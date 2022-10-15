Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Philip Austin Plikerd
SYRACUSE – Philip Austin Plikerd, age 67, and a longtime resident of Syracuse, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, while traveling with family in Southern Indiana. Known to most as "Phil," he was one of four Plikerd brothers and was born in Crawfordsville on May 22, 1955....
The Block: Uncomfortable Decisions Coming for Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman?
247Sports’ Blake Brockermeyer and Carl Reed of “The Block,” a popular show across the 247Sports network, talk about a lot of hot topics across the college football landscape. This week, 247Sports' Brandon Marcello jumped in to replace Brockermeyer, joined Reed for some discussion around Notre Dame. "Is...
onefootdown.com
OFD Podcast: Notre Dame loses to Stanford and Tommy Rees is stuck in the tower
Brendan and Jude set forth on a podcast journey to figure out just what in the Middle Earth happened to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday in an embarrassing 16-14 loss to the Stanford Cardinal. In this episode:. HELLO!. This is a Syracuse podcast now. Basically - the absolute...
WNDU
UNLV vs. Notre Dame to be streamed exclusively on NBC’s Peacock
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s home game against UNLV this upcoming Saturday will not be televised here on WNDU. Instead, the 2:30 p.m. matchup will be streamed exclusively on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. To sign up for Peacock, you can either download the Peacock App on...
Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame Are Already At A Crossroads
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has found himself at a crossroads after just six games, and he'll need to quickly find some answers
Times-Union Newspaper
Ronnie A. Park
BOURBON – Ronnie A. Park, age 68, of Tippecanoe, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Ronnie was born on Dec. 2, 1953, to Charles and Dora Sparks Park in Warsaw. He was a resident of the Tippecanoe area for most of his life. He married Christy Beckley. He retired from his career at Dalton Foundry of Warsaw. He enjoyed raising livestock, mostly donkeys and draft horses, trail riding, he was an avid horse trader, carpenter, was mechanically minded and could fix anything. He was a “jokester” and loved to make people laugh and he was very entertaining.
Times-Union Newspaper
Beverly ‘Bev’ Warren
SYRACUSE – Beverly "Bev" Warren, 81, Ligonier, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in her residence. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Owen Family Funeral Home in Syracuse. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
abc57.com
Transpo cancels one route for week
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Transpo route #17, The Sweep, will not run for one week starting Monday, according to the South Bend Public Transportation Corporation. The route will be back up and running on October 24. The route does not run when the University of Notre Dame, Saint...
Times-Union Newspaper
Judith Ann Puckett
Judith Ann Puckett, 78, Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, died at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
cbs4indy.com
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow?. The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs...
Times-Union Newspaper
Grace College To Host 32nd Annual FunFest On Oct. 28
WINONA LAKE — Grace College will host its 32nd annual FunFest on Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Gordon Health and Wellness Center, 100 Publishers Drive, Winona Lake. FunFest is free and open to all families in the community. This year’s theme is “Under the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Edgar S. Haffner
NORTH WEBSTER – Edgar S. Haffner Jr., known to most as Ed or Eddie, of Syracuse, passed away peacefully at Miller’s Merry Manor in Syracuse on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at the age of 83. Born on Nov. 26, 1938, in Plainwell, Mich., Ed was the son of...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 9:44 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 400 block South Main Street, Milford. Alan W. Coy reported the theft of two firearms. Value: $600. 12:02 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 11100 block South County Farm Road, Silver Lake. Officers investigated a...
Times-Union Newspaper
Myracle Jade Manns
Myracle Jade Manns, age 7, of Argos, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at her home. Myracle was born on Aug. 18, 2015, in Fort Wayne, the daughter of Melissa Wirsing and Matthew Manns. She was known to be the sweetest girl and her heart’s desire was to be...
Times-Union Newspaper
Dennis Lee Hover
Dennis Lee Hover, 81, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. Dennis was born March 31, 1941, in Warsaw, to Fred and Dorothy Woodling Hover. Dennis greatly disliked the Indiana winters and would spend time in Florida each year. He was an avid golfer and self proclaimed “not very good at it” … even though he did land a hole in one.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 10.19.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 2:29 p.m. Monday - Joseph Lance Halsey, 38, of 306 N. Front St., Syracuse, arrested for possession of methamphetamine. No bond listed. • 4:30 p.m. Monday - Jose Luis Cuahuizo, 26, of 2441 W. CR 250S,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Milford Battles Quonset Fire
MILFORD - There were no injuries after a quonset fire Saturday night at the corner of James and East Syracuse streets in Milford. According to Milford Fire Department Fire Chief Virgil Sharp, the MFD was called to the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. There was heavy smoke and fire, as well as multiple small explosions during the fire. There was a partial collapse to the 100-foot long, 40- to 50-foot tall building.
Times-Union Newspaper
O’Rian Devon Duck Haab
O'Rian Devon Duck Haab, the son of Randie Lee Ann Jackson Haab and Daniel Haab, of Warsaw, was born an angel at 7:42 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw. O'Rian’s life will be celebrated with a memorial service at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20...
Times-Union Newspaper
Mary Bernice Wiggs
NORTH WEBSTER – Mary Bernice Wiggs, 101, formerly of North Webster, died Oct. 16, 2022, at Miller's Merry Manor in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Owen Family Funeral Home of North Webster. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
22 WSBT
First snowfall of season seen in spots
The first snow of the season will came Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory ranged from...
