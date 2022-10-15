Down the stretch of the MLB season, the Braves and Mets spent weeks battling for the NL East crown. In addition to just the status of being a division winner, taking the title would also get the winner a potentially crucial bye in the first round of the MLB playoffs, dooming the second place team to putting their season on the line on a best-of-three series. When the dust settled, including a crucial final weekend battle between the two, the Braves won the division via tiebreaker after both teams won 101 games.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO