Discover the best hotels in Alvsjo including Scandic Talk, Motel L Alvsjo, Connect Hotel Stockholm, Scandic Talk, Hotel Alvsjo. Stay at Scandic Talk in Stockholm - the perfect hotel for meetings as well as for families. Stockholm city is only 10 minutes away by train or car.Hotel Scandic Talk is located right next to Stockholmsmässan in Alvsjo, and Stockholm city is easily accessible by train or car in only 10 minutes. Large green areas are in the immediate vicinity of our hotel, which invite you to enjoy outdoor activities. Scandic Talk is a modern hotel full of experiences and opportunities for relaxation, for those here on business as well as those travelling with family.

2 DAYS AGO