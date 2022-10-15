ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KX Conversation: “Trick or Eat” Food Drive

By Nicholas Quallich
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In our October 14th KX Conversation, Tiffany Eckroth with Missouri Slope Area United Way spoke with Nicholas Quallich about the “Trick or Eat” Food Drive . Eckroth discussed who the drive is meant for, how donations can be made and more.

