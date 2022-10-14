Read full article on original website
Meat Raffle at the Seekonk American Legion
Meat Raffles will be held on the following Saturdays; 10/22, 10/29, 11/5 and 11/12 starting at 2 pm. There are 3 tables of steaks, chicken, pork, seafood, TV and other prizes. 50/50 raffle. Kitchen opens at noon. The American Legion Post is located at 351 Fall River Ave, Seekonk, MA. Call 508-336-9822 for information.
My Brother’s Keeper Hosts New Christmas Toy Drive
On Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 10:00am-12:00pm My Brother’s Keeper will be hosting a Christmas Toy Drive to collect new, unwrapped toys for local families in need. Please join us for our Christmas Toy Drive and help us bring the joy of Christmas to 3,000+ local families in need. Bring unwrapped gifts to one of our two facilities and volunteers will gladly assist you with your donations.
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Rhode Island
- RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
Orlo Avenue School News
Orlo Avenue school welcomed back students at Back-to-School night with food, friends and a chance to dunk the dean and secretary. Returning students have been showing kindergartners and new students what our core values, Respect, Responsibility, Cooperation, look like. We had an in depth look at respect this month. Respect for others, ourselves, and school and personal materials. Orlo students and staff would like to thank EP Urban Forest, EP parks dept, EP tree commission, PACE RI, and other volunteers for helping plant trees and shrubs around the building and field.
Get Ready — Los Andes’ Owners Are Opening a New Restaurant
The owners of Providence’s popular Los Andes restaurant have something brewing in the works. According to owner Cesin Curi, “Brasa & Chifa” is coming to Admiral Street in the city in 2023. He gave GoLocal a preview of what to expect. “It will be a cool Peruvian-Chinese...
This Rhode Island Buffet Will Make You Want to Drive Three Hours and Spend $125
We're talking unlimited lobster! And that's just the beginning. The Nordic is a fourth-generation restaurant in Charlestown, Rhode Island. They are known for their high-end buffet items. Over 100 high-end items like lobster, Alaska king crab legs, Black Angus filet mignon, and prime rib...just to name a few. And all you can eat!
Dartmouth Restaurant’s Sign Says What Shouldn’t Need to Be Said
I always say whenever there is a sign posted in public, there is a story behind that sign. One of my favorite examples of this was at a Wendy's in Connecticut. My family and I came across this sign that designated that particular Wendy's as G-rated. My wife and I were hoping to visit the R-rated Wendy's with the kids, but we settled for this one.
Brown/Trinity Rep MFA Program Presents Soul Tapes
Providence, RI: The Brown University/Trinity Repertory Company MFA Programs in Acting and Directing present the brand-new play Soul Tapes, written by directing student JaMario Stills, adapted from Will Johnson's lecture “The Soul Tapes of Black Folks.” Directed by Stills, this production runs from November 10 through 20 at the Pell Chafee Performance Center on 87 Empire St. in Providence. General admission is $15 with discounted prices for seniors and students. Tickets will go on sale soon and can be purchased at Trinity Rep’s ticket office, by phone at (401) 351-4242, or online at www.trinityrep.com/soultapes.
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Rhode Island's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, with a closer look and attention to local legend, these buildings suddenly tell a different story.
Salem City Councilor tells visitors not to come to the city "on a whim" this October
SALEM -- A Salem City Councilor is asking people not to spontaneously visit Salem this month. "IF you are thinking about visiting Salem this October, do not show up on a whim," Ty Hapworth wrote on Facebook. "Have a plan and reservations." According to the city councilor, in the first nine days of October, there were 276,000 visitors. In the same time frame last year, there were 164,000 visitors. Without a plan or reservations, Hapworth said people are better off visiting Salem in November, or any other time of the year. "There is so much to experience in this city: from our history to our local art scene, small businesses, restaurants and world class architecture," he said. There are satellite parking lots available for people who have to drive, but Hapworth begged visitors to use the MBTA, the Salem Ferry, or ride shares."Most importantly, for the sake of all of us (and for the love of all that is holy) do NOT bring your vehicle," he wrote.
Fire breaks out at popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod
SANDWICH, Mass. — A fire broke out at a popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod late Sunday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Freezer Road in Sandwich found flames shooting from Shipwreck Ice Cream. Officials say the fire started burning on the outside of...
Robert L. Beaudet
Robert L. Beaudet, 81, of Seekonk, MA, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on October 13, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Rita (Leonard) Beaudet. They were happily married for 55 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Roger and Claire (Bosse) Beaudet. Robert was an electrical engineer for Raytheon in Sudbbury, MA for many years, retiring in 2001. He was an active member of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Seekonk, where was a eucharistic minister, and altar server and was part of the leadership of the Church prayer group. Bob was the recipient the Marion Medal in 2014 from the Diocese of Fall River for his long years of service to his church. Besides his wife, he is survived by his son, Mark Beaudet, and his brother, Paul Beaudet. He also leaves two nieces and one nephew.
This Massachusetts city ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one Massachusetts town making the list.
Pack of coyotes surrounds dog walker in Massachusetts
Officers counted at least nine coyotes. They retreated after the arrival of cruisers with their lights flashing.
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
Best Restaurants in Newport, RI
Founded in 1693, Newport is a small, seaside city in Rhode Island with a lot of history. Trade would take place from Newport to the Caribbean. At present, Newport is well known for hosting the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival. Home to some of the best seafood in the nation, Newport is frequently visited for its beautiful scenery, shopping, and mansions.
Opioid Epidemic Impacts Southeastern Massachusetts
Last July, 10 individuals were arrested for running a drug trafficking operation that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. According to the charging documents, in March 2021, law enforcement began investigating a DTO led by Estarlin Ortiz-Alcantara operating in Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Intercepted communications on numerous cellphones allegedly identified Mario Rafael Dominguez-Ortiz, Yeury Francisco Garcia-Rodriguez, Rafael Cesar Cabreja Jimenez and Alfredo Rodriguez as members of the DTO who conspired with Ortiz-Alcantara to regularly distribute multi-kilograms of fentanyl from a base of operations at a stash house in Fall River.
Former Whittier Farms farmhouse in Sutton sacrificed for firefighter training
SUTTON — Fire departments from Sutton, Millbury, Uxbridge and Auburn conducted a controlled burn of the old Whittier Farms farmhouse Saturday on Town Farm Road. The last dairy farm in Sutton, Whittier Farms was founded in 1945 by Robert and Harold Whittier. Whittier Farms later moved to its current...
Mom claims 6-year-old overdosed on ADHD medication given at school
A Woonsocket mother is searching for answers after she claims her 6-year-old son overdosed on his ADHD medication at school earlier this week.
2 of the top 10 restaurants in New England are in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
They ranked high in Yelp's first-ever guide to the top 100 New England restaurants. A Caribbean-inspired restaurant on the Cape and a wood-fired oven pizzeria in Chelsea are among the top 10 restaurants in New England, according to Yelp. The website recently released its first-ever list of top 100 places...
