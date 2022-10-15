Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha Starr
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Related
WHEC TV-10
Rochester firefighters battle overnight house fires on Weaver Street and Jay Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to two house fires overnight. Crews battled a house fire on Weaver Street, responding just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. RFD said this is the second time in two days this house caught fire. At one point, Rochester police needed to...
WHEC TV-10
In-Depth: A fire wall helped stop a fire from burning a whole city block
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester firefighters battled a massive warehouse fire that started on Leighton Avenue on Sunday night and spread all the way to Greenleaf Street. One of the things we noticed with the massive warehouse fire in Rochester is at least half of the warehouse was saved. And we have the drone video that shows us why that happened.
WHEC TV-10
Crews respond to fire at Fairport building that includes hair salon
FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Crews responded to a fire in Fairport on North Main Street near High street in Fairport. The Fairport Fire Department told us that crews had to shut off electricity to the building before putting the fire out. A sign on the building shows the building includes...
WHEC TV-10
Firefighters still at the scene of storage facility that caught fire Sunday night
UPDATE: Firefighters on Monday morning are still at the scene of a storage facility on the city’s eastside that caught fire on Sunday night. The four-alarm fire started around 8 p.m. on Leighton Avenue and spread all the way to Greenleaf Street. The flames have stopped but crews are still working to put out some lingering hot spots using water.
WHEC TV-10
Renovations are underway at the Robach Center at Ontario Beach Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Upgrades were announced for a popular place along Lake Ontario. That work is already underway at the Roger Robach Community Center at Ontario Beach Park. That includes new windows and doors, as well as totally redone bathrooms. The community center is frequently used for weddings and...
WHEC TV-10
Missing woman from Perinton found dead on Ravine Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police said the woman who they found dead on Sunday on Ravine Avenue was 35-year-old Tracy Bellanca, who was reported missing earlier. Bellanca hadn’t been seen since she left her home on Belinda Crescent in Perinton on Friday, driving an SUV. She was reported missing on Sunday at around 3 p.m. and was found dead five hours later.
WHEC TV-10
Person taken into custody after standoff involving gun in Webster
WEBSTER, N.Y. — The scene is clear and the roads are back open in Webster after a heavy police presence on East Main street on Tuesday night. Webster police said there was a standoff involving a teen with a gun inside of a home, which started at around 4 p.m. Police got a call about an altercation that took place at that home on East Main Street and a confrontation involving two young men where a shotgun was pulled. One of them ended up leaving the scene.
WHEC TV-10
Six-day search for missing woman continues
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The search continues for a missing woman in Henrietta. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says that after interviews with family and review of surveillance video, it still has no new information. Nancy Caguana was last seen on Chestnut Street in the City of Rochester on Monday. MCSO...
WHEC TV-10
RPD said carjacking involving gun happened on Edinburgh Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are looking for whoever is responsible for an armed carjacking on Edinburgh Street in the Corn Hill area on Sunday night. Rochester police said the victim was getting out of his car at around 10 p.m. when he was approached by the suspects. One of them reportedly had a gun.
WHEC TV-10
Bloomfield veteran who served in three wars dies at age 100
BLOOMFIELD, N.Y. — Richard Albert Lucas, a Bloomfield man who served in three wars, died on Friday at age 100. Lucas was born in Cattaraugus County in 1921 and started his military career in the Army Air Corps at age 21. He was the second of nine children. His wife Edith Mae Lucas and three of his children passed before him. He survived by his son, daughter, ten grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
WHEC TV-10
Missing: 35-year-old Tracy Bellanca of Perinton
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing 35-year-old Tracy Bellanca. She was last seen leaving her home on Belinda Crescent in Perinton and was driving a red truck. Deputies are asking anyone with information that can help to find Tracy to call 911.
WHEC TV-10
Armed robbery at Rite Aid on Portland Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Just after 3:30 p.m. RPD officers were sent to the Rite Aid in the 500 block of Portland Avenue for the report of a gunpoint robbery involving at least one armed suspect. The suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money/merchandise when the police arrived. No one was injured as a result of the incident.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Cool and Showery conditions for Wednesday and Thursday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Clouds will increase for Wednesday as lake effect showers will develop once again later into the afternoon. There won’t be a rainout later but plan on some windswept showers this afternoon and a chill in the air with temperatures in the 40s. There will be...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester banker is accused of defrauding two people out of $500,000
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester banker is accused of defrauding two victims out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Federal prosecutors arrested and charged 34-year-old Timothy Siverd with wire fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors say that in November 2021, Siverd was a vice president at Tompkins Community Bank when...
WHEC TV-10
PETA protests in Rochester over accusations of a farm kicking and punching turkeys
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Animal rights group PETA gathered outside of East Avenue Wegmans on Monday to protest over the treatment of turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. PETA is calling on the grocery store chain to acknowledge a video involving its turkey supplier, Plainville Farms. It appears to show farm workers stomping, kicking, and punching turkeys.
WHEC TV-10
Morgan’s Cereal Bar on East Ave will close next week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A restaurant in Rochester’s east end is closing its doors for good. Morgan’s Cereal Bar on East Avenue announced the news on Facebook on Monday. Its last day will be Saturday, October 30. The restaurant serves classic cereals like Apple Jacks, Fruit Loops, and Cocoa Puffs either cold or hot. They also serve other breakfast foods like waffles with fruit and ice cream.
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Man faces weapons charges after argument over disassembling stolen car
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is facing weapons charges after police responded to an argument over someone disassembling a stolen car on Sunday morning. Rochester police said the owner of the car got into an argument with a suspect who was disassembling the car on Myrtle Street near Laurel Street. The owner told police that the suspect displayed a gun, causing the owner to run from the scene.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: A November feel to the air this week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A massive area of low pressure and upper level low spinning over the Great Lakes for the majority of this work week will keep the entire region unsettled with frequent lake effect, mostly rain, but a little snow is also in the cards for parts of the area. Most of the precipitation will fall as rain tonight, and most of this will fall west of Monroe County, including parts of western Genesee and Orleans Counties. The cooler air will deepen tonight into Tuesday, leading to some wet flakes mixing in at times. Again, the majority of the precipitation will fall as liquid, but some wet flakes may be possible in the hilltops south of Rochester, and ski country south of Buffalo. By Wednesday morning, we may see a minor coating of wet snow at the top of Bristol Mountain, with perhaps some wet flakes closer to Rochester, but no accumulation. In all, we’ll be talking about the region’s first flakes, but no accumulation for the immediate Rochester area. Outside of any frozen precipitation, it’ll be blustery and chilly, with a gusty wind and temperatures holding in the 40s.
WHEC TV-10
Local Puerto Rican groups continue Fiona relief efforts
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People gathered inside the Avalon on State Street to drop off donations and support hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico. People are still in desperate need of help. Fiona ripped through the island, causing mass destruction. That’s where the group Puerto Ricans United in The Distance...
WHEC TV-10
Lyons man arrested for allegedly attacking officer at hospital
LYONS, N.Y. A Lyons man is under arrest for an incident that happened at a hospital. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Wade was in custody on a prior arrest back in September when he had to be taken to the Newark Wayne Community Hospital. There, it’s believed...
Comments / 0