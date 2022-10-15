ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

sweetwaternow.com

Wolves’ Stevenson Finishes Fourth at Conference Championships

LANDER — The Green River Wolves cross country team spent last weekend at the 3A West Conference Championships in Lander. Green River was one of eight schools in the competition. Cody, Evanston, Lander, Lyman, Mountain View, Powell and Riverton made up the other seven teams. With the conference championships...
GREEN RIVER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne Post 6 Baseball Announces 2022 Hall of Fame class

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Post 6 Baseball is excited to announce its 2022 Hall of Fame inductees. These six players were among the State of Wyoming’s best baseball players in the 1980s and early 1990s, just as Cheyenne Post 6 Baseball was emerging as the premier baseball program in the State.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Bob Budd’s “Otters Dance” Belongs on Your Bookshelf.

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When I owned a bookstore in Cheyenne last millennium, I’d advise my customers that a good Wyoming bookshelf could be as extensive as they like, but it needed a core of a few volumes to be complete. Those books are John McPhee’s “Rising from the Plains”, “We Pointed Them North” by Teddy Blue Abbott, James Galvin’s “The Meadow” and “Sand County Almanac”, Aldo Leopold’s classic.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Nice Week Ahead For SE Wyoming, 70s Possible By Tuesday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming can expect warm, almost summer-like weather this week. ""After a weak cool front passes through the area today, a gradual warming trend will begin Sunday into next week. Not October like weather as we'll be 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year during this timeframe. It will also be dry. Clive, the buffalo, will continue to enjoy the mild to warm conditions as we don't have rain or snow in the forecast this upcoming week. For more information on your local forecast, go to: weather.gov/cys."
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

University of Wyoming Sorority Accepts First Transgender Member

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A sorority at the University of Wyoming accepted its first openly-transgender sister in the college’s history, a student newspaper announced last week. Artemis Langford, of Lander, became the first open-transgender student to be accepted into the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority...
LARAMIE, WY
oilcity.news

Two die in single-vehicle crash along Highway 287

CASPER, Wyo. — Two people have died after a single-vehicle wreck that took place Oct. 13 along Highway 287 outside Laramie. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the vehicle was headed southbound at a high rate of speed when it ran off the roadway to the right. After sliding sideways half off the road, the car tripped and rolled several times. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a seatbelt at the time, and both were ejected from the car.
LARAMIE, WY
newslj.com

Residents claim election fraud

CHEYENNE —Residents informed legislators Friday morning that they have witnessed and heard of local election fraud throughout the state. These claims were made during public testimony at the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, as a part of the discussion for codifying the state’s rules for certification of electronic voting systems.
CHEYENNE, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Birth Announcements: Lukas Theo Moon

Lukas Theo Moon was born Friday, September 23, 2022, at 7:09 p.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Lukas weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 19.5 inches at the time of his birth. He is the son Sarah and Trevor Moon. Lukas is the grandson to Steven and Jennifer...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/17/22–10/18/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Local Professor to Discuss What he Learned on Norwegian Trip

ROCK SPRINGS — Chris Propst will give a presentation on “What I Learned from the Vikings: Happiness, Labor, and Culture,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, at the White Mountain Library. Propst, a current English professor at Western Wyoming Community College, will be sharing what he learned...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Trying To Turn Red Seat Blue, Democrat Targets GOP Incumbent Through Creative Billboard

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A trio of campaign billboards along major corridors through Laramie are catching the attention of many travelers with their unusual marketing approach. Merav Ben-David, a Democratic candidate for Wyoming House District 46, recently put up a billboard advertisement along eastbound Interstate...
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

One Found Unconscious After Fire Breaks Out at Cheyenne Apartment

A Cheyenne resident was found unconscious after Cheyenne Fire Rescue says "a carelessly left pan with burning food on the stove" sparked a fire in their apartment. Battalion Chief Kipp Sanders says firefighters were called to the scene in the 1700 block of E. 17th Street shortly before 4 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, and arrived to find the victim passed out at the bottom of the stairs near a basement apartment.
CHEYENNE, WY

