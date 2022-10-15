ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Wildfire alert: Kalama Fire update 2022-10-15

Washington Incident News
 4 days ago
Morning Briefing

Last updated: Fri, 14 Oct 2022 21:04:34

Incident is 14% contained.

Overview: The Kalama Fire is located southeast of Kalama Horse Camp on the south side of Mount St. Helens. The fire was initially located on a cliff face and is now burning on extremely steep ground. Fire behavior has been smoldering and creeping.  The potential for fire growth remains, but containment lines have been completed and are holding. With the inability to safely mop up the edge due to steep terrain and overhead hazards, containment percentages will remain low.

 

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

