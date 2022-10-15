Read full article on original website
Over 60,000 Migrants Crossed in Texas and President Biden Said Don't Declare an Emergency
The Number of Migrants in El Paso Dropped From 2,000 a Day to 500 May Be Temporary
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in Upgrades
O'Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant Crisis
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of Emergency
cbs4local.com
Man involved in incident along Stanton Bridge in downtown El Paso ID'd
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A shooting Friday caused an international bridge in downtown El Paso to close Friday evening. El Paso police identified 32-year-old Maxwell Billingslea of Canutillo as the man who was involved in Friday's incident. According to police, Billingslea and his 64-year-old mother were riding in...
KFOX 14
cbs4local.com
Man arrested after pursuit in Las Cruces involving stolen car from El Paso
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested after a pursuit took place last week involving a stolen vehicle from El Paso. The arrested was identified as Jesus Loya. Las Cruces officials said Loya was charged with fleeing from law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle, trafficking in a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence.
cbs4local.com
TOUGH QUESTIONS: How is the City of El Paso addressing the police officer shortage?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — For more than a decade now, the El Paso Police Department has dealt with an officer shortage. Despite a consistent ranking as one of America's safest big cities, the officer shortage slows response times and can lead to missed calls. The city's new budget...
Man shot by police threatened El Paso officer, off-duty Texas Tech Police officer, authorities said
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man shot by El Paso Police (EPPD) after allegedly lunging at him with a knife after reportedly shoplifting from a Neighborhood Walmart in Northeast El Paso in September is now behind bars. Jonathan Aguilar Kurzenberger, 22, is charged with Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault on a Peace officer. As […]
El Paso CBP agents make multiple seizures of hard narcotics
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry report that they stopped multiple hard narcotics smuggling attempts in the past week. “Methamphetamine and fentanyl smugglers remain active in our area and CBP officers continue to stop them when they attempt to import their dangerous […]
cbs4local.com
El Paso County to celebrate claim as "Veterans Capital of the USA" in November
El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego along with El Paso County will celebrate their claim as the "Veterans Capital of the USA." Samaniego said there will be a celebration held at the El Paso County Coliseum on November 1 at 6 p.m. The celebration will be open to the public.
cbs4local.com
Two killed in Upper Valley crash involving semi-truck
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police have released what caused a deadly crash at an intersection in El Paso's Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The people killed in the crash were Michelle Lira of Sunland Park, New Mexico and Lira's passenger, a woman in her 50s. El Paso police did...
KVIA
El Paso Police say father unknowingly ran over his toddler child who ended up on driveway
EL PASO, Texas -- A father unknowingly ran over his 1-year-old child Tuesday morning in the lower valley, according to El Paso police. Investigators say it happened at 10 a.m. at the 8700 block of Cathedral, which is south of Ysleta High School. Police say the 27-year-old man, his wife,...
cbs4local.com
Two men found shot in desert area near Red Hawk golf course in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men were shot in the desert area west of the Red Hawk Golf Club in Las Cruces, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. They found a 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his […]
cbs4local.com
Dallas police officer killed in wrong-way crash in Dallas to be buried in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Jacob Arellano, a police officer who served the Dallas Police Department and was killed last week, will be buried in his hometown. Arellano died on October 12 on his way to work in a wrong-way crash by a suspected drunk driver. The 25-year-old was...
cbs4local.com
West Towne Crumbl Cookies opens in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday when locally owned and operated West Towne Crumbl Cookies opens its doors. The business is located at 6450 Desert Blvd. North, Building E, Suite 103. Store owners, Jonathan Howell, David Howell, and...
cbs4local.com
El Paso judge dismisses over 100 additional cases Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In a dismissal hearing held at the El Paso County Courthouse Tuesday a total of 123 cases were dismissed by Judge Humberto Acosta. As we’ve reported, the Chief Public Defender Kelli Childress filed motions to dismiss criminal cases since August, under Texas Law 32.01 due to a lack of activity from the District Attorney’s office.
The Number of Migrants in El Paso Dropped From 2,000 a Day to 500 May Be Temporary
Representative Veronica Escobar and Judge Ricardo SamaniegoScreenshot from Twitter. After thousands of migrants have crossed from Mexico to El Paso, Texas, President Joe Biden was looking for a way to help the state manage the crisis. After months of working with Mexico, the President issued a new order. This will limit the number of Venezuelan migrants who can legitimately stay in the United States.
cbs4local.com
2 women die after crash involving semitruck in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two women died after a crash involving a semitruck in the Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The incident happened at the 600 block of Artcraft around 8:50 a.m. Officials identified the women who died as 37-year-old Michelle Lira of Sunland Park and a woman in...
It’s Taco Tuesday, some of the best places in El Paso to get your taco fix
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is spoiled by having so many good places to eat! From pizza places to burgers and of course, Mexican food, there seems to be something for everyone. In this article we take a look at some of the best places in El Paso to get your taco fix. […]
KFOX 14
El Paso Police search for two armed robbers
The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) needs your help identifying two men who robbed a Family Dollar in Central El Paso. The robbery took place on Thursday, October 6 at 6501 Alameda Avenue. Police said two men entered the store with a handgun and threatened an employee and customer. According...
Horizon, San Eli, Socorro make FBI’s “50 safest cities in Texas” list
These are the 50 safest cities in Texas, according to SafeWise data.
cbs4local.com
Shooting in Northeast El Paso sends one person to hospital with critical injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) are investigating a shooting that happened on the 8500 block of Dyer early Sunday morning. According to EPPD, one male was transported to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. According to police, the call came in at 2:52...
