The Walleye will open their 13th season on the road against Wheeling on Saturday. Toledo has reached the Kelly Cup Finals in each of its last two postseason appearances. Here are 10 questions facing the team as it embarks on the quest to win an elusive Cup: How will the goaltending situation shake out? Max Milosek earned the opportunity to become the team's No. 1 netminder after performing well as an emergency replacement 28 games into the 2021-22 season. Milosek signed out of the SPHL after Toledo lost its top two goalies. Milosek started 10 straight games as the Walleye went 7-3-0. The native of Lapeer, Mich., finished with a 13-3-1 record, a 2.87 goals-against-average and a .903 save percentage, earning ECHL goaltender of the week honors in mid-January. But Milosek did not play in the postseason. And rookie goalie Rylan Parenteau (37-5-0 record, 1.67 GAA and .917 save percentage in 53 college games) will be his partner.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 6 MINUTES AGO