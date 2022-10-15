AUSTIN, Texas — Luck Presents and Lucktoberfest hosted "Show Up For Austin" on Tuesday morning with 1,000 free tacos for Austinites. The community-driven event not only benefits the Central Texas Food Bank, but those in need of something to eat in the morning. The event offered 1,000 free tacos to the public from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., with sponsors such as the The Long Center for the Performing Arts, H-E-B, Luck Presents and Tate Farms.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO