BOURBON – Ronnie A. Park, age 68, of Tippecanoe, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Ronnie was born on Dec. 2, 1953, to Charles and Dora Sparks Park in Warsaw. He was a resident of the Tippecanoe area for most of his life. He married Christy Beckley. He retired from his career at Dalton Foundry of Warsaw. He enjoyed raising livestock, mostly donkeys and draft horses, trail riding, he was an avid horse trader, carpenter, was mechanically minded and could fix anything. He was a “jokester” and loved to make people laugh and he was very entertaining.

