We stayed here for 3 nights in 'Paris' and has the time of our lives in a very nice, clean and tidy room The people here were very kind and polite, showing interest in our well-being. From my experience, this place had the best food in Sarata Monteoru. Also, the idea of having themed rooms is just wonderful, you never know what to expect and, I gotta say, we were very far from being disappointed! The pool was also very nice and relaxing, espwcially the jacuzzi. I would definitely be coming here for a second visit!

1 DAY AGO