Bob’s Tavern in Washington County shut down, deemed ‘nuisance’

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A popular neighborhood bar has been shut down after being deemed a nuisance by the district attorney.

Law enforcement taped signs to entrances late Friday afternoon, telling would-be patrons of the temporary injunction filed on behalf of the district attorney.

According to court documents, the bar is a “nuisance,” stating it “attracts drug nuisance activity to the area” in and around the bar, citing drug dealers using the spot to deal cocaine, heroin and other drugs.

Jodene Metrovich-Dapaoli practically grew up in the tavern. Her mother tended bar there for decades.

“It changed a lot since years ago, but, yeah, I don’t go in there, but I hear there’s a lot going on,” she said.

Documents also cite a number of specific instances of criminal activity in the area, including Monday’s shooting of Jaisen Irwin.

Irwin was shot multiple times in the tavern’s parking lot before his body was discovered along Washington Road.

According to the criminal complaint in that case, Maurissa Spencer told police Irwin was in her car and “fell out of the car” while she was driving.

She “admitted that she kept going and did not stop.”

She’s now facing homicide and conspiracy charges.

Channel 11 reached out to owner Rudy Zelak. We were told “no comment.”

People we spoke to didn’t think it was fair that he should be punished.

“A business owner is just a business owner. They don’t control the minds of their customers,” said Brayden Harwood.

“I don’t think he should be accountable for it that I know of,” said Metrovich Dapaoli.

A court date is set for Oct. 18.

