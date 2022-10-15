ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

G2E: South wins on Homecoming 43-6

By Omar Tellow
 4 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute South defeated Columbus North 43-6 on Homecoming. Josh Cottee broke the school record for rushing yards with 125 on the night and two touchdowns. He surpassed the mark held by Maurice Shelton in 1999, Josh now has 3,181 for his career. Chris Herrin had 5 catches for 102 yards and two scores and Brady Wilson was 13 of 20 for 198 yards passing for the Braves with two touchdowns. At halftime the school honored the Homecoming Queen and King. This year Lillyanne Wagner and Lane Presnell were honored by the school.

