El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Man involved in incident along Stanton Bridge in downtown El Paso ID'd

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A shooting Friday caused an international bridge in downtown El Paso to close Friday evening. El Paso police identified 32-year-old Maxwell Billingslea of Canutillo as the man who was involved in Friday's incident. According to police, Billingslea and his 64-year-old mother were riding in...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

cbs4local.com

Man arrested after pursuit in Las Cruces involving stolen car from El Paso

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested after a pursuit took place last week involving a stolen vehicle from El Paso. The arrested was identified as Jesus Loya. Las Cruces officials said Loya was charged with fleeing from law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle, trafficking in a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Man shot by police threatened El Paso officer, off-duty Texas Tech Police officer, authorities said

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man shot by El Paso Police (EPPD) after allegedly lunging at him with a knife after reportedly shoplifting from a Neighborhood Walmart in Northeast El Paso in September is now behind bars. Jonathan Aguilar Kurzenberger, 22, is charged with Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault on a Peace officer. As […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso CBP agents make multiple seizures of hard narcotics

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry report that they stopped multiple hard narcotics smuggling attempts in the past week. “Methamphetamine and fentanyl smugglers remain active in our area and CBP officers continue to stop them when they attempt to import their dangerous […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

cbs4local.com

West Towne Crumbl Cookies opens in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday when locally owned and operated West Towne Crumbl Cookies opens its doors. The business is located at 6450 Desert Blvd. North, Building E, Suite 103. Store owners, Jonathan Howell, David Howell, and...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso judge dismisses over 100 additional cases Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In a dismissal hearing held at the El Paso County Courthouse Tuesday a total of 123 cases were dismissed by Judge Humberto Acosta. As we’ve reported, the Chief Public Defender Kelli Childress filed motions to dismiss criminal cases since August, under Texas Law 32.01 due to a lack of activity from the District Attorney’s office.
EL PASO, TX
Tom Handy

The Number of Migrants in El Paso Dropped From 2,000 a Day to 500 May Be Temporary

Representative Veronica Escobar and Judge Ricardo SamaniegoScreenshot from Twitter. After thousands of migrants have crossed from Mexico to El Paso, Texas, President Joe Biden was looking for a way to help the state manage the crisis. After months of working with Mexico, the President issued a new order. This will limit the number of Venezuelan migrants who can legitimately stay in the United States.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

2 women die after crash involving semitruck in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two women died after a crash involving a semitruck in the Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The incident happened at the 600 block of Artcraft around 8:50 a.m. Officials identified the women who died as 37-year-old Michelle Lira of Sunland Park and a woman in...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KFOX 14

El Paso Police search for two armed robbers

The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) needs your help identifying two men who robbed a Family Dollar in Central El Paso. The robbery took place on Thursday, October 6 at 6501 Alameda Avenue. Police said two men entered the store with a handgun and threatened an employee and customer. According...
