Portland police ID victim of fatal Hazelwood neighborhood shooting
Authorities have identified a man who died after a September 30 shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood.
kptv.com
Portland police identify 40-year-old man killed in Old Town stabbing
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the 40-year-old man who was killed in a stabbing in the Old Town Chinatown neighborhood last month. On Friday, Sept. 30, just before 11:30 a.m., Anthony Matthew Hartley was stabbed in the area of West Burnside Street and Northwest 3rd Avenue. Hartley died at the scene.
KXL
Portland Police Ask for Help To Solve Cold Case
PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Police is asking for help to solve a cold case. Dion Matthews Jr. was found shot to death in the parking lot of Dante’s on West Burnside on October 18th, 2015. Witnesses described seeing people running and driving away from the shooting, but no...
Portland police: Loaded guns found inside convicted felon’s tent
A 63-year-old man was arrested after a disturbance call was made regarding a tent at Northwest Davis & Broadway.
kptv.com
Man killed in NE Portland stabbing identified by police; suspect arrested
Nakia Creek Fire grows to nearly 1,800 acres, evacuation levels remain unchanged. Cooler temperatures and high relative humidity helped firefighters make steady progress on the Nakia Creek Fire overnight. Portland artist Joey Edwards uses pumpkins to create chillingly realistic works of art!. Jury reaches $10.4 million verdict in 2016 NW...
Hit-and-run in SE Portland leaves pedestrian shaken
A collision between two cars in Portland early on Monday morning led to a pedestrian being struck but thankfully not badly injured.
Monday in Portland: Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing in Hollywood neighborhood early Monday
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing in Hollywood neighborhood early Monday.
klfdradio.com
Downtown Portland Park Stabbing Victim Identified
According to the Portland Oregonian newspaper, police identified a woman fatally stabbed earlier this month as 51-year-old Jill Krahling. Her body was discovered in Portland’s downtown Chapman Square. Officers discovered Krahling dead the morning of October 9th when they responded to a welfare check of a woman who was...
True Crime Tuesday: Teen’s killer is still at large
Killer of a Portland teen is still at large.
Two students injured in shooting near Jefferson High School
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two students have been injured during a shooting near Jefferson High School in North Portland on Tuesday, according to Portland Public Schools. The shots were fired just before 4 p.m. soon after dismissal time on North Commercial Avenue near Alberta Street. One of the students was shot in the leg. Both students injured are expected to survive, the district said in a statement.
iheart.com
Gresham Police Seek Tips In Unsolved Homicide
At around 8:45 PM on Sunday, November 28, 2021, Gresham Police responded to a call about an unresponsive male in Pat Pfeifer Park near NE 172nd Avenue and NE Glisan Street. Officers arrived and found the victim, 24-year-old Jose Juan Santos-Elias of Portland, dead from a gunshot wound. Several residents...
Pedestrian killed in morning crash in SE Portland
A pedestrian died Monday morning when officials say they were struck by a vehicle in Southeast Portland.
kptv.com
Gresham police asking for help solving 2021 murder
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving an unsolved 2021 murder. Officers first responded Nov. 28 around 8:45 p.m. to Pat Pfeifer Park near NE 172nd Avenue and NE Glisan Street on reports of an unresponsive man. Arriving officers...
Man dies after stabbing, woman injured in Northeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died and a woman was injured after a stabbing in Northeast Portland early Monday morning, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported. The stabbing happened around 12:36 a.m. in the area of Northeast 42nd Avenue and Weidler Street. When officers responding to the reported stabbing arrived at the scene, they found a man and woman who were both injured. Officers gave first aid to both people but the man died. The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Two dead in stabbing and crash early Monday
Portland police investigating fatalities in different parts of town hours apart.Portland police are investigating a fatal stabbing and fatal crash in different parts of town early Monday. The victims were not immediately identified. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the first investigation began at 12:36 a.m. on Oct. 17 when North Precinct officers responded to stabbing call in the area of Northeast 42 Avenue and Northeast Weidler Street. When officers arrived that found an adult male and an adult female who were injured. Officers started to give both victims first aid but the male died at the scene. The female...
Beaverton Police Log: Upset customer smashes door at DMV
The Beaverton Police Department responds to calls for service from Sept. 23-28, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Sept. 23 A transient woman with 19 aliases threw hundreds of decorative rocks into a parking lot on Southwest Walker Road and was arrested for criminal mischief. Officers arrested a man on Southwest Farmington Road after he punched and strangled his ex-girlfriend when she refused to give him pills....
Stabbing suspect charged with murder
UPDATE: Police are also investigating a pedestrian fatality in Monday crash.Portland police are investigating a fatal stabbing and fatal crash in different parts of town early Monday. The victims were not immediately identified. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the first investigation began at 12:36 a.m. on Oct. 17 when North Precinct officers responded to stabbing call in the area of Northeast 42 Avenue and Northeast Weidler Street. When officers arrived that found an adult male and an adult female who were injured. Officers started to give both victims first aid but the male died at the scene. The female...
Tualatin Police Log: Suspect arrested for striking nurse
The Tualatin Police Department describes calls for service from Oct. 4-10, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Tuesday, Oct. 4 A person was arrested for disorderly conduct and physical contact (harassment) in the 8100 block of Southwest Seneca Street. A driver was rear-ended while he was stopped at the traffic light westbound on Southwest Tualatin-Sherwood Road and 124th Avenue. Wednesday, Oct. 5 Two women entered a store in...
Officials: Wanted man threatens Yamhill County deputy during arrest
While being driven to the Yamhill County Jail, officials said a man wanted on multiple felonies admitted to wanting to "shoot a deputy in the face" during an earlier interaction that led to his arrest.
Pedestrian killed in crash while walking on SE Stark; street closed at scene: Portland police
A person walking on Southeast Stark Street was struck and killed just before 7 a.m., police said. Officers arrived at Stark and 146th Avenue to find the person dead. Police said the driver of the car involved stayed at the scene. Police have closed Southeast Stark between 143rd and 148th...
