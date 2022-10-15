The 2024 Cadillac Celestiq has been one of Cadillac‘s most highly anticipated vehicles, with the Celestiq show car and a two sightings of prototypes providing hints and clues at what the production model will offer. Now, Cadillac has pulled the sheets off the production-spec model, providing a first look at the most advanced, luxurious and one of the most important vehicles ever offered by the luxury marque.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO