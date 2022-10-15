ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, PA

Bob’s Tavern in Washington County shut down, deemed ‘nuisance’

By Rich Pierce, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zQnKY_0iZnulDU00

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A popular neighborhood bar has been shut down after being deemed a nuisance by the district attorney.

Law enforcement taped signs to entrances late Friday afternoon, telling would-be patrons of the temporary injunction filed on behalf of the district attorney.

According to court documents, the bar is a “nuisance,” stating it “attracts drug nuisance activity to the area” in and around the bar, citing drug dealers using the spot to deal cocaine, heroin and other drugs.

Jodene Metrovich-Dapaoli practically grew up in the tavern. Her mother tended bar there for decades.

“It changed a lot since years ago, but, yeah, I don’t go in there, but I hear there’s a lot going on,” she said.

Documents also cite a number of specific instances of criminal activity in the area, including Monday’s shooting of Jaisen Irwin.

Irwin was shot multiple times in the tavern’s parking lot before his body was discovered along Washington Road.

According to the criminal complaint in that case, Maurissa Spencer told police Irwin was in her car and “fell out of the car” while she was driving.

She “admitted that she kept going and did not stop.”

She’s now facing homicide and conspiracy charges.

Channel 11 reached out to owner Rudy Zelak. We were told “no comment.”

People we spoke to didn’t think it was fair that he should be punished.

“A business owner is just a business owner. They don’t control the minds of their customers,” said Brayden Harwood.

“I don’t think he should be accountable for it that I know of,” said Metrovich Dapaoli.

A court date is set for Oct. 18.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 22

Phil Cain
3d ago

Rudy the owner of Bob's is a great guy he tries to control what goes on but you can't control the world especially these days Rudy the owner is a great guy

Reply
10
Jane Galiyas
3d ago

have to set rules and be cautious of the customers and their behavior. all money is not good money. Sad but true. riff raff

Reply
5
Ptree
4d ago

Those druggies will just relocate somewhere else.

Reply
14
Related
wtae.com

Allegheny County FOP lodge announces support for Oz

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — The Allegheny County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 91 announced its support for Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race. Oz made an appearance at the lodge in West Homestead, and spoke on crime, including the recent shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side that left three people dead. The candidate said he spoke to Steelers fans on Sunday, who were tailgating.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘Coffee with a Cop’ brings community, officers together

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Police officers got a chance to chat with community members Tuesday morning over a cup of coffee and a donut. The East Busway Wilkinsburg Station was filled with blue uniforms. More than 30 police officers from 16 departments — including the FBI, Port Authority, state troopers and Allegheny County and city police — showed up for Coffee with a Cop, an annual, nationwide event. This one was organized by the group Allegheny County Communities and Police Together.
WILKINSBURG, PA
beavercountyradio.com

State Police are Looking For Information on Damaged Public Toilet On I-376 in Chippewa

(Chippewa Township, Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Gibsonia are looking for the publics help with any information concerning a public bathroom being damaged. Troopers reported via release that sometime between 1:00 AM last Tuesday, October 11, 2022, and 8:00 PM Thursday, October 12, 2022, an unknown actor entered the public bathroom at the I-376 East Interchange in Chippewa Twp. and damaged a toilet.
GIBSONIA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

School district in Butler on lockdown as threat investigated

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Knoch School District is operating under a modified lockdown Wednesday, with no visitors allowed in any of their four schools. The district is working with state and school police to determine if a threat is credible, according to a release from the district. There is an increased police presence on campus. An announcement about after-school activities is to be made during the day.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews respond to Beaver County fire

MIDLAND, Pa. — Crews responded to a commercial fire on Sixth Street in Midland, Beaver County. The call came in before 5 a.m. Monday. According to a 911 operator, no one was found in an apartment above the business, a pizza shop. There were no reported injuries. This is...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Beaver vehicle chase reaches 100 mph

The suspect vehicle in a police chase in Beaver County reached speeds of more than 100 mph, according to state police. Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the driver of a red/burgundy Chevrolet Cruze in Beaver Falls around 2 a.m. Monday, according to a report from state police in Beaver. The driver fled onto I-76 PA Turnpike eastbound.
BEAVER, PA
wtae.com

Crews battle fire at Beaver County pizza shop

Firefighters were called to a fire at a pizza shop in Midland, Beaver County. The fire broke out at Fox's Pizza on Sixth Street around 4:15 a.m. Monday. There were no initial reports of injuries. This is a developing story. Stay with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 for updates. Download the...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania dentist pleads guilty for refusing to keep records

A resident of Monroeville, PA pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of refusing to make and keep adequate records related to prescriptions for Schedule II controlled substances, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. Daniel Garner, 50, of the Monroe Heights area, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge […]
MONROEVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Clues surface in missing PA woman case

Pittsburgh, Pa. — Police in Castle Shannon located the vehicle of a missing woman who was last seen Oct. 10. Police issued an alert for Emily Stalter, 32, of Castle Shannon, who was last seen leaving Trader Joe’s in Upper St. Clair at approximately 12:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Stalter, described as 5' 5" with hazel eyes and brown hair, works at the store and lives on Hoodridge Drive in Castle...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
104K+
Followers
136K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy