mynewsla.com
Man Pleads No Contest to Assaulting Teen in Store Restroom
A man pleaded no contest Monday to assaulting a 16-year-old girl who was followed into the restroom of a Whittier grocery store. Steven Magdaleno, 39, is facing eight years in state prison in connection with his plea to assault with intent to commit a felony, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Student Who Sued Pomona Unified Alleging Abuse by Coach Settles Lawsuit
A former Pomona High School girls’ basketball player who alleged she was sexually abused in the mid-1990s by a coach on the boys’ team has reached a conditional settlement of her lawsuit against the Pomona Unified School District, attorneys in the case told a judge Tuesday. Los Angeles...
mynewsla.com
mynewsla.com
Man Charged With Trying To Kill Security Guard During Alleged Hate Crime
A 33-year-old man has been charged with trying to kill a 74-year-old Black security guard during an alleged hate crime attack in a Pomona parking lot, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced today.
Girlfriend of stabbing spree suspect says he was in a mental health crisis
A councilwoman is also criticizing the police department, saying it shouldn't have taken hours to alert people about the stabbings. The post Girlfriend of stabbing spree suspect says he was in a mental health crisis appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
mynewsla.com
Man Found Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity in Mother’s Killing
A 37-year-old Laguna Beach man charged with stabbing his mother to death was found not guilty by reason of insanity Monday. Matthew Bryson McDonald is scheduled for a Nov. 4 hearing to determine his commitment term in a mental health facility. Police were called about 10:45 a.m. Aug. 18, 2019,...
Officials investigate allegations of racist taunting during football game in Orange County: Report
School administration officials are investigating allegations of racist taunting during a football game over the weekend, according to the Orange County Register. The incident occurred during a game between San Clemente and Mission Viejo high schools in San Clemente on Friday, according to the newspaper. Mission Viejo football players were allegedly subjected to racist comments […]
Fontana Herald News
mynewsla.com
Man Accused in Holdup on Elsinore Street Arraigned
One of two men accused of robbing a Lake Elsinore resident at gunpoint was charged Tuesday with armed robbery, while his alleged cohort was out of custody, awaiting arraignment. Alfredo Dominguez, 23, of Perris, was arrested last week with 18-year-old Carlos Fabian Ventura Calderon, also of Perris, following a Riverside...
mynewsla.com
Menifee Man Suspected of Killing His Brother
A felon accused of fatally assaulting his brother at their Menifee home was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder. Abisola Afuwape, 30, of Menifee, was formally booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on the allegation, though he was already locked up for alleged parole violations. According to...
mynewsla.com
LASD Lieutenant Files Court Papers Against County, Sheriff Over Dog Death
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department lieutenant, the latest of several department members to claim to be a whistleblower over wrongdoing within the department, filed court papers Monday against the county and Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Lt. Joseph Garrido’s still unofficial Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges whistleblower retaliation, civil...
Anthony Avalos: LA County approves $32M settlement over death of 10-year-old Lancaster boy
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday formally approved a $32 million dollar settlement between the county and family of Anthony Avalos, a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018.
Orange County Romance Scammer Pleads Guilty
An Irvine man pleaded guilty today to federal charges for conning more than $250,000 from former romantic partners and others and using their personal information to obtain credit.
Inmate at San Bernardino County jail charged with murder, accused of killing cellmate
A man housed at a jail in San Bernardino County now faces new charges for murder after his cellmate died earlier this month. Michael Follet, a 67-year-old Yucaipa man, was arrested in September and charged with unlawful use of tear gas, resisting arrest and other weapons charges. On Oct. 2, Follet’s cellmate, 47-year-old Steven Puskar […]
Fontana Herald News
Two gang members are arrested after being found with numerous firearms in Fontana
Two suspects were arrested after being found with numerous firearms in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department. Over the past weekend, the P.D.'s Gang Unit contacted two known gang members in a vehicle. The two subjects were convicted felons and on probation. A search of their vehicle revealed a loaded firearm and miscellaneous gun parts, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 17.
LA Sheriff's Department dog died after being left for hours in hot car, suit alleges
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department dog died after allegedly being left for hours in a hot car, according to a new lawsuit.
mynewsla.com
Orange County Board Pushes for Open Hearing on Mass Shooter
Orange County supervisors Tuesday asked the county counsel’s office to make a request to make a normally private hearing public in the case of an accused mass killer. The board unanimously voted to ask county counsel Leon Page to make a request of the judge in an Oct. 27 hearing to let the public attend. The hearing is to determine where to house Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, who suffered significant brain damage in a mass shooting on March 31, 2021 in Orange.
mynewsla.com
LA County Board Approves $32 Million Settlement Over Boy’s Death
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday formally approved a $32 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by relatives of a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018 after allegedly being subjected to extensive torture by his mother and her boyfriend. The settlement of the county’s portion of the...
