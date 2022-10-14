1. A Hoteli - Hotel Sloboda. Welcome to Hotel Sloboda, your Sabac “home away from home.” Hotel Sloboda aims to make your visit as relaxing and enjoyable as possible, which is why so many guests continue to come back year after year. Hotel Sloboda offers guests an array of room amenities including a refrigerator, air conditioning, and a minibar, and getting online is possible, as free wifi is available. The hotel offers room service and a concierge, to make your visit even more pleasant. The property also features a pool and breakfast. Guests arriving by vehicle have access to free parking. If you’re looking for a Greek restaurant, consider a visit to Stellina 1991, which is not far from Hotel Sloboda. Hotel Sloboda puts the best of Sabac at your fingertips, making your stay both relaxing and enjoyable.

