Top 50 daily girls soccer stat leaders for Tuesday, Oct. 18
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Tuesday, Oct. 18, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Week 8′s biggest HS football games - 19 impacting state tourney seeds & pairings
In Week 8 of the New Jersey high school football season, nearly every game will impact the NJSIAA football playoffs one way or another. That’s not to say every game will result in qualifying or not qualifying or getting a top seed instead of being on the road. However, the result of nearly every game will tweak the formulaic calculations that are used to select playoff qualifiers.
Are Jets really playoff contenders? These statistical models say it’s possible
The Jets have gotten the attention of just about everyone in the NFL. And it’s not just because Sauce Gardner almost walked into the wrong locker room while wearing a cheesehead after Sunday night’s upset over the Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. It’s because the Jets...
Torres’ monster game leads Bergen Catholic boys soccer past DePaul
Javier Torres struck for five goals as Bergen Catholic rolled past DePaul for an 8-1 win in Wayne. Tyler Ferris had one goal and three assists and Sebastian Ortega tallied four assists for Bergen Catholic. Nico Angione and Daniel Debono each added goals for Bergen Catholic, too, as seven different players found the stat sheet.
Dickson helps Sterling top Haddonfield in OT, stay unbeaten in conference - girls soccer
Bridget Dickson scored twice to help Sterling remain unbeaten in Colonial Conference play this season with a 3-2 overtime victory over Haddonfield in Haddonfield. Montgomery Draham also scored and Ireland Kay had two assists for Sterling (14-1-1), which improved to 10-0-0 in the Liberty Division of the Colonial Conference. Madison...
Giants are living (and winning) dangerously, but how sustainable is their comeback style?
New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium, Oct. 16, 2022 — TheGiants are living — and winning — dangerously. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Notre Dame scores late to win Fish Bowl, head to third-straight Mercer final
Just one night after the two girls 2022 Mercer County Tournament semifinal games were largely anticlimactic, most people thought that the two boys tournament semifinal games would be hugely competitive affairs.
