Santa Ana, CA

mynewsla.com

Man Pleads No Contest to Assaulting Teen in Store Restroom

A man pleaded no contest Monday to assaulting a 16-year-old girl who was followed into the restroom of a Whittier grocery store. Steven Magdaleno, 39, is facing eight years in state prison in connection with his plea to assault with intent to commit a felony, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
WHITTIER, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Found Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity in Mother’s Killing

A 37-year-old Laguna Beach man charged with stabbing his mother to death was found not guilty by reason of insanity Monday. Matthew Bryson McDonald is scheduled for a Nov. 4 hearing to determine his commitment term in a mental health facility. Police were called about 10:45 a.m. Aug. 18, 2019,...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Charged in Fatal Hit-Run Crash at Pomona Taco Stand

A 25-year-old woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, was charged with vehicular manslaughter and other counts, the District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana was also charged Monday with two counts...
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Accused in Holdup on Elsinore Street Arraigned

One of two men accused of robbing a Lake Elsinore resident at gunpoint was charged Tuesday with armed robbery, while his alleged cohort was out of custody, awaiting arraignment. Alfredo Dominguez, 23, of Perris, was arrested last week with 18-year-old Carlos Fabian Ventura Calderon, also of Perris, following a Riverside...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
2urbangirls.com

mynewsla.com

Man Found Shot to Death in City Terrace Area; Investigation Underway

A man was found shot to death Tuesday in the unincorporated area of City Terrace near East Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. Deputies went to the 3800 block of Dwiggins Street about 3:25 a.m. “regarding a body dumped at the location,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LASD Lieutenant Files Court Papers Against County, Sheriff Over Dog Death

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department lieutenant, the latest of several department members to claim to be a whistleblower over wrongdoing within the department, filed court papers Monday against the county and Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Lt. Joseph Garrido’s still unofficial Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges whistleblower retaliation, civil...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

