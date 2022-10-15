Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in Ohio
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks Out
Missing In Massachusetts
3 Places To Get Sushi in Ohio
News-Herald.com
Gilmour vs. Rocky River boys soccer: Lancers start strong, but unable to sustain it in 5-2 season-ending loss
Gilmour looked and sounded the part Oct. 17 prior to its Division II sectional final in the Northeast 3 District against visiting Rocky River. The Lancers knew, on an awful weather night with a sharp wind blowing east, their smart possession game would have to be at its best to thwart the Pirates. Unfortunately, that aspiration did not come to pass.
toledo.com
Michigan vs Notre Dame in Toledo
1902: After a night of rain, the University of Michigan football team played Notre Dame on a soft and slippery white clay field at Armory Park — home of the Mud Hens, located at the corner of Spielbusch Ave. and Orange Street here in Toledo. Michigan won the game 23-0, but the Irish were given credit for slowing Fielding H. Yost's "point-a-minute" squad, which had outscored their opponents 2,821 to 42 from 1901 to 1905.
Morning Journal
High school baseball: Avon Lake’s Hayden Blosser commits to Michigan
When Avon Lake junior Hayden Blosser isn’t on the gridiron in the fall, he’s a pretty good baseball player come springtime, moving between shortstop and working more as a pitcher on the mound. Following other Lorain County and Morning Journal coverage area baseball players, Blosser committed to continuing...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Guardians play football with New York Yankees fans during Game 5 rain delay (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rain caused a delay, and eventual postponement, for Game 5 of the American League Division Series, but that didn’t stop some of the members of the Cleveland Guardians from getting in a game of catch. Several Guardians players, including outfielder Myles Straw, broke out the...
Police use pepper spray during fight at Akron football game
Police used pepper spray to break up a crowd when a fight broke out after a football game in Akron on Friday.
Man charged with yelling racial slurs, pepper spraying fans at 6th grade football game
30-year-old Port Clinton man Ryan Bullis was accused of yelling racial slurs and pepper spraying fans at a 6th grade football game between Port Clinton and Sandusky.
$1 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in Northeast Ohio: See where the winning ticket was sold
LYNDHURST, Ohio — One lucky Ohio resident is waking up a millionaire after Saturday night's Powerball drawing on Oct. 15, 2022. Ohio Lottery officials say a $1 million Powerball lottery ticket was sold in Lyndhurst at the Corner Market. The lucky winner matched 5/5 numbers correctly. Even if you...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Metroparks eyes former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club
The Cleveland Metroparks plans to purchase the 150-acre former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club on Aurora Road in Solon. Brothers Fred and Peter Rzepka, who operate TransCon Builders in Bedford, purchased the golf club in 2000. The 90-year-old club closed at the end of the 2018 season. On Sept. 14, the...
Cleveland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cleveland, Ohio, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city. And Cleveland has some dangerous neighborhoods.
It’s Going To Snow in Northeast Ohio This Week
While we don’t claim to be weather experts here at Radio-One Cleveland, we do rely on some pretty reliable sources. Today those sources are saying that that little white stuff from the sky that we all love to hate could be here a bit sooner than expected. That’s right....
Cleveland Central Catholic High School placed on 'short' lockdown due to threat
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Central Catholic High School underwent "a short period of lockdown due to an alleged threat" on Monday morning, the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland confirmed to 3News. Police have since lifted the lockdown and all students and staff are safe. The school says that it is continuing...
Gray House Pies to Make a Return to Lakewood
Not only is it returning to the same neighborhood; it's coming back to the same address
‘Outstanding job’: E. Cleveland paramedic lauded for off-duty rescue
Jonathan Isaac was out to dinner with his family when he stepped up to rescue a woman who began choking. He didn't think much of it. The 25-year-old East Cleveland paramedic told FOX 8 "it's built into your nature."
Parma police: 2 suspects arrested in Cleveland after chase, crash with stolen vehicle
PARMA, Ohio — Two suspects were arrested and hospitalized following a chase in a stolen vehicle that resulted in them striking additional cars before crashing into a pole in Cleveland. According to the Parma Police Department, officers responded to the area of Broadview Road and Snow Road at approximately...
Victim identified in Wallace Lake drowning
Berea police and firefighters responded to Wallace Lake on Sunday afternoon after a call about a person in the water.
UPDATE: Missing endangered Akron man found
A missing Akron man whom police said was endangered has been found.
WKYC
Canton Central Catholic High School student dies in Northwest Ohio car crash
Officials confirm junior Jacob Brown was killed when his vehicle hit a tree Sunday in Maumee. He will be remembered Tuesday prior to his soccer team's playoff game.
Why is Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appearing at events around the U.S.? The Wake Up for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Justin Bibb promised change last year when he ran for Cleveland mayor. And voters embraced the young political newcomer. Now Bibb is taking his brand of governing philosophy to conferences across the...
