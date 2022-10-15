Read full article on original website
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria residents charged with federal PPP fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A federal grand jury indicted five Peoria residents Tuesday on fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP. The following residents are alleged to have committed PPP fraud within Peoria County between March and September 2021. Kendall Mack, 25 – two counts of...
25newsnow.com
Rossi has restrictive bond conditions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Embattled, sidelined Reditus CEO Aaron Rossi is now out of jail after his arrest last week. Rossi was jailed Friday in Knox County, accused of violating conditions of bond. In this case, he’s accused of testing positive for marijuana early last month. His attorneys...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria parents indicted for child endangerment
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two parents have been indicted on charges of child endangerment after their arrests in September. According to court documents, Darius M. Tipton, 32, and Cedricka Gibson, 32, were arrested on Sept. 2 for leaving their young children unattended while the parents were intoxicated. The two children are 2 and 3 years old.
1470 WMBD
Reditus Labs CEO Rossi jailed in Knox County
GALESBURG, Ill. — The CEO of Pekin’s Reditus Labs was jailed Friday night in Galesburg accused of violating conditions of his bond while he awaits trial on charges of federal tax and mail fraud. The Knox County Jail confirmed Aaron Rossi, 39, was in custody on a “temporary...
wjbc.com
Over $3 million in drugs found in massive McLean County bust
MCLEAN COUNTY – Illinois State Police conducted what officials are saying “could be one of the largest cocaine busts ever in McLean County” last week. According to Illinois State Police from a probable cause statement read in McLean County Court, officers conducted a patrol traffic stop on Interstate 55 Friday. An out-of-state RV traveling northbound was stopped for an equipment violation for not having mud flaps, along with a suspended registration. The driver was identified as Cesar Perez of California.
1470 WMBD
Activist also running for Peoria City Council
PEORIA, Ill. – The man in charge of school safety for Peoria Public Schools isn’t the only candidate for one of the five At Large seats on the Peoria City Council. There’s at least two announced candidates. Longtime East Bluff resident and activist Lawrence Maushard announced on social media back in late-August he, too, is running. Demario Boone announced his candidacy Monday.
1470 WMBD
City Councilman takes on new Peoria County role
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria City Council member now has a new job. District Four Council Member Andre Allen has been announced as Peoria County’s new Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, as of Monday. “This is a dream opportunity for myself and my family,” said Allen, in...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn allegedly threatens to kill correctional officer in Adams County Jail, charged with Class 3 felony
QUINCY — Bradley Yohn of Springfield, who is preparing to defend himself against criminal sexual assault charges in a trial next month, picked up another felony charge last week for allegedly threatening to kill a correctional officer in the Adams County Jail. A charging document filed Friday in Adams...
aledotimesrecord.com
Felony charges and sentences in Knox County Circuit Court Oct. 11-14
Kyleigh Haase, 21, Monmouth, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of obstructing identification, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal trespass to land. Samantha L. Kirk, 30, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony possession of a firearm with FOID revoked and misdemeanor...
Two construction workers killed in Illinois Scott’s Law crash
ILLINOIS (WTVO) — Two workers with a construction company were killed Tuesday morning when they were hit by a distracted driver while placing construction barrels on a highway. According to the Illinois State Police, around 8:03 a.m., the men were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer which had its yellow construction lights on. […]
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police welcomes new Community Relations Crime Prevention Manager
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Police Department has announced the department’s new Community Relations Crime Prevention Manager. Mary Peterson, formerly a coordinator with Illinois Central College’s Workforce Equity Initiative, will help manage the organizational structure of the department’s crime prevention initiatives, according to a release from department spokesperson Semone Roth.
ourquadcities.com
Kewanee man sentenced for drug charges
A Kewanee man, Wesley K. Jacobson, 41, of the 300 block of South Cottage Street, was sentenced Oct. 13, 2022 to 143 months’ imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute at least 50 grams of actual methamphetamine and distribution of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine. At...
1470 WMBD
First cannabis infuser in Illinois opens in Pekin
PEKIN, Ill. – There’s a new businesses officially open in Pekin, and it’s making history. Krown is the first cannabis infuser in the state — approved through a social equity application. It’s also a veteran- and woman-owned business. “With my background in science and engineering,...
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf Police: Suspect was in stolen car, with meth, at casino
A 36-year-old Iowa City woman faces a felony charge after Bettendorf Police found her early Monday in a stolen car with meth in a casino parking lot. Bridget Dual faces a felony charge of first-degree theft and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – second offense, court records say.
1470 WMBD
Giant ‘proton beam’ coming to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — OSF HealthCare is moving into the next phase of construction for the OSF Cancer Institute as a giant proton beam is being brought to the St. Francis Medical Center campus this week. OSF HealthCare Central Region CEO Bob Anderson says the proton beam began its journey...
25newsnow.com
Peoria City Councilman named county’s Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - Peoria County has its first Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. Andre Allen, who currently serves District 4 on the Peoria City Council, was named to the position Monday. A release from county communications coordinator Nick Ruybalid says Allen will be responsible for furthering...
25newsnow.com
DOJ: Normal woman among those charged with illegally purchasing firearm used to kill Champaign Police officer
URBANA (25 News Now) - Two women - one from Normal and the other from Indianapolis - were charged October 4 with conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct. The indictment and related complaint unsealed Friday alleges that Regina Lewis, 27, of...
fox32chicago.com
University of Illinois student skips senior Homecoming to meet with VP Harris
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Many college students may dream of being in the White House one day, but a University of Illinois student can already check that off the to-do list. This University of Illinois senior missed being on the Homecoming court this past weekend, skipping that celebration of orange and blue to head to the White House.
25newsnow.com
Driving change: AMT responds as local departments forgo their services
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two areas relying on Advanced Medical Transport for ambulance service appear ready to potentially go at it alone. Recently, fire departments across the region have started to take matters into their own hands to offer their own emergency transportation. But AMT – the area’s dominant provider – says they’re going to continue adapting to changes as they come, while serving communities to the best of their ability.
1 stabbed in family fight in Kewanee
A man is recovering today after he was stabbed by a young relative in Kewanee over the weekend. Kewanee police officers were called to the 200 block of South Tremont Street on October 15th at about 11:31 p.m. for a disturbance involving a stabbing. When they arrived, they located an 18-year-old man lying in the […]
Comments / 2