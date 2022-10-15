Read full article on original website
The 2023 Chevy Silverado Officially Launches In Chile
Just weeks after announcing the refreshed 2023 Chevy Silverado in Chile via a special TV commercial, General Motors has just officially launched the refreshed version of Chevrolet‘s full-size pickup in the South American country. The all-new 2023 Chevy Silverado arrives in Chile to introduce the mid-cycle refresh of the...
Why The 2023 Chevy Colorado Uses An 8-Speed Instead Of 10-Speed Transmission
The all-new 2023 Chevy Colorado marks the beginning of the pickup truck’s third generation, bringing with it a host of exterior, interior, and powertrain upgrades. One of the most surprising features of the new truck is a new eight-speed automatic transmission. As a reminder, the previous, second-generation Chevy Colorado...
2023 Cadillac Escalade Adaptive Headlights Unavailable For The Rest Of Model Year
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade is the third model year for the latest fifth-generation SUV, introducing a few important updates and changes over the preceding 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Cadillac Escalade will be unavailable to order with the Adaptive Headlamp System for the rest of the 2023 model year.
Spy Shots Show Next-Gen Chevy Montana Pickup Cabin
After General Motors revealed some interior details of the next-generation Chevy Montana in the latest episode of the web series dedicated to the model, new spy photos have just surfaced showing the cabin of Chevrolet‘s upcoming pickup truck. The latest spy photos of the next-generation Chevy Montana published in...
General Motors Benchmarking Rivian R1S: Photos
GM is ramping up its all-electric vehicle efforts, with plans to launch 30 new EVs globally by 2025. To that end, the Detroit-based automaker is also evaluating rival EVs on sale today, including the Rivian R1S SUV. Our spies captured a Rivian R1S – a fully-electric utility vehicle from the...
Here Is The 2024 Cadillac Celestiq
The 2024 Cadillac Celestiq has been one of Cadillac‘s most highly anticipated vehicles, with the Celestiq show car and a two sightings of prototypes providing hints and clues at what the production model will offer. Now, Cadillac has pulled the sheets off the production-spec model, providing a first look at the most advanced, luxurious and one of the most important vehicles ever offered by the luxury marque.
1970 GM Buffalo Bus Up For Sale In Texas
This is definitely not your typical used vehicle listing, but nevertheless, those that know will undoubtedly appreciate it. What we have here is a highly original 1970 Buffalo Bus, which is still running well with a little under 75,000 miles on the clock. Now, this vintage vehicle is up listed for sale in Texas.
Here’s Why Your Chevy Camaro Convertible Top May Not Cycle Completely
Some Chevy Camaro Convertible owners (2016 through 2023 model years) may notice that the power top does not fully complete its folding cycle, resulting in a Top Not Secure message to be displayed on the Driver Information Center (DIC). Now, a possible cause and fix for this issue has been identified.
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Revealed As Cadillac Lyriq Rival
Mercedes-Benz has revealed the 2023 EQE SUV, an all-electric luxury crossover variant of the EQE sedan. When it launches, the 2023 EQE SUV will rival the Cadillac Lyriq luxury crossover. The 2023 EQE SUV is based on the German automaker’s latest all-electric platform, and measures in with a 119.3-inch wheelbase,...
GM Design Team Releases Chevy Trax Sketches
The debut of the 2024 Chevy Trax ushers in an all-new generation for the crossover, complete with new styling cues. Now, the GM Design team is showing off a few early design sketches that provided the groundwork for the latest crossover’s new face. Recently posted to the GM Design...
2023 Chevy Blazer Rear Park Assist Currently Unavailable
Earlier this year, GM unveiled the refreshed 2023 Chevy Blazer. This mid-cycle refresh brought updated to the exterior styling, revised lighting, and a bigger infotainment display. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Chevy Blazer is currently unavailable to order with a key safety feature – Rear Park Assist.
1967 Chevy G10 Van Is Goolsby Customs 2022 Next Generation Overall Winner
This 1967 Chevy G10 van was recently named the Goodguys 2022 Goolsby Customs Next Generation Overall Winner, with Conner Wick taking home the win for his fun father-and-son collab project. As the story goes, Conner’s father brought this 1967 Chevy G10 home from an auction in 2010 to chop it...
Hot Wheels ’69 Chevy Camaro SS Red Line Club sELECTIONs Edition Now Available
Hot Wheels is offering this wild ’69 Chevy Camaro SS collectible diecast model as the final Red Line Club sELECTIONs edition of the 2022 calendar year. Since the early aughts, Hot Wheels has hosted a fan vote via the Hot Wheels Red Line Club to determine special casting runs of its famous model car line. Now, this ’69 Chevy Camaro SS pro-touring model is poised for release following heavy demand.
Can The GMC Hummer EV Pickup Carry A Slide-On Truck-Camper?
The 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup has been the topic of much conversation since the supertruck was first revealed and launched. Today, we’re here to discuss whether the Hummer EV Pickup is compatible with a slide-on truck camper. With trucks like Chevy Silverado 1500 and Silverado HD, as well...
GMC Sierra HD Discount Offers Interest-Free Financing In October 2022
For October 2022, a GMC Sierra HD discount again offers interest-free financing for 36 months on the 2022 Sierra HD and 2023 Sierra HD, in both 2500HD and 3500HD configurations. Local market leases are also available on select trim levels of the heavy-duty pickup for both model years. See examples...
Leaking Chevy Equinox Taillights May Cause Engine Start, Dead Battery Issues
Some Chevy Equinox owners may experience a range of electrical issues as a result of a water leak in the crossover’s taillights. These issues may be present in 2018 through 2023 model years of the Chevy Equinox. Per a recent report from GM TechLink, a damaged Chevy Equinox right-side...
Human-Driven Cruise Origin Robotaxi To Hit San Francisco Streets
Cruise Origin, GM’s autonomous, all-electric, ride-sharing “robotaxi”, is currently on track to begin production in the coming months. This development comes from a Tweet shared by Cruise, GM’s autonomous vehicle division. In a tweet this past Sunday, Cruise stated that the Cruise Origin AV’s arrival for...
2023 Chevy Blazer Gets New Arctic Packages
The 2023 Chevy Blazer brings a mid-cycle refresh for the mid-size crossover, which includes updated exterior styling along with small updates to the interior, headlined by a larger infotainment screen. Now, GM Authority has learned that the Chevy Blazer will be offered with two new appearance packages. The 2023 Chevy...
GMC Hummer EV Pickup Taillight Costs More Than $3,000 To Replace
GM markets the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup as the go-anywhere, do-it-all electric supertruck. Offering a compelling combination of cutting-edge technology, neck-snapping acceleration, and impressive off-road capability, the GMC Hummer EV Pickup certainly lives up to the expectation. However, with great power comes great responsibility, and owners must be willing to pay a premium not only for the truck itself, but also for some replacement parts and components as well. For one owner, the premium to replace a taillight on his electric supertruck came as a shock.
Delta Electronics Shows Off 400 kW EV Fast Charger
GM recently attended a demonstration of Delta Electronics’ new 400 kW EV fast charger system, which promises a range of benefits and will help to bolster the EV charging infrastructure. Delta Electronics seeks to produce innovative, clean, and energy-efficient solutions to create the EV charging infrastructure of the future....
