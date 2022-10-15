ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Kanye Hugs Nick Cannon At North’s Basketball Game Also Attended By Kim Kardashian: Photos

By Sabrina Picou
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47SpgC_0iZnuRVq00
Image Credit: WCP,4cnrs / BACKGRID

Celebrity dads Kanye West, 45, and Nick Cannon, 42, stopped to share a hug while at North West‘s basketball game on Oct. 14. The “Flashing Lights” rapper rocked a pair of black Levi jeans with a white long-sleeve shirt and his famous black rain boots. Ye completed the look with a black baseball cap, perfect for the sporting event on Friday. Nick, on the other hand, opted for a cozy black outfit that consisted of a hoodie, black jeans, a Louis Vuitton belt, and Nike Air Jordan sneakers. The father-of-ten also wore a beanie to keep warm on the gloomy afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lK5H0_0iZnuRVq00
Kanye West & Nick Cannon embrace at North West’s basketball game on Oct. 14. (WCP,4cnrs / BACKGRID)

Also in attendance was the nine-year-old’s mom, Kim Kardashian, 41, who turned heads in a monochromatic black ensemble. The TV personality and SKIMS founder stunned in a black pair of Balenciaga trousers, a long-sleeve turtle neck with gloves, and oversized sunglasses. Kim also sported long platinum blonde locks that went all the way past her waist! To complete her stylish basketball mom look she carried a tiny metallic silver purse.

The family basketball outing comes just days after Kanye’s Instagram and Twitter accounts were suspended amid his anti-Semitic posts. “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE [sic] The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic [sic] because black people are actually Jew also [sic] You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” the 45-year-old tweeted on Oct. 9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q1l9u_0iZnuRVq00
Kim Kardashian attends North West’s basketball game on Oct. 14. (LAGOSSIPTV/BUZZIPPER / BACKGRID)

And since the Grammy-winner‘s suspension from social media, multiple celebrities have called him out for the attacks on the Jewish community, including comedian Sarah Silverman, 51. “Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it’s not even trending. Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud,” she tweeted. In addition, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, 38, also spoke about Ye‘s recent online behavior on the Oct. 11 episode of his talk show.

“I don’t even know where to begin with this sh**, I mean promoting antisemitism to your 50 million followers?”, the TV host said. “I’m not even joking about it, threatening to go ‘death con 3’ on Jewish people?”, he added before correcting the Yeezy designer’s spelling of the term. “I know this is not the point but that’s not how you say it. I know it’s not the main issue. I know that. But it’s DEF CON 3. Alright, not death con 3.”

However, despite the recent online controversies, Kim and Kanye appeared to put it all aside to show up for little Northie. Kimye began dating in 2011 and they officially got married in 2014. By Feb. 2021, the stylish duo called it quits after seven years of marriage. Together they share four children: North West, Chicago West, 4, Psalm West, 3, and Saint West, 6.

Comments / 14

SLIM67
3d ago

imagine all the other parents have to dealing with these fruits

Reply(1)
7
Related
E! News

Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson

Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
OK! Magazine

Will Tom Brady & Kim Kardashian Be Hollywood's New Power Couple? Here Are The Odds For Who The Athlete Could Date Next

After weeks of breakup rumors, insiders revealed both Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers, and though neither of them have spoken out about their crumbling marriage, fans are already making predictions as to who the superstars will date next.Online sportsbook Bovada put together a list of the top dozen contenders for each, and there are more than a few surprises.According to the website, newly single Kim Kardashian has a good chance at catching the NFL star's eye, with her odds at +1600, while her younger sister Kendall Jenner comes in with +1000. Bovada believes there's even better...
thesource.com

Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú

Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Finally Shared A Video Of Her Son With Ex Tristan Thompson And He’s So Cute

Khloé Kardashian just gave fans a first look at her adorable newborn son, and they couldn’t be more ecstatic. The Good American founder, 38, introduced the world to her second child, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, in the season 2 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians last week. In the latest episode, the long-awaited footage of the infant arrives after Kardashian announced that she and Thompson had welcomed their second child together via surrogate last month.
talentrecap.com

Mariah Carey Admits She Doesn’t Keep Up With Nick Cannon’s Growing Family

Mariah Carey recently revealed that she is not keeping up with her ex-husband’s ever-growing family. she is solely focused on herself, her career, and her children. She has acknowledged that she has no interest in getting to know Nick Cannon’s baby mamas and their respective children. Carey Does...
StyleCaster

Pete ‘Continues to Remove His Tattoos’ After His Split From Kim—Is the ‘My Girl’s A Lawyer’ Ink Next?

The aftermath? After he was seen with some bandages, fans are asking: Did Pete Davidson get his Kim Kardashian tattoos removed? The King of Staten Island star was seen with bandages over his collarbone in the same spot as the now-infamous “My Girl Is a Lawyer” tattoo in reference to Kim’s academic pursuits. Pete has been getting many of his tattoos removed so a lot of fans assumed that he would get his tattoos of Kim removed after their breakup. However, a source told Us Weekly that the bandages were not related to his tattoo removal. “While he continues to remove...
hotnewhiphop.com

Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash

Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
E! News

Drake Honors “Twin” Son Adonis on His 5th Birthday

Watch: See Drake's Son's Cute Reaction to LeBron James Playing Ball. Drake's son Adonis is celebrating another year around the sun. The "Way 2 Sexy" rapper—who shares Adonis with Sophie Brussaux—posted a carousel of photos from his son's epic superhero-themed 5th birthday party. In the photos, Adonis could...
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Argues Kanye Saying He’ll Go “Death Con 3 On Jewish People” Is Not Antisemitic

Candace Owens says that Kanye West’s recent tweet about Jewish people wasn’t antisemitic. Candace Owens recently argued that Kanye West’s tweet about going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” was not antisemitic, and complained about how easily people can be offended. Owens discussed the incident on her talk show, Candace, which is produced by The Daily Wire.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
249K+
Followers
23K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy