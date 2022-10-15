Read full article on original website
Beverly ‘Bev’ Warren
SYRACUSE – Beverly "Bev" Warren, 81, Ligonier, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in her residence. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Owen Family Funeral Home in Syracuse. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Ronnie A. Park
BOURBON – Ronnie A. Park, age 68, of Tippecanoe, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Ronnie was born on Dec. 2, 1953, to Charles and Dora Sparks Park in Warsaw. He was a resident of the Tippecanoe area for most of his life. He married Christy Beckley. He retired from his career at Dalton Foundry of Warsaw. He enjoyed raising livestock, mostly donkeys and draft horses, trail riding, he was an avid horse trader, carpenter, was mechanically minded and could fix anything. He was a “jokester” and loved to make people laugh and he was very entertaining.
Grace College To Host 32nd Annual FunFest On Oct. 28
WINONA LAKE — Grace College will host its 32nd annual FunFest on Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Gordon Health and Wellness Center, 100 Publishers Drive, Winona Lake. FunFest is free and open to all families in the community. This year’s theme is “Under the...
Myracle Jade Manns
Myracle Jade Manns, age 7, of Argos, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at her home. Myracle was born on Aug. 18, 2015, in Fort Wayne, the daughter of Melissa Wirsing and Matthew Manns. She was known to be the sweetest girl and her heart’s desire was to be...
Sue Harman
Sue Harman, of Warsaw, age 76, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 10, 2022, while on vacation on Hilton Head Island. Her kindness, service to others, and love for her family, friends and community will be immeasurably missed by all who knew her. Born Betty Sue Cooper, most knew her as...
Dennis Lee Hover
Dennis Lee Hover, 81, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. Dennis was born March 31, 1941, in Warsaw, to Fred and Dorothy Woodling Hover. Dennis greatly disliked the Indiana winters and would spend time in Florida each year. He was an avid golfer and self proclaimed “not very good at it” … even though he did land a hole in one.
Judith Ann Puckett
Judith Ann Puckett, 78, Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, died at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
O’Rian Devon Duck Haab
O'Rian Devon Duck Haab, the son of Randie Lee Ann Jackson Haab and Daniel Haab, of Warsaw, was born an angel at 7:42 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw. O'Rian’s life will be celebrated with a memorial service at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20...
Milford Battles Quonset Fire
MILFORD - There were no injuries after a quonset fire Saturday night at the corner of James and East Syracuse streets in Milford. According to Milford Fire Department Fire Chief Virgil Sharp, the MFD was called to the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. There was heavy smoke and fire, as well as multiple small explosions during the fire. There was a partial collapse to the 100-foot long, 40- to 50-foot tall building.
Valley School Board Approves Building Construction Bids
AKRON – Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation moved forward with its building project at the high school when the School Board awarded bids for the project Tuesday. On April 12, TVSC received 15 bids for 10 bid categories for the Tippecanoe Valley High School renovations and addition project. On April 21, the Board, from the recommendation of Superintendent Blaine Conley, rejected all bids for the project.
Mary Bernice Wiggs
NORTH WEBSTER – Mary Bernice Wiggs, 101, formerly of North Webster, died Oct. 16, 2022, at Miller's Merry Manor in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Owen Family Funeral Home of North Webster. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Robert L. ‘Bob’ Wulliman
Robert L. “Bob” Wulliman passed away Oct. 14, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Bob was born on Sept. 20, 1936, in Berne, the son of Orten and Ruth Rohrer Wulliman. Moving to Winona Lake at the age of 4, he was a 1954 graduate of Warsaw High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961. On Aug. 17, 1963, he married Carolyn R. Farley.
Patricia Majewski
Patricia Majewski, 84, of Warsaw, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake. Patricia was born on Aug. 2, 1938, in Chicago, the daughter of Sigmund and Frances Marciniak Machala. She was united in marriage to Anthony “Tony” Majewski on Sept. 28, 1957, in Chicago, who proceeded her Dec. 16, 2012.
Infant Haab
Shirley Ann Glass
NORTH MANCHESTER – Shirley Ann Glass, 86, North Manchester, died Oct. 14, 2022. Shirley was born on Dec. 16, 1935, in Huntington, to Walter Ray and Clara Irene Sorgen Brubaker. She married DeWayne Glass on June 11, 1955. A celebration of Shirley’s life will be Saturday, Oct. 22 at...
Peter ‘Pete’ W. Gano
Peter “Pete” W. Gano, 85, formerly of Warsaw, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
Public Occurrences 10.19.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 2:29 p.m. Monday - Joseph Lance Halsey, 38, of 306 N. Front St., Syracuse, arrested for possession of methamphetamine. No bond listed. • 4:30 p.m. Monday - Jose Luis Cuahuizo, 26, of 2441 W. CR 250S,...
Art Sculptures Donated To Warsaw For Public Display
For about the last two decades, people have stopped at the South Paxton Drive home of Milton and Marie Holmgrain in Warsaw to take photos with the sculptures in the Holmgrains’ yard or just to admire the metal pieces of art. With Milton moving to Illinois to be closer...
KCCF Awards Almost $150K To 24 Local Organizations
Twenty-four local organizations recently received funding from the Kosciusko County Community Foundation’s Community Funds and Kosciusko REMC Operation Round Up grants. Almost $150,000 was awarded, in all. Community Fund Grants are awarded based on a competitive grant application process. Nonprofit organizations serving Kosciusko County can apply in seven areas...
Dennehy Says God Created Everyone With A Purpose
WINONA LAKE – God created you on purpose exactly the way you are and has a plan and purpose for you and no one is exempt from this, "That Armless Guy" George Dennehy said Tuesday. Dennehy spoke to Grace College students and community members during a Grace College chapel...
