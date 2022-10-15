Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of Exposing Himself to Moreno Valley Girls Granted Bail Reduction
A 32-year-old man accused of exposing himself to two Moreno Valley girls and trying to lure them into his vehicle was granted a bail reduction Tuesday, likely enabling him to get out of jail. Armando Richard Garcia of Moreno Valley is charged with two counts each of indecent exposure and...
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads No Contest to Assaulting Teen in Store Restroom
A man pleaded no contest Monday to assaulting a 16-year-old girl who was followed into the restroom of a Whittier grocery store. Steven Magdaleno, 39, is facing eight years in state prison in connection with his plea to assault with intent to commit a felony, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Man Accused Of Harassing, Exposing Himself To MoVal Girls Due In Court
A 32-year-old man accused of exposing himself to two Moreno Valley girls and trying to lure them into his vehicle will ask a judge Tuesday to lower his bail so he can get out of jail. Armando Richard Garcia of Moreno Valley is charged with two counts each of indecent...
Man Charged With Trying To Kill Security Guard During Alleged Hate Crime
A 33-year-old man has been charged with trying to kill a 74-year-old Black security guard during an alleged hate crime attack in a Pomona parking lot, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced today.
mynewsla.com
Man Found Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity in Mother’s Killing
A 37-year-old Laguna Beach man charged with stabbing his mother to death was found not guilty by reason of insanity Monday. Matthew Bryson McDonald is scheduled for a Nov. 4 hearing to determine his commitment term in a mental health facility. Police were called about 10:45 a.m. Aug. 18, 2019,...
Fontana Herald News
Inmate at West Valley Detention Center is charged with allegedly killing another inmate
A 67-year-old inmate at West Valley Detention Center was charged with allegedly killing another inmate while in custody, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 2, deputies at the jail facility were alerted to a problem inside a cell in their housing unit. Deputies responded and...
newsantaana.com
A woman was arrested in Tustin in a stolen car with drugs and stolen checks and credit cards
Tustin police officers awoke a sleepy female Parolee after observing drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle. Further discovered in the vehicle were a set of golf clubs and a California Driver License which had recently been stolen from nearby Tustin residences. Will you still vote for...
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged in Fatal Hit-Run Crash at Pomona Taco Stand
A 25-year-old woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, was charged with vehicular manslaughter and other counts, the District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana was also charged Monday with two counts...
Authorities searching for car of suspected homicide victim after body found in Laguna Niguel hotel
Investigators in Orange County are seeking the public's help with a homicide investigation after a 36-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in Laguna Niguel.
mynewsla.com
Man Accused in Holdup on Elsinore Street Arraigned
One of two men accused of robbing a Lake Elsinore resident at gunpoint was charged Tuesday with armed robbery, while his alleged cohort was out of custody, awaiting arraignment. Alfredo Dominguez, 23, of Perris, was arrested last week with 18-year-old Carlos Fabian Ventura Calderon, also of Perris, following a Riverside...
LA Sheriff's Department dog died after being left for hours in hot car, suit alleges
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department dog died after allegedly being left for hours in a hot car, according to a new lawsuit.
Inmate at San Bernardino County jail charged with murder, accused of killing cellmate
A man housed at a jail in San Bernardino County now faces new charges for murder after his cellmate died earlier this month. Michael Follet, a 67-year-old Yucaipa man, was arrested in September and charged with unlawful use of tear gas, resisting arrest and other weapons charges. On Oct. 2, Follet’s cellmate, 47-year-old Steven Puskar […]
2urbangirls.com
Orange County man found not guilty in mother’s killing
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 37-year-old Laguna Beach man charged with stabbing his mother to death was found not guilty by reason of insanity Monday. Matthew Bryson McDonald is scheduled for a Nov. 4 hearing to determine his commitment term in a mental health facility. Police were called about...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Shot to Death in City Terrace Area; Investigation Underway
A man was found shot to death Tuesday in the unincorporated area of City Terrace near East Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. Deputies went to the 3800 block of Dwiggins Street about 3:25 a.m. “regarding a body dumped at the location,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
OC Sheriff's Deputies Seek Help with Homicide Investigation
Orange County sheriff's deputies Monday asked for the public's help tracking down the car of a suspected homicide victim whose body was found in a Laguna Niguel hotel.
mynewsla.com
LASD Lieutenant Files Court Papers Against County, Sheriff Over Dog Death
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department lieutenant, the latest of several department members to claim to be a whistleblower over wrongdoing within the department, filed court papers Monday against the county and Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Lt. Joseph Garrido’s still unofficial Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges whistleblower retaliation, civil...
mynewsla.com
Pair Suspected in High-Speed Pursuit Through Moreno Valley, Ending in Crash
A 25-year-old man suspected of fleeing from sheriff’s deputies and colliding with a pickup truck while driving under the influence and running red lights in Moreno Valley was being held Tuesday on $750,000 bail. Gabriel Cabrera of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in...
Anthony Avalos: LA County approves $32M settlement over death of 10-year-old Lancaster boy
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday formally approved a $32 million dollar settlement between the county and family of Anthony Avalos, a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018.
foxla.com
Woman found dead in Laguna Niguel hotel; deputies searching for her stolen car
LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. - Orange County sheriff's deputies Monday asked for the public's help tracking down the car of a suspected homicide victim whose body was found in a Laguna Niguel hotel. Sheriff's deputies were dispatched about noon Saturday to the hotel in the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano to...
Girlfriend of stabbing spree suspect says he was in a mental health crisis
A councilwoman is also criticizing the police department, saying it shouldn't have taken hours to alert people about the stabbings. The post Girlfriend of stabbing spree suspect says he was in a mental health crisis appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Comments / 2