KVUE

Austin-based band Urban Heat makes ACL debut

AUSTIN, Texas — Local band Urban Heat is debuting in their first Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival this weekend. The members of the group had been playing in the Austin music scene for a while before coming together. “The idea was of a super group. I guess Urban...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Coldest morning temperatures since April on the way for Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The first strong cold front of the season has cleared through Central Texas, and we're now looking ahead to our coldest morning temperatures since April. April 9 was the last time Camp Mabry in Austin dropped into the 40s, and that's exactly what we have in the forecast for Wednesday morning.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

1,000 free tacos handed out at Long Center to benefit Central Texas Food Bank

AUSTIN, Texas — Luck Presents and Lucktoberfest hosted "Show Up For Austin" on Tuesday morning with 1,000 free tacos for Austinites. The community-driven event not only benefits the Central Texas Food Bank, but those in need of something to eat in the morning. The event offered 1,000 free tacos to the public from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., with sponsors such as the The Long Center for the Performing Arts, H-E-B, Luck Presents and Tate Farms.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Politics took the stage during ACL Fest 2022

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) is packed with stand-out music moments and aims to provide all attendees with a memorable, fun experience. But the festival is rarely without its political moments. During the 2021 festival, a number of artists – including Billie Eilish, Finneas...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Crews working to put out BBQ restaurant fire on E 12th Street

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters are working to put out a structure fire at a BBQ restaurant on E 12th Street in Austin. According to the Austin Fire Department, there is a structure fire within a BBQ restaurant in the 2000 block of E 12th Street. Crews are on scene trying to get it under control.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

ATCEMS: Man falls 20 feet from a ladder in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is recovering after falling 20 feet from a ladder on a roof, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS). The incident happened on Ninth and Colorado streets just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday as the man reportedly worked on the roof of an office building. The...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Organization helps ACL Festival go green

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of people enjoyed the first day of Weekend 2 at the Austin City Limits Music Festival. The Austin Parks Foundation encouraged people to keep Zilker Park clean and recycle. "Attendees can get a trash bag and collect aluminum cans and they can turn it in...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Parking can be challenging for ACL. Here are some solutions

AUSTIN, Texas — Friday starts the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, and parking during the fest can be a challenge. There is no parking allowed at Zilker Park and there are signs posted up in nearby neighborhoods that say “No Event Parking.”. "They came...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin family among 450 homes participating in Skeletons for St. Jude

AUSTIN, Texas — One Austin family is hoping its over-the-top Halloween display can do more good than evil this holiday season. Michelle Kordinak told KVUE that, this year, they have chosen to deck out their home with spooky skeletons as part of "Skeletons for St. Jude," a nationwide fundraising effort for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Allergens, irritants causing symptoms for ACL fest-goers

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival brings live music and community to Zilker Park, but it also brings sneezes, watery eyes and scratchy throats. ACL can be a nightmare for allergy sufferers, particularly for people allergic to weeds. But even people who don't usually suffer from allergies are experiencing similar symptoms.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Some businesses see less customer traffic during ACL Fest

AUSTIN, Texas — Plenty of businesses benefit from the Austin City Limits Music Festival and the thousands of people the event attracts, but other businesses like ones in the Casa De Luz Village off Toomey Road near Zilker Park said they are seeing fewer customers. On the weekends during...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Strong cold front expected to shake up the forecast

AUSTIN, Texas — We know you haven't needed it in awhile, but it's almost time for you to dust off your umbrella. Have you forgotten where your umbrella even is? That's understandable, since we haven't received measurable rainfall at Camp Mabry since Sept. 7. That could change as a strong cold front arrives in Central Texas toward the beginning of next week.
AUSTIN, TX
