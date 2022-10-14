ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson State – Bethune Cookman: How to watch

By Steven J. Gaither
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DD6ui_0iZnnuAO00

Deion Sanders and Jackson State take their nationally-ranked show on the road again, this time to Jacksonville, FL to take on Bethune-Cookman.

The game between the two SWAC programs will take place at TIAA Bank Field , home of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. It will be broadcast live on ESPN + and replayed on ESPNU.

Jackson State enters the game 5-0 for the first time since 1996 with a 26-12 win at Alabama State. It is ranked no. 7 in the FCS Coaches Poll and tied for 8th in the STATS FCS poll, as well as being the unanimous no. 1 team in the HBCU Gameday Staff Poll (FCS). The JSU offense is led by sophomore quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is having a banner season.

Sanders is among FCS leaders in four categories: second in completions per game (30.2), third in total offense (357.6) and fourth in passing yards (1,726) and touchdown passes (17), and sixth in points responsible for (114).

JSU ranks in the FCS Top 11 defensively in seven categories: 1st in total defense (185.0 ypg) and third down conversions (21,7%), 2nd in scoring defense (9.8 ppg), passing defense (111.4), and fewest first downs allowed (58), fifth in rushing defense (72.4 ypg), and 11th in total sacks (18).

Bethune-Cookman comes into Saturday’s matchup 1-4. Its lone win came in Week Four as it beat Grambling State. BCU is led offensively by Jalon Jones, a former Jackson State quarterback who spent last season at a JUCO. Jones is currently third in the SWAC in passing yards per game (201) behind Sanders and FAMU’s JEREMY MOUSSA. BCU is third in the SWAC in yards per game (377). Unfortunately, it is next-to-last in defensive yardage, allowing teams to compile better than 442 yards per game.

Beyond the numbers, Bethune-Cookman is dealing with the impact of Hurricane Ian. The storm damaged its Daytona Beach, FL location and the football program has been forced to operate in satellite locations since it hit in late September.

The post Jackson State – Bethune Cookman: How to watch appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
footballscoop.com

Deion Sanders on HBCU, Jackson State journey: God called me collect

Somehow, Deion Sanders relates to all generations – even with a metaphor most of his players and recruits likely would not understand. Appearing on CBS’ decades-long, award-winning Sunday night primetime TV-magazine show “60 Minutes,” Sanders spoke candidly – always – about his role atop the Jackson State football program, in college football at large and, perhaps most importantly, society.
JACKSON, MS
mississippifreepress.org

SWAC, a Gulfport Tragedy and Voting Impact

Can y’all believe it’s the middle of October? Here in Mississippi, the temps aren’t exactly cool, but one is tempted to wear a sweater. It’s usually a bad idea, but we’re almost there. It’s football season, and there’s a lot of talk about who’s SWAC or who’s not SWAC after the dust-up between Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. Check out the videos for full context, but JSU played ASU for ASU’s homecoming game. JSU won, and Coach Robinson was not happy when the coaches met at the end of the game. It devolved into dueling press conferences.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Threat Received @ Magee High Football Game

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. According to local law enforcement, a threat was sent via cellphone or social media at Friday night’s game, October 14, 2022. Law enforcement was informed of the threat. Magee Police Department and Simpson County Sheriffs secured the field and parking areas with several law enforcement officers.
MAGEE, MS
First Coast News

Ribault Athletic Hall of Fame inducts 2021-2022 class

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Ribault Athletic Hall of Fame held its induction ceremony for the Class of 2021 and 2022 tonight. Among tonight's inductees were legendary Jean Ribault basketball players Gary Anderson and Erica White as well as former coaches Shelia Seymore-Pennick and Anthony Flynn. "Playing at Ribault was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
High School Football PRO

Laurel, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bay Springs High School football team will have a game with Northeast Jones High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BAY SPRINGS, MS
mageenews.com

Co-Lin graduate awarded $12K USM scholarship

WESSON – I’Eaisha Trevillion of Hermanville, a 2022 Copiah-Lincoln Community College graduate, has been named a prestigious Bower Scholar, earning more than $12,000 in scholarship funds to complete her social work degree at The University of Southern Mississippi. Trevillion, along with the four other community college transfer recipients,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

MVC on Pemberton Square Boulevard

A MVC occurred at the 4100 block of Pemberton Square Boulevard in front of Murphy’s Express. The road is partially blocked while a vehicle is being towed away. According to radio traffic, an ambulance were dispatched to the scene due to someone complaining of headaches. The Vicksburg Police Department...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Local church transforming building into sports complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One local church is working to provide a safe and fun outlet for young people in South Jackson in hopes of getting them off the streets and cutting down on crime. New Horizon Ministries is working to transform an old, large warehouse into a sports and...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Brothers sentenced for 2019 homicide in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, two brothers were sentenced after being found guilty of the 2019 shooting death of Earnest Myers in Jackson. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were both sentenced to life in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for first degree murder. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson business accused of denying overtime to workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor. Officials said the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Crews work to repair ‘major’ water leak in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders reported a major water leak in South Jackson on Tuesday. They said crews are working to make repairs to the leak on a 20-inch water line on McDowell Road near the Henley Young Juvenile Justice Center. According to leaders, the leak is impacting water pressure in parts of South Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Police investigate shooting in North Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Police are investigating a shooting in North Jackson. Investigators said a man was shot in the leg before 10:30 a.m. in the 5800 of Canton Park Drive. The man was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not immediately known. A neighbor reported hearing gunshots,...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Suspect charged with murder of Yazoo County woman

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect was charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found near a boat ramp in Yazoo City on Saturday, October 1. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said the body of Stacy Lynn Walker, 40, of Yazoo City, was found at the end of Levee Street near […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WDAM-TV

2 killed Saturday in Covington County collision

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-car collision in Covington County Saturday morning left two men dead. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded about 7:30 a.m. Saturday to a crash site near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Salem Church Road. MHP said a preliminary investigation discovered a 2016...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy