away.
Michigan at Ohio State opening point spread released
Michigan at Ohio StateWhat is the point spread for Michigan at Ohio State?Michigan will be looking to go back-to-back. Though there are still some hurdles along the way, it appears as if No. 4 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State are on a collision course to play for a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game.
There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.
SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
Snow in Flint: What is the Earliest Date It’s Ever Happened?
There's no denying it. Before you know it we'll be donning winter coats, digging out the shovels, and rediscovering our winter driving skills. Winter is on the way, but how early is too early?. Snow in October. The idea of seeing snow tomorrow morning (10/18) seems a little daunting, doesn't...
WNEM Weather Update Tuesday, October 18, 2022
A court hearing resumes Wednesday to determine whether admitted killer Mark Latunski should spend the rest of his life in prison. TV5 talks with the organizer of a free winter clothes giveaway in Flint.
See fall 2022 count day numbers for Genesee County school districts
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – The 10-day period that Michigan schools have to report their fall student head count is now over. Fall count day in Michigan was on Wednesday, Oct. 5. It is held annually in the fall and spring semesters to calculate the amount of state appropriations that each school district will receive.
