Hotel " Casa del Mare - Amfora " is located by the sea , in small and calm fishermen 's village of Orahovac, famous from the most beautiful beaches in the bay , only few kilometers from the Old Town of Kotor . Hotel have 10 comfort rooms type Suite, with balconies overlooking the bay and mountains . Private beach is only few steps away and guests can use sun beds and sun shades free of charge. Hotel also have a small wellness club with hot tub and sauna, conference and meeting facilities.

