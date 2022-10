Today at 4:30 PM PT on NBC and KNBR 1050, Stanford football will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the road. Stanford will look to win the Legends Trophy for the first time since 2017 (38-20). Stanford comes in at 1-4 overall and 0-4 in the Pac-12 while Notre Dame comes in at 3-2 overall.

STANFORD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO