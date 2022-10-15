Councilwoman Bailey’s Artist in the Spotlight Features Talented Artists from Homestead’s Art in the Park

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auditions Open for Miami Beach Youth Music Festival
—Musicians 18 and under are invited to apply — The City of Miami Beach and the Rhythm Foundation are inviting young musicians to audition for the 7th Annual Miami Beach Youth Music Festival. The deadline to apply is Dec. 12. “This is a showcase of the most talented young people,...
Miami Beach Public Works Director Named Engineer of the Year
— The award is given to exemplary Professional Civil Engineers — Miami Beach Public Works Director José “Joe” Gómez, P.E. has been selected by the Cuban American Association of Civil Engineers to receive the annual Luis P. Saenz Engineer of the Year Award. “Our city is...
Humbert Celebrate “Perfect Day” Remake Vinyl Release November 5 at Bar Nancy
They’re not your average indie art rock band. In fact, Humbert, proud torchbearers for the under-heralded Hialeah original rock scene have survived one global pandemic, three major lineup changes, and the comings and goings of more than a dozen iconic local music establishments. Now, they are doing something for...
Tickets Just Went On Sale For NightGarden’s Magical Light Experience In Miami
It goes without saying: light shows and illuminations ring in Miami’s holiday season — every, single, year. This year is no exception with NightGarden’s magical nightly stroll through the enchanted Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden kicking off the 2022 Christmas season for South Florida. NightGarden has received numerous accolades over the years, including the title of “Miami hit” by Time Out Miami, so we’re in for an equally extraordinary spectacle this year!
10th annual Vintage Auto Show set at Deering Estate on Nov. 6
The Deering Estate, in collaboration with the Antique Automotive Club of America – South Florida Region, will host the 10th annual Vintage Auto Show on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Car enthusiasts of all ages can experience a variety of vintage cars, from 1965 and older, displayed on the historic grounds of the Deering Estate.
Aventura Arts & Cultural Center Ushers Orientation
AVENTURA, Fla. (September 20, 2022) – The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center invites arts lovers of all ages to literally usher in the new season as volunteers who welcome and invite guests to their seats. The venue is offering a three-hour orientation course on Wednesday, October 12 at 6 p.m.
‘Real Housewives of Miami' Stars Honor Their Latin Roots for Hispanic Heritage Month
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, two South Florida women, best known for their roles on Bravo's "Real Housewives of Miami," are opening doors for others in the Latinx community by sharing their experiences. Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton are famous for their roles on Peacock’s reality TV show, but...
Sign of the Times? Little Haiti Residents Worry About Shrinking Neighborhood Borders
Wilkinson Sejour is angry with a sign. An otherwise unassuming street marker, the City of Miami placard at the southwest corner of NE 68th Street and NE Second Avenue bears a message that rubbed Sejour and his neighbors the wrong way: "YOU ARE NOW LEAVING LITTLE HAITI." Sejour, a Little...
Friends of Chamber Music program features pianist Vadym Kholodenko
Friends of Chamber Music will open its Masterpiece series on Nov. 2, 8 p.m., at the Wertheim Performing Arts Center, Florida International University, with a program featuring pianist Vadym Kholodenko. Kholodenko will perform Prokofiev – Four Pieces, Op. 32; Schubert – Sonata In E-Flat Major, D. 568; Schubert – Drei...
Darius & Richelle’s Springtime Garden Inspired Wedding in Miami
Darius and Richelle’s outdoor garden wedding and reception definitely had us taking notes with its stylish mix of beautiful botanicals and ultra-modern glam. With eye-popping gold accents, gorgeous greenery, and delicate florals taking center stage, Richelle and Darius’ I Do’s were certainly meant to convey the lively springtime feel of Miami. The creative genius of floral designer Angel Rodriguez of Rodri Studio gave the couple memories of a lifetime with designer florals that delicately captured the beauty of their neutral wedding color story.
5 exciting Fall concerts in Miami that will have you grooving
Dance your fall nights away with these entertainment-packed fall concerts in Miami 2022. Miamians definitely know how to party; the Magic City attracts different artists from every genre—Latin jazz, hip-hop, classic rock, and reggaeton, for its locals that enjoy concerts in Miami. If you’re a party animal who's ready...
A Message from : The Mayor Dana Robin Goldman
“The City is embarking on an exciting journey to revamp and revitalize our parks and recreation programs, services and offerings.”. Cultural and Community Services (CCS) department is managing and aiding in the development of a Parks and Recreation Master Plan. What will the master plan entail? The long-ranging planning document will develop a comprehensive park system plan that defines the direction, development, and delivery of the city’s parks and recreation services over the next 10 years. We intend the plan to have a profound impact on Sunny Isles Beach residents and their future parks and recreation system. The purpose is to provide the opportunity to reimagine the vision and goals of the CCS department while establishing a shared set of community needs and priorities. Ultimately, we will build a foundation with a focused direction for the development and delivery of parks, recreation, and community services.
The 9 Most Haunted Places In And Around Miami
There’s something strange in the 305 and it’s these nine spots in which people have reported inexplicable temperature drops (a rather unusual happening for Miami, no doubt). And no, it wasn’t the AC, but the chilling result of paranormal activity! Not everything is sunshine and beautiful beaches in the Magical City, some of its most inconspicuous buildings hide some dark, ghoulish secrets and we’re here to uncover them.
Public ‘Should Not Be Tricked’: Judge Bars Margate Carnival Operator From Using Broward County Fair Name
A Broward County judge issued an injunction this month barring a Margate carnival operator from using the name of the long-running, nonprofit Broward County Fair, court records show. The Margate fair’s operator, Harlan Bast, used the name of the official Broward County Fair without the nonprofit fair’s permission, wrote Circuit...
“Miami : The New Wall Street” topic for Bill Talbert, Beacon Council
This slideshow requires JavaScript. UHealth/Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at Sole Mia sponsors meeting. You’ve read the headlines….and here in Southeast Florida we’re living it every day. There’s a tremendous exodus from Northern cities to the greater Miami area …and it isn’t the usual “sunshine and beaches” that’s drawing in hundreds of thousands of new residents and businesses—it’s Florida’s business-friendly climate, tax advantages and concerns about rising crime in their former cities that’s driving this exodus. Bill Talbert, Interim President & CEO of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council and former President & CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, was the keynote speaker for a recent Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce meeting about this topic. Talbert said, “New residents are bringing their businesses…some of them very big businesses. Like Citadel Securities, the global hedge fund and Blockchain.com and FTX.US and eToro…all have moved to Miami . They’re also investing in our communities…did you see that FTX.US purchased the naming rights to the Miami Heat arena for $135 million?”
Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department executes record infrastructure investment as part of its Capital Improvement Program
While the book has just closed on Fiscal Year 2021-2022, the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department (WASD) can claim a year for their record books due to the landmark investment of more than $550 million in critical projects in a single fiscal year as part of its multi-year, $7.8 billion Capital Improvement Program (CIP).
Zoo Miami sea turtle transferred to Loggerhead Marinelife Center
“Baymax,” a massive female loggerhead sea turtle that had been recovering at Zoo Miami’s Sea Turtle Hospital, was transferred to the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach on Monday, Sept. 26, to complete her rehabilitation. The endangered sea turtle originally was transported by the Loggerhead Marinelife Center ambulance...
Acqualina achieves #1 ranking in the 2022 hotels readers’ choice awards
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Acqualina Resort & Residences, the ultra-luxury resort located in Sunny Isles Beach, has been recognized as the Best Destination Resort in the U.S. in the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards by USA Today. “We are honored to be recognized by our esteemed guests and readers of...
BATTLE COURT JAI-ALAI BRINGS “THE WORLD’S FASTEST GAME” TO MIAMI
Until November 2022, lovers of the game or those just wanting to experience something new are invited to experience the high action game and event extras like food and drinks, music, raffles, and more. Standing out amongst common, run-of-the-mill sporting events is an innovative and exciting take on a sport...
Broward Teacher Arrested, Accused of Touching Girl Students in Class
A Broward County school teacher has been arrested and accused of caressing the legs of at least two girls in his first-grade class in Lauderhill. Damian Jude Francis, 44, is charged with lewd and lascivious conduct by a person over 18, records show. He was arrested Monday following an investigation...
