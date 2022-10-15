Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
Girls Volleyball: Bronson and Union City score Big 8 Conference victories
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Bronson rolled to another victory in the Big 8 Conference on Tuesday night as they won three games to nothing at Springport. The game scores were 25-10, 25-12, 25-4. Viking statistics…. Aleah Brackett – 4 kills, 2 aces, 3 digs, 1.block. Aubree Calloway-5...
wtvbam.com
Union City and Tekonsha remain in post season hunt in latest MHSAA football playoff standings
EAST LANSING, MI (WTVB) – With one week left in the regular season, the Union City Chargers are ranked 11th in Division Seven in the latest M.H.S.A.A. playoff point standings. The top 32 teams in the eight divisions of 11 player football qualify for the post season and the...
wtvbam.com
Area behind Larsen Stadium press box being closed off for Friday’s CHS football game
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – There will be some tighter crowd control and safety measures in place for Friday night’s Coldwater High School home football game against Parma Western. High School Athletic Director Todd Farmer said in a statement on Monday that spectators attending the game will be asked...
wtvbam.com
Pairings for Big 8/Cascades crossover football games announced
JACKSON, MI (WTVB) – The pairings for this year’s edition of the crossover football games between the Big 8 and Cascades Conferences were announced Saturday on the Cascades Conference website. Big 8 schools will host this year’s games:. Friday, October 21. 7th Place: East Jackson at Springport.
MLive.com
Matchups set for Big 8/Cascades Crossover
JACKSON – Matchups have been set for the Big 8/Cascades Crossover Friday and Saturday. The champions of the two leagues, Napoleon and Union City will meet Saturday at 1 p.m. in Union City. The Big 8 will be the host for each matchup. Other notable matchups include Jonesville hosting...
Michigan man wins $25K a year for life in lottery game
One Jackson Co. man is truly "lucky for life."
wcsx.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Karen Lee Snell
Karen Lee Snell, 73, of Coldwater passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Parkview Hospital in Ft. Wayne, IN. In accordance to her wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family is being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home...
Raising Cane’s to open first Michigan location Tuesday
The Louisiana chain will open its newest location in East Lansing
Jackson resident ‘seriously injured’ in crash on I-94
A 40-year-old from Jackson was taken to the hospital after a serious crash around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
WNDU
Tricia Sloma celebrates 30 years at WNDU!
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are celebrating one of our own on Monday, as Tricia Sloma has helped you start your day with a smile for 30 years now!. Tricia started her career at WNDU by working for AgDay and on the radio. She quickly moved to the desk and anchored the morning show. At that point, the newscast was just 30 minutes long – two hours less than what it is now!
WWMTCw
Avelo Airlines suspends flights from Kalamazoo to Fort Myers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you're heading to Florida for the winter, your choice of location may be limited. Due to destruction and devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Avelo Airlines suspended all of their newly announced Fort Myers routes, a representative said Tuesday. Avelo Airlines: Ultra low-cost airline announces new...
2 hurt when vehicle crashes into house, catches fire
Two people are in the hospital after a truck crashed into the gas line of a home starting a fire in Howard Township Monday morning.
Road near I-94 closing in Jackson County starting this week
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson County road near I-94 is closing for this week for construction. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing Blake Road near I-94 to install a storm sewer, starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. The road is a main route to Jackson College’s Maher Campus, and traffic is being detoured through Dettman and Seymour roads.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Chick-fil-A to open two more restaurants
Chick-fil-A continues its West Michigan expansion with two more Grand Rapids-area restaurants slated to open within the next year. The Georgia-based chicken chain confirmed this week it expects to open a Cascade Township store this winter, with a Walker-area store ready to open in fall 2023. The Cascade store will...
Battle Creek police investigating two deaths
Police in Battle Creek are investigating after two people died on Saturday.
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Case Realty Group makes $2,500 donation to Children’s Museum project
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Another local business has made a contribution to the crowdfunding campaign to help relocate the Children’s Museum of Branch County to the Taylor’s building in downtown Coldwater. Case Realty Group has made a $2,500 donation as the campaign gets closer its $50,000 goal.
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
Breakfast chain opening third restaurant in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new Morning Belle restaurant is expected to open at Breton Village in Grand Rapids in November. The restaurant, which is owned by Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group and offers waffles, avocado toast, frittatas, egg white omelets and more, has two other locations in area: 434 Bridge St. NW and 1600 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids Township.
