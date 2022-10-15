ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water Saving Garden Design 101 – How to Get Started

A professional landscape designer will walk you through the steps of creating a simple landscape plan. You will learn basic design principles, and get pro tips on plant placement & selection, setting goals, & budgeting. Create your own low water/low maintenance garden!. This event is hosted by the Bay Area...
