ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Comments / 0

Related
Times-Union Newspaper

Philip Austin Plikerd

SYRACUSE – Philip Austin Plikerd, age 67, and a longtime resident of Syracuse, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, while traveling with family in Southern Indiana. Known to most as "Phil," he was one of four Plikerd brothers and was born in Crawfordsville on May 22, 1955....
SYRACUSE, IN
FanSided

Notre Dame football: UNLV could be without their star QB in Week 8

The Notre Dame football team takes on UNLV in Week 8, and the Rebels could once again be without their star quarterback, Doug Brumfield. The Notre Dame football team has a get-right game ahead of them on Saturday, as they take on the UNLV Rebels inside Notre Dame Stadium. From a talent perspective, this game should be all-Irish, but as we have seen with this team this season, anything can happen when this Notre Dame football team hits the field.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Ronnie A. Park

BOURBON – Ronnie A. Park, age 68, of Tippecanoe, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Ronnie was born on Dec. 2, 1953, to Charles and Dora Sparks Park in Warsaw. He was a resident of the Tippecanoe area for most of his life. He married Christy Beckley. He retired from his career at Dalton Foundry of Warsaw. He enjoyed raising livestock, mostly donkeys and draft horses, trail riding, he was an avid horse trader, carpenter, was mechanically minded and could fix anything. He was a “jokester” and loved to make people laugh and he was very entertaining.
TIPPECANOE, IN
WNDU

UNLV vs. Notre Dame to be streamed exclusively on NBC’s Peacock

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s home game against UNLV this upcoming Saturday will not be televised here on WNDU. Instead, the 2:30 p.m. matchup will be streamed exclusively on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. To sign up for Peacock, you can either download the Peacock App on...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Beverly ‘Bev’ Warren

SYRACUSE – Beverly "Bev" Warren, 81, Ligonier, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in her residence. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Owen Family Funeral Home in Syracuse. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
SYRACUSE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

O’Rian Devon Duck Haab

O'Rian Devon Duck Haab, the son of Randie Lee Ann Jackson Haab and Daniel Haab, of Warsaw, was born an angel at 7:42 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw. O'Rian’s life will be celebrated with a memorial service at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Dennis Lee Hover

Dennis Lee Hover, 81, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. Dennis was born March 31, 1941, in Warsaw, to Fred and Dorothy Woodling Hover. Dennis greatly disliked the Indiana winters and would spend time in Florida each year. He was an avid golfer and self proclaimed “not very good at it” … even though he did land a hole in one.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Sue Harman

Sue Harman, of Warsaw, age 76, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 10, 2022, while on vacation on Hilton Head Island. Her kindness, service to others, and love for her family, friends and community will be immeasurably missed by all who knew her. Born Betty Sue Cooper, most knew her as...
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Transpo cancels one route for week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Transpo route #17, The Sweep, will not run for one week starting Monday, according to the South Bend Public Transportation Corporation. The route will be back up and running on October 24. The route does not run when the University of Notre Dame, Saint...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences 10.19.22

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 2:29 p.m. Monday - Joseph Lance Halsey, 38, of 306 N. Front St., Syracuse, arrested for possession of methamphetamine. No bond listed. • 4:30 p.m. Monday - Jose Luis Cuahuizo, 26, of 2441 W. CR 250S,...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Myracle Jade Manns

Myracle Jade Manns, age 7, of Argos, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at her home. Myracle was born on Aug. 18, 2015, in Fort Wayne, the daughter of Melissa Wirsing and Matthew Manns. She was known to be the sweetest girl and her heart’s desire was to be...
ARGOS, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Infant Haab

O’Rian Devon Duck Haab, the son of Randie Lee Ann Jackson Haab and Daniel Haab, of Warsaw, was born an angel at 7:42 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Robert L. ‘Bob’ Wulliman

Robert L. “Bob” Wulliman passed away Oct. 14, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Bob was born on Sept. 20, 1936, in Berne, the son of Orten and Ruth Rohrer Wulliman. Moving to Winona Lake at the age of 4, he was a 1954 graduate of Warsaw High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961. On Aug. 17, 1963, he married Carolyn R. Farley.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Judith Ann Puckett

Judith Ann Puckett, 78, Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, died at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
WINONA LAKE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning

Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow?. The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy