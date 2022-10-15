After more than two years and two full seasons away from The Challenge, Jordan Wiseley is back for the show’s 38th season, Ride or Dies. The three-time champion took some time away from the show after ending his engagement to fellow cast member, Tori Deal, in 2020. “Tori and I needed some closure,” Jordan told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “That was a huge thing keeping me away. But the other half of it was just like…I wanted to compete. I want to compete and I shouldn’t be missing out on some of the stuff just because I don’t want to see an ex.”

23 MINUTES AGO