ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A massive area of low pressure and upper level low spinning over the Great Lakes for the majority of this work week will keep the entire region unsettled with frequent lake effect, mostly rain, but a little snow is also in the cards for parts of the area. Most of the precipitation will fall as rain tonight, and most of this will fall west of Monroe County, including parts of western Genesee and Orleans Counties. The cooler air will deepen tonight into Tuesday, leading to some wet flakes mixing in at times. Again, the majority of the precipitation will fall as liquid, but some wet flakes may be possible in the hilltops south of Rochester, and ski country south of Buffalo. By Wednesday morning, we may see a minor coating of wet snow at the top of Bristol Mountain, with perhaps some wet flakes closer to Rochester, but no accumulation. In all, we’ll be talking about the region’s first flakes, but no accumulation for the immediate Rochester area. Outside of any frozen precipitation, it’ll be blustery and chilly, with a gusty wind and temperatures holding in the 40s.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO