mynewsla.com
Man Found Shot to Death in City Terrace Area; Investigation Underway
A man was found shot to death Tuesday in the unincorporated area of City Terrace near East Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. Deputies went to the 3800 block of Dwiggins Street about 3:25 a.m. “regarding a body dumped at the location,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads No Contest to Assaulting Teen in Store Restroom
A man pleaded no contest Monday to assaulting a 16-year-old girl who was followed into the restroom of a Whittier grocery store. Steven Magdaleno, 39, is facing eight years in state prison in connection with his plea to assault with intent to commit a felony, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of Exposing Himself to Moreno Valley Girls Granted Bail Reduction
A 32-year-old man accused of exposing himself to two Moreno Valley girls and trying to lure them into his vehicle was granted a bail reduction Tuesday, likely enabling him to get out of jail. Armando Richard Garcia of Moreno Valley is charged with two counts each of indecent exposure and...
mynewsla.com
Man Accused in Holdup on Elsinore Street Arraigned
One of two men accused of robbing a Lake Elsinore resident at gunpoint was charged Tuesday with armed robbery, while his alleged cohort was out of custody, awaiting arraignment. Alfredo Dominguez, 23, of Perris, was arrested last week with 18-year-old Carlos Fabian Ventura Calderon, also of Perris, following a Riverside...
mynewsla.com
Pair Suspected in High-Speed Pursuit Through Moreno Valley, Ending in Crash
A 25-year-old man suspected of fleeing from sheriff’s deputies and colliding with a pickup truck while driving under the influence and running red lights in Moreno Valley was being held Tuesday on $750,000 bail. Gabriel Cabrera of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in...
mynewsla.com
LA County Board Approves $32 Million Settlement Over Boy’s Death
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday formally approved a $32 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by relatives of a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018 after allegedly being subjected to extensive torture by his mother and her boyfriend. The settlement of the county’s portion of the...
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged in Fatal Hit-Run Crash at Pomona Taco Stand
A 25-year-old woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, was charged with vehicular manslaughter and other counts, the District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana was also charged Monday with two counts...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Allegedly Runs Car into CHP Motorcycle During Traffic Stop
An unlicensed motorist was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer for allegedly backing into a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer after the lawman stopped him for a traffic violation in Home Gardens. Prudencio Xajil Alvarado, 55, was taken into custody about 9:30...
mynewsla.com
Man Accused Of Harassing, Exposing Himself To MoVal Girls Due In Court
A 32-year-old man accused of exposing himself to two Moreno Valley girls and trying to lure them into his vehicle will ask a judge Tuesday to lower his bail so he can get out of jail. Armando Richard Garcia of Moreno Valley is charged with two counts each of indecent...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (October 18, 2021)…LAFD Women Firefighters Group: Chief Ignored Abuse Reports, Should be Removed
One Year Ago Today (October 18, 2021)…A coalition of women firefighters at the Los Angeles Fire Department called for Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas to be removed for allegedly ignoring allegations of sexism, harassment and abuse endured by women at the department. In a letter to Mayor Eric Garcetti, the...
mynewsla.com
Student Who Sued Pomona Unified Alleging Abuse by Coach Settles Lawsuit
A former Pomona High School girls’ basketball player who alleged she was sexually abused in the mid-1990s by a coach on the boys’ team has reached a conditional settlement of her lawsuit against the Pomona Unified School District, attorneys in the case told a judge Tuesday. Los Angeles...
mynewsla.com
Officials Working to Clear Suspected Human Remains in Pipe in Costa Mesa
A blocked pipe at the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway at Baker Street may have human remains in it, officials said Tuesday as efforts were underway to clear the pipe. Caltrans and California Highway Patrol officials became aware of the blockage at Baker Street on Monday and requested that Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s coroner’s officials were on hand when the pipe was flushed Tuesday, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle.
mynewsla.com
Number of COVID-Positive Patients in LA County Tumbles Again
The number of COVID19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals fell to 403 Tuesday, but a technical issue prevented the release of updated infection and death numbers. The 403 COVID-positive patients marked a drop from 434 reported on Monday. Of the currently hospitalized patients, 53 were being treated in intensive...
mynewsla.com
Guard Wounded in Robbery of Armored Car at Carson Area Bank
A guard was shot and wounded Monday during a robbery of an armored car at a Bank of America branch in an unincorporated area bordering Carson, and the suspects were being sought, authorities said. The armored car was making a money pick-up at the Bank of America branch at 23800...
mynewsla.com
4 Stabbed, 1 Fatally, in Long Beach; Suspect in Custody
A series of stabbings in Long Beach Monday left a woman dead, three men injured, and a man in custody, police said. The first stabbing occurred about 5:35 a.m. in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue, Brandon Fahey of the Long Beach Police Department told City News Service. A woman...
mynewsla.com
Four People Shot During Family Argument In Lancaster
Four people were shot and wounded this evening in Lancaster during what was reportedly a family argument. The shooting took place around 5:30 p.m. at the Casa Bonita Apartment complex in the 44200 block of 20th East Street East, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jacques Morano and a news photographer at the scene.
mynewsla.com
Two Arrested in Shooting During Family Argument in Lancaster
Two people were taken into custody Monday morning in connection with the shooting that wounded four people during a family argument in Lancaster. The arrests were confirmed by Sgt. J. Moreno of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. Their names and relationship to the victims were not released. The shooting took...
mynewsla.com
OC Sheriff’s Deputies Seek Help with Homicide Investigation
Orange County sheriff’s deputies Monday asked for the public’s help tracking down the car of a suspected homicide victim whose body was found in a Laguna Niguel hotel. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched about noon Saturday to the hotel in the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano to aid an “unresponsive” woman in the room, deputies said. Griselda Petra Pinedareta, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene, and investigators suspect she was a homicide victim, deputies said.
mynewsla.com
Trial Date Set for Man Accused of Killing Partygoer in River Bottom
A Jan. 31 trial date was confirmed Monday for a 21-year-old man accused of stabbing two partygoers, one fatally, during an altercation involving a mass of people gathered in the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside. Raul Sanchez of Rialto was arrested in March 2021 following a month-long investigation into...
mynewsla.com
Murder Suspected: Man Found Dead in Hemet
A 40-year-old San Jacinto man was found dead in the roadway and his death was being investigated as a homicide, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Hemet station responded to the 200 block of Soboba Road at 3:10 a.m. Saturday to a report of an unresponsive male in the roadway.
