Seagull explains why Hammond is one of the best characters to main in Overwatch 2
With the recent release of Overwatch 2, many players, new and old, are trying to figure out which hero, or heroes, they’d like to dedicate their time to. As one of the game’s authorities, Seagull has been giving advice during his streams over the past week. And when asked if the hamster in a ball that is Wrecking Ball, also known as Hammond, would be an ideal character to main, the former Overwatch League pro had a somewhat surprising take.
When will Torbjörn be back in Overwatch 2 and why is he missing?
Shortly after Overwatch 2 launched on Oct. 4, it encountered a myriad of problems. Players reported frequent disconnections, long queues, and bugs involving the game’s new First Time User Experience as developer Blizzard Entertainment battled back-to-back DDoS attacks and other server problems. While many bugs have been fixed and the servers are mostly stable, a few issues remain.
How many players does Overwatch 2 have?
Despite a rocky launch and a variety of bugs, the recent release of Overwatch 2 appears to have been successful in drawing players old and new back into its futuristic world. Similar to when the first game came out, it seems like the entire world is talking about it on social media. If you’ve seen the chatter, you might be wondering just how many people are playing the game.
How to get competitive points in Overwatch 2
There are a lot of noticeable changes in Overwatch 2 compared to the original beloved game. Through a troubling first couple of weeks after launch that included server issues, account transfer issues, and hero glitches, players have been getting used to a variety of new systems that track their progress and allow them to deck out their favorite heroes in new cosmetics.
Shroud encounters a Lúcio that doesn’t know how to heal in Overwatch 2’s competitive mode
Support heroes are an invaluable part of every team in Overwatch 2. While they possess the ability to heal allies, they can also provide them with other types of utility to better prepare them for the opposition. Getting a good handle on the game’s various support heroes, each with unique...
Best Genji crosshair in Overwatch 2
Coming over from the original Overwatch, Genji is one of the more popular heroes in Overwatch 2. Genji’s distinct style of gameplay, which is highlighted by the throwing of their shurikens, has drawn players to them like a moth to a flame over the years. The same is true...
‘Riot won’t say anything’: YamatoCannon on that controversial bug at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. A controversial bug at the 2022 League of Legends Championship caused a stir in the group...
McDonald’s finally introduces its Overwatch 2 collaboration
After weeks of leaks and speculation, McDonald’s has revealed its Overwatch 2 collaboration—but it appears to be exclusive to Australia. This morning, Overwatch 2 trendspotter Naeri tweeted a screengrab of the McDonald’s app that appeared to show an “Overwatch 2 meal.” The screengrab includes an image of the epic-rarity Lightning skin for Tracer alongside the text “Order to unlock an Epic skin.” It appears as though fans who purchase the meal will be able to unlock the skin for free in-game. The skin was originally introduced for one of the original Overwatch’s Anniversary events and is currently included in Tracer’s list of skins in Overwatch 2, though it is not currently available for purchase.
BSJ’s famous last words before devastating Dota 2 loss leaves Twitch fans in stitches
It’s a disastrous situation every Dota 2 player has been in at least once—being on the verge of a win and confidently declaring it, only to lose a throne race against the enemy moments later. It’s not fun when it happens to you, but it’s hilarious when your favorite Team Liquid streamer, Brian “BSJ” Canavan, is the victim.
The forbidden Silent Hill game was played on PS5 despite it apparently being ‘impossible’
The canceled Silent Hill interactive teaser, known as P.T. was played on a non-jailbroken PS5 console today, according to programmer and data miner Lance McDonald, who went live on his Twitch channel to show the game running. McDonald said he unlocked P.T. on his primary PlayStation 5 using the USB...
How to hit an opponent while Wolfscent is active in Fortnite
One of the most exciting parts about the new Fortnitemares update in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four is the ability to turn into a wolf. Players can visit DJ Lyka, who resides at the Reality Tree, or visit any of the Alteration Alters located around the island to become a wolf with a few special abilities. One of those new powers is the Wolfscent Ability, which allows players to possess the tracking prowess and awareness of an actual wolf. The ability comes from players acquiring the Howler Claws.
All free Fortnitemares 2022 awards and how to get them
With Fortnite events, players always have the opportunity to claim free rewards by completing the quests associated. The game’s Halloween affair, Fortnitemares, is no different. Fortnitemares 2022 brought a bunch of new skins, items, and quests to the game. If you want to earn free awards during the event,...
Is the Morty skin back in Fortnite? How to unlock the Fortnite Morty skin
Rick and Morty were brought to Fortnite during Chapter two, season seven when aliens invaded the island. It looked as if Rick was working with Slone to fight the invading force while Morty was likely just happy to be included. It’s been over a year since those skins were introduced and last seen in the Item Shop, so many fans are curious about when it will return.
Xiaohu’s Akali cuts down flickering LCS hopes at Worlds 2022 with heartbreaking victory over 100 Thieves
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Well, North American League of Legends fans, the curtain has finally closed on the region at...
Who is Catalyst’s voice actor in Apex Legends?
As developer Respawn Entertainment amps up its teasers and reveals ahead of Apex Legends season 15, new characters and stories are coming to light. In a recent Stories from the Outlands animated video, the developer revealed Catalyst, the next legend coming to the game and a formidable power in her own right.
How to turn on custom diagonals keyboard movement in Fortnite
Fortnite players on PC have been limited to moving in one direction for the longest time. Due to how the WASD movement scheme functions, PC players haven’t been able to perform diagonal movement while it’s been the standard on consoles. Until today, PC Fortnite players found a remedy...
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope review: A galactic sequel with a lot of personality
When the Mario and Rabbid universes collided in the fall of 2017, no one quite knew what to expect from this combination. The strategy content was very familiar to past games of the genre with the appeal being that players could take on the game with a collection of characters from the Mario universe, with some Rabbids even cosplaying as their favorite characters.
Cypher buffs finally coming for oft-forgotten sentinel agent, VALORANT leaks suggest
Cypher players waiting in update limbo for an update, rejoice: New VALORANT leaks suggest there are changes coming to the camera-wielding agent in the near future. Cypher has been one of the least-played agents for quite some time. His abilities are useful but pale in comparison to other popular VALORANT agents in the sentinel bracket.
Upset explains why Fnatic didn’t reach their ‘full potential’ at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After bombing out of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, Fnatic’s AD carry Elias “Upset”...
All Modern Warfare 2 pre-load times and dates for every system
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 officially launches on Oct. 28 across all platforms. While the campaign early access pre-load is the same for all platforms, the pre-load for the actual game and when the game releases will depend on which platform the user is on. Activision has released an...
