ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deseret News

I tried Burger King’s Ghost Pepper Whopper. Here’s how spicy it was

By Sarah Gambles
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rNXS9_0iZnqkBv00
AP

Burger King brought in the spice for the season with a limited edition Ghost Pepper Whopper.

The limited edition treat is not cheap like most fast food fare. It comes in at a whopping $7.99.

The Takeout ’s Dennis Lee wrote a review of the burger, writing, “It’s one thing if you’ve got money to burn, but I think that $8 in your pocket can be better served getting a better deal somewhere else. Maybe nothing else as orange, though.”

Along with the spooky, spicy burger, Burger King is contributing even more to the Halloween season with a bizarre new feature in its app.

Related

According to Axios , “the chain says it is adding an ‘electromagnetic field ghost detector within the BK App and inviting its Royal Perks Members to discover whether they have paranormal activity in their house.’”

The YouTube ad touting the promotion is actually kind of scary.

So how spicy is it? My review of the Burger King Ghost Pepper Whopper

The biggest concern I had going into the tasting was — how spicy is it going to be?

I ordered the Ghost Pepper Whopper and an Oreo milkshake at the drive-thru just in case I needed to cut the heat.

Like most other anxiety and worry I take on, it was unwarranted. It’s not that spicy.

On a scale of 1 to 10, with one being a sip of milk, and 10 feeling like you’re eating the sun, I would give it a four.

Although I don’t want food that causes my mouth to be on fire the rest of the day, I do generally like a little spice. I’ll put jalapeños on a burger at Five Guys or add them to tacos at home. So I asked for a friend who thinks pepperonis are spicy to offer a second opinion. The verdict was that there’s an edge, but nothing crazy.

All the sandwich includes is a very orange Halloween bun with black sesame seeds, the deep-fried green ghost peppers, bacon, American cheese, spicy Queso, and of course, the quarter-pound burger.

It skips the lettuce and tomatoes, and keeps things simple, and that is kind of the beauty of the experience.

It was no Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets (which are a favorite here at the Deseret News ), but I would order it again.

Related

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Burger King's Halloween Whopper Has An Unexpected Ingredient

Coffee chains have a reputation for keeping their menus at par with the changing seasons but burger chains, not so much. While pumpkin spice in a coffee sounds great, it wouldn't exactly have a huge following in a burger, would it? So when it comes to holiday seasons, burger chains generally remain unaffected. That is, unless it's Burger King and Halloween.
shefinds

Customer Calls Out Burger King Pricing: ‘Makes No Sense’

A Burger King customer on Reddit has called out the chain’s vast pricing differences when it comes to Whoppers, and others continue to chime in the discussion. Last week, one user (@u/DystopianSoul) posted an screenshot image from Burger King’s app in a Reddit thread. The pic showed that an OG Whopper costs $6.19, a Double Whopper is priced at $8.69— a logical $2.50 increase— and lastly, a Triple Whopper with Cheese somehow costs $14.29, which is a ‘whopping’ (no pun intended) $5.60 more.
Thrillist

Burger King's Revamped $5 Your Way Meal Includes an All-New Menu Item

There's nothing not to love about Burger King's Your Way Meal. You get to scarf down the fast food favorites of your choice for just $5. And while the lineup is always good, the Whopper slinger just added an all-new menu item to choose from, Fast Food Post reports. As...
TheStreet

McDonald's Tries New Recipe to Beat Burger King, Wendy's

Over the past few months, Wendy's (WEN) added a strawberry version of its iconic Frosty to its menu and welcomed back the Pretzel Pub Burger and Pub Fries. It also brought back French Toast Sticks, and while none of these are radical innovations (a French Toast Stick appears to be a piece of French Toast cut up) they do keep things interesting for customers.
WKRC

'Best Fried Chicken in America' named

MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back One of Its Most-Requested Menu Items

And the results are in. After pitting two of Taco Bell's most-requested menu items—the Double Decker Taco and Enchirito—against each other for a chance at a comeback, America has decided. The Enchirito, which originally left menus in 2013, is making its triumphant return to menus after fans voted...
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its $6 Big Box Deal & Now You Can Get It Even Cheaper

Nothing says fall like fried chicken. Poultry lovers have new reason to celebrate this season with the return of Popeyes Big Box Deal. The $6 dollar deal includes two pieces of the chain's bone-in fried chicken and a choice of two regular sides along with a biscuit. All Popeyes chicken is marinated in its signature Louisiana-style seasoning, hand-battered, breaded, and fried to get that perfect crunch.
LOUISIANA STATE
Motley Fool

6 Restaurants Where a Tasty Dinner Costs $15 or Less

Worried about the cost of food? Visit these six restaurants. Eating out has become more expensive this past year, up 8.9% in cost. Applebees, Olive Garden, and other chain restaurants offer tasty dinners for under $15. Food prices will also vary based on where you live. Inflation has hit Americans...
ohmymag.co.uk

McDonald's has made a huge menu change: Here are the details

After years of McDonald’s fans begging the company to put a permanent chicken burger on the menu, the fast-food restaurant has finally relented and has given fans a super surprise just ahead of winter. As reported by Delish, the company has launched a chicken burger called McCrispy, which would...
CNET

McDonald's Beloved Halloween Boo Buckets: Return Is Looking More Likely

Want some nostalgia with your burger? Get a load of this boo-tiful rumor. As ComicBook.com reports, a site called Nightmare Nostalgia appears to have the inside info about McDonald's bringing back its Halloween Happy Meal buckets. McDonald's hasn't responded to multiple requests for comment, but look north for a promising...
TheStreet

McDonald's Puts a Breakfast Favorite on its Lunch, Dinner Menus

For quite some time people seem to have been adding eggs to foods not usually topped with eggs. We've seen eggs with a loose yolk added to pizzas and placed on top of hamburgers. It's a trend that works because a runny egg actually enhances a lot of foods (sorry, Guy Fieri).
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
44K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy