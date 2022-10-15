Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.Euri Giles | ClareifiAustin, TX
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Austin witness reports two UFOs disappearing into cloud bankRoger MarshAustin, TX
Japanese Breakfast brings indie pop joy, charisma to last day of ACL Fest
AUSTIN, Texas — Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner feels comfort and joy in Austin. “It’s so good to be back in Austin,” she told fans at the T-Mobile Stage on Weekend 2 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Sunday afternoon. “We love it here.”
Austin-based band Urban Heat makes ACL debut
AUSTIN, Texas — Local band Urban Heat is debuting in their first Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival this weekend. The members of the group had been playing in the Austin music scene for a while before coming together. “The idea was of a super group. I guess Urban...
Coldest morning temperatures since April on the way for Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — The first strong cold front of the season has cleared through Central Texas, and we're now looking ahead to our coldest morning temperatures since April. April 9 was the last time Camp Mabry in Austin dropped into the 40s, and that's exactly what we have in the forecast for Wednesday morning.
Brewery near Q2 Stadium serves hordes of Austin FC fans before and after matches
AUSTIN, Texas — Sunday's Austin FC game was intense, to say the least. There were people screaming, jumping and shouting. With all the excitement, some may have celebrated a bit harder than they intended. "We are going to celebrate, but I have to try to recover my voice," said...
1,000 free tacos handed out at Long Center to benefit Central Texas Food Bank
AUSTIN, Texas — Luck Presents and Lucktoberfest hosted "Show Up For Austin" on Tuesday morning with 1,000 free tacos for Austinites. The community-driven event not only benefits the Central Texas Food Bank, but those in need of something to eat in the morning. The event offered 1,000 free tacos to the public from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., with sponsors such as the The Long Center for the Performing Arts, H-E-B, Luck Presents and Tate Farms.
Politics took the stage during ACL Fest 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) is packed with stand-out music moments and aims to provide all attendees with a memorable, fun experience. But the festival is rarely without its political moments. During the 2021 festival, a number of artists – including Billie Eilish, Finneas...
Crews working to put out BBQ restaurant fire on E 12th Street
AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters are working to put out a structure fire at a BBQ restaurant on E 12th Street in Austin. According to the Austin Fire Department, there is a structure fire within a BBQ restaurant in the 2000 block of E 12th Street. Crews are on scene trying to get it under control.
COTA makes changes after 2021 traffic jam for F1 Grand Prix
The Formula One U.S. Grand Prix will be back in Austin this weekend. Last year, traffic was a big issue, but there are changes this year.
ATCEMS: Man falls 20 feet from a ladder in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A man is recovering after falling 20 feet from a ladder on a roof, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS). The incident happened on Ninth and Colorado streets just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday as the man reportedly worked on the roof of an office building. The...
Organization helps ACL Festival go green
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of people enjoyed the first day of Weekend 2 at the Austin City Limits Music Festival. The Austin Parks Foundation encouraged people to keep Zilker Park clean and recycle. "Attendees can get a trash bag and collect aluminum cans and they can turn it in...
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke brought Kacey Musgraves a drink during Weekend 2 of ACL
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke was seen giving Kacey Musgraves a beer during Weekend 2 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) Musgraves, who originally hails from Golden, Texas, was performing during her ACL set when she asked the crowd for a beer. "Honestly, I...
Prepping your home this fall could save homeowners from expensive winter repairs
AUSTIN, Texas — According to home care experts, fall is one of the most important seasons for home tune-ups to prevent expensive repairs when the colder months start rolling in. Home care experts at Hippo recommend clearing any brush away from your house to prevent any damage to the...
Parking can be challenging for ACL. Here are some solutions
AUSTIN, Texas — Friday starts the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, and parking during the fest can be a challenge. There is no parking allowed at Zilker Park and there are signs posted up in nearby neighborhoods that say “No Event Parking.”. "They came...
Williamson County placed under a burn ban as wildfire conditions persist
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — It may feel cooler in Central Texas, but the risk of fires breaking out remains high. On Tuesday, the Williamson County Commissioners Court issued a county-wide burn ban effective at noon on Oct. 18 and will not exceed 90 days. In Travis County, a burn ban remains in effect through Oct. 26. It was implemented in late September.
Austin family among 450 homes participating in Skeletons for St. Jude
AUSTIN, Texas — One Austin family is hoping its over-the-top Halloween display can do more good than evil this holiday season. Michelle Kordinak told KVUE that, this year, they have chosen to deck out their home with spooky skeletons as part of "Skeletons for St. Jude," a nationwide fundraising effort for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Central Texas cities rank safest in Texas, according to new analysis
AUSTIN, Texas — Home security reviewer SafeWise ranked the safest cities to raise a family in Texas, and some Central Texas cities made the top spots. Elgin comes in sixth, Hutto is 23rd, Leander is 33rd, Lakeway is 48th and Cedar Park comes in at No. 49. Safewise analyzed...
Allergens, irritants causing symptoms for ACL fest-goers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival brings live music and community to Zilker Park, but it also brings sneezes, watery eyes and scratchy throats. ACL can be a nightmare for allergy sufferers, particularly for people allergic to weeds. But even people who don't usually suffer from allergies are experiencing similar symptoms.
Some businesses see less customer traffic during ACL Fest
AUSTIN, Texas — Plenty of businesses benefit from the Austin City Limits Music Festival and the thousands of people the event attracts, but other businesses like ones in the Casa De Luz Village off Toomey Road near Zilker Park said they are seeing fewer customers. On the weekends during...
Strong cold front expected to shake up the forecast
AUSTIN, Texas — We know you haven't needed it in awhile, but it's almost time for you to dust off your umbrella. Have you forgotten where your umbrella even is? That's understandable, since we haven't received measurable rainfall at Camp Mabry since Sept. 7. That could change as a strong cold front arrives in Central Texas toward the beginning of next week.
Georgetown man recalls time as White House photographer, 1 of only 12
GEORGETOWN, Texas — David Valdez from Georgetown is a member of a very exclusive club. He is one of only 12 people in U.S. history to hold the title of chief White House photographer. Through the lens of his camera, Valdez recorded some of the most important moments in...
