Kanye Hugs Nick Cannon At North’s Basketball Game Also Attended By Kim Kardashian: Photos

Image Credit: WCP,4cnrs / BACKGRID

Celebrity dads Kanye West, 45, and Nick Cannon, 42, stopped to share a hug while at North West‘s basketball game on Oct. 14. The “Flashing Lights” rapper rocked a pair of black Levi jeans with a white long-sleeve shirt and his famous black rain boots. Ye completed the look with a black baseball cap, perfect for the sporting event on Friday. Nick, on the other hand, opted for a cozy black outfit that consisted of a hoodie, black jeans, a Louis Vuitton belt, and Nike Air Jordan sneakers. The father-of-ten also wore a beanie to keep warm on the gloomy afternoon.

Kanye West & Nick Cannon embrace at North West’s basketball game on Oct. 14. (WCP,4cnrs / BACKGRID)

Also in attendance was the nine-year-old’s mom, Kim Kardashian, 41, who turned heads in a monochromatic black ensemble. The TV personality and SKIMS founder stunned in a black pair of Balenciaga trousers, a long-sleeve turtle neck with gloves, and oversized sunglasses. Kim also sported long platinum blonde locks that went all the way past her waist! To complete her stylish basketball mom look she carried a tiny metallic silver purse.

The family basketball outing comes just days after Kanye’s Instagram and Twitter accounts were suspended amid his anti-Semitic posts. “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE [sic] The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic [sic] because black people are actually Jew also [sic] You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” the 45-year-old tweeted on Oct. 9.

Kim Kardashian attends North West’s basketball game on Oct. 14. (LAGOSSIPTV/BUZZIPPER / BACKGRID)

And since the Grammy-winner‘s suspension from social media, multiple celebrities have called him out for the attacks on the Jewish community, including comedian Sarah Silverman, 51. “Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it’s not even trending. Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud,” she tweeted. In addition, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, 38, also spoke about Ye‘s recent online behavior on the Oct. 11 episode of his talk show.

“I don’t even know where to begin with this sh**, I mean promoting antisemitism to your 50 million followers?”, the TV host said. “I’m not even joking about it, threatening to go ‘death con 3’ on Jewish people?”, he added before correcting the Yeezy designer’s spelling of the term. “I know this is not the point but that’s not how you say it. I know it’s not the main issue. I know that. But it’s DEF CON 3. Alright, not death con 3.”

However, despite the recent online controversies, Kim and Kanye appeared to put it all aside to show up for little Northie. Kimye began dating in 2011 and they officially got married in 2014. By Feb. 2021, the stylish duo called it quits after seven years of marriage. Together they share four children: North West, Chicago West, 4, Psalm West, 3, and Saint West, 6.