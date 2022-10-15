Read full article on original website
Notre Dame commit Emma Risch set to leave a lasting legacy
On an evening in early October, Emma Risch texted twice to ask a writer if she could delay the start time of a scheduled interview. Her reason? She was playing in a high school golf match. When the interview actually started, the logical first question was to ask Risch how good she is at golf. "Oh, ...
Times-Union Newspaper
Philip Austin Plikerd
SYRACUSE – Philip Austin Plikerd, age 67, and a longtime resident of Syracuse, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, while traveling with family in Southern Indiana. Known to most as "Phil," he was one of four Plikerd brothers and was born in Crawfordsville on May 22, 1955....
Notre Dame football: UNLV could be without their star QB in Week 8
The Notre Dame football team takes on UNLV in Week 8, and the Rebels could once again be without their star quarterback, Doug Brumfield. The Notre Dame football team has a get-right game ahead of them on Saturday, as they take on the UNLV Rebels inside Notre Dame Stadium. From a talent perspective, this game should be all-Irish, but as we have seen with this team this season, anything can happen when this Notre Dame football team hits the field.
247Sports
Notre Dame football players bemoan 'lack of execution' in loss to Stanford
Notre Dame football suffered a 16-14 loss to rival Stanford Saturday evening. It was a disappointing result for the Fighting Irish, as it snapped a three-game winning streak and also gave Stanford its first win against an FBS opponent this season. The Irish's offense regressed after making progress during the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Ronnie A. Park
BOURBON – Ronnie A. Park, age 68, of Tippecanoe, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Ronnie was born on Dec. 2, 1953, to Charles and Dora Sparks Park in Warsaw. He was a resident of the Tippecanoe area for most of his life. He married Christy Beckley. He retired from his career at Dalton Foundry of Warsaw. He enjoyed raising livestock, mostly donkeys and draft horses, trail riding, he was an avid horse trader, carpenter, was mechanically minded and could fix anything. He was a “jokester” and loved to make people laugh and he was very entertaining.
onefootdown.com
OFD Podcast: Notre Dame loses to Stanford and Tommy Rees is stuck in the tower
Brendan and Jude set forth on a podcast journey to figure out just what in the Middle Earth happened to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday in an embarrassing 16-14 loss to the Stanford Cardinal. In this episode:. HELLO!. This is a Syracuse podcast now. Basically - the absolute...
WNDU
UNLV vs. Notre Dame to be streamed exclusively on NBC’s Peacock
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s home game against UNLV this upcoming Saturday will not be televised here on WNDU. Instead, the 2:30 p.m. matchup will be streamed exclusively on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. To sign up for Peacock, you can either download the Peacock App on...
Times-Union Newspaper
Beverly ‘Bev’ Warren
SYRACUSE – Beverly "Bev" Warren, 81, Ligonier, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in her residence. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Owen Family Funeral Home in Syracuse. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
The Block: Uncomfortable Decisions Coming for Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman?
247Sports’ Blake Brockermeyer and Carl Reed of “The Block,” a popular show across the 247Sports network, talk about a lot of hot topics across the college football landscape. This week, 247Sports' Brandon Marcello jumped in to replace Brockermeyer, joined Reed for some discussion around Notre Dame. "Is...
Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame Are Already At A Crossroads
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has found himself at a crossroads after just six games, and he'll need to quickly find some answers
Times-Union Newspaper
O’Rian Devon Duck Haab
O'Rian Devon Duck Haab, the son of Randie Lee Ann Jackson Haab and Daniel Haab, of Warsaw, was born an angel at 7:42 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw. O'Rian’s life will be celebrated with a memorial service at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20...
Times-Union Newspaper
Dennis Lee Hover
Dennis Lee Hover, 81, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. Dennis was born March 31, 1941, in Warsaw, to Fred and Dorothy Woodling Hover. Dennis greatly disliked the Indiana winters and would spend time in Florida each year. He was an avid golfer and self proclaimed “not very good at it” … even though he did land a hole in one.
Times-Union Newspaper
Sue Harman
Sue Harman, of Warsaw, age 76, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 10, 2022, while on vacation on Hilton Head Island. Her kindness, service to others, and love for her family, friends and community will be immeasurably missed by all who knew her. Born Betty Sue Cooper, most knew her as...
abc57.com
Transpo cancels one route for week
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Transpo route #17, The Sweep, will not run for one week starting Monday, according to the South Bend Public Transportation Corporation. The route will be back up and running on October 24. The route does not run when the University of Notre Dame, Saint...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 10.19.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 2:29 p.m. Monday - Joseph Lance Halsey, 38, of 306 N. Front St., Syracuse, arrested for possession of methamphetamine. No bond listed. • 4:30 p.m. Monday - Jose Luis Cuahuizo, 26, of 2441 W. CR 250S,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Myracle Jade Manns
Myracle Jade Manns, age 7, of Argos, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at her home. Myracle was born on Aug. 18, 2015, in Fort Wayne, the daughter of Melissa Wirsing and Matthew Manns. She was known to be the sweetest girl and her heart’s desire was to be...
Times-Union Newspaper
Infant Haab
O’Rian Devon Duck Haab, the son of Randie Lee Ann Jackson Haab and Daniel Haab, of Warsaw, was born an angel at 7:42 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Robert L. ‘Bob’ Wulliman
Robert L. “Bob” Wulliman passed away Oct. 14, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Bob was born on Sept. 20, 1936, in Berne, the son of Orten and Ruth Rohrer Wulliman. Moving to Winona Lake at the age of 4, he was a 1954 graduate of Warsaw High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961. On Aug. 17, 1963, he married Carolyn R. Farley.
Times-Union Newspaper
Judith Ann Puckett
Judith Ann Puckett, 78, Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, died at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
cbs4indy.com
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow?. The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs...
