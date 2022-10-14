ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu County, HI

MilitaryTimes

2 plead guilty after stealing more than $100 million in GI Bill funds

The Justice Department received a guilty plea on Sept. 16 in a Post-9/11 GI Bill fraud case that cost the Veterans Affairs more than $100 million. Michael Bostock, of Nampa, Idaho, and Eric Bostock, of Riverside, California, worked for California Technical Academy, a VA-approved, for-profit school the defendants founded to offer technical training at three locations across California, according to court documents.
RIVERSIDE, CA
mcknightsseniorliving.com

City sides with music venue in asking court to overturn noise case favoring CCRC

An Arizona continuing care retirement community continues to lose local support in its fight with a neighboring concert venue over noise levels after city officials asked the court to reverse its previous ruling that favored the life plan community. The city of Tempe filed an amicus brief recently siding with...
TEMPE, AZ

