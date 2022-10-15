ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

News-Herald.com

Gilmour vs. Rocky River boys soccer: Lancers start strong, but unable to sustain it in 5-2 season-ending loss

Gilmour looked and sounded the part Oct. 17 prior to its Division II sectional final in the Northeast 3 District against visiting Rocky River. The Lancers knew, on an awful weather night with a sharp wind blowing east, their smart possession game would have to be at its best to thwart the Pirates. Unfortunately, that aspiration did not come to pass.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
toledo.com

Michigan vs Notre Dame in Toledo

1902: After a night of rain, the University of Michigan football team played Notre Dame on a soft and slippery white clay field at Armory Park — home of the Mud Hens, located at the corner of Spielbusch Ave. and Orange Street here in Toledo. Michigan won the game 23-0, but the Irish were given credit for slowing Fielding H. Yost's "point-a-minute" squad, which had outscored their opponents 2,821 to 42 from 1901 to 1905.
TOLEDO, OH
Morning Journal

High school baseball: Avon Lake's Hayden Blosser commits to Michigan

When Avon Lake junior Hayden Blosser isn’t on the gridiron in the fall, he’s a pretty good baseball player come springtime, moving between shortstop and working more as a pitcher on the mound. Following other Lorain County and Morning Journal coverage area baseball players, Blosser committed to continuing...
AVON LAKE, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland Metroparks eyes former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club

The Cleveland Metroparks plans to purchase the 150-acre former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club on Aurora Road in Solon. Brothers Fred and Peter Rzepka, who operate TransCon Builders in Bedford, purchased the golf club in 2000. The 90-year-old club closed at the end of the 2018 season. On Sept. 14, the...
SOLON, OH
93.1 WZAK

It's Going To Snow in Northeast Ohio This Week

While we don’t claim to be weather experts here at Radio-One Cleveland, we do rely on some pretty reliable sources. Today those sources are saying that that little white stuff from the sky that we all love to hate could be here a bit sooner than expected. That’s right....
CLEVELAND, OH

