Dansby Swanson’s emotional reaction after Braves’ NLDS loss to Phillies
The Atlanta Braves were shocked in the MLB Playoffs by the Philadelphia Phillies. Star shortstop Dansby Swanson shared his honest reaction following Atlanta’s NLDS loss, per Bally Sports: Braves on Twitter. “We just didn’t get things done when it mattered,” Swanson said. “It breaks my heart.”
WATCH: Brandon Marsh Launches Home Run to Give Phillies 3-0 Lead in Game 4
The Philadelphia Phillies took a 3-0 lead over the Atlanta Braves in game four of the National League Division Series, thanks to a Brandon Marsh three-run homer in the bottom of the second inning. The Phillies lead the NLDS 2-1 and can clinch their first trip to the National League Championship Series since 2010 with a win Saturday at Citizens Bank Park.
Underdog Phillies eliminate Braves in NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies, the last playoff team to clinch its spot in the regular season, are halfway to being the last team standing. The host Phillies became the first team to clinch a League Championship Series berth Saturday afternoon, as Brandon Marsh hit a three-run homer in the second inning to key an 8-3 win over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of their National League Division Series. ...
Best photos from Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 4
Marsh had a huge day for the Phillies. He hit a 3-run home run and double in the victory over the Braves. Members of the Philadelphia Phillies pose for a team photo after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game four of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park. Bryce Harper celebrates on the field after defeating the Braves by ringing the bell. The Phillies celebrated in the locker room after defeating the Braves to win the NLDS. The inside the park HR by Realmuto gave the...
Yardbarker
Phillies eliminate Braves, advance to first NLCS since 2010
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves, 8-3, on Saturday afternoon to advance to the National League Championship Series for the first time since the 2010 season. The Phillies won the series in four games, 3-1, and ended the Braves' hopes for a World Series repeat. Philadelphia's bats were the...
FOX Sports
Phillies aim to clinch NLDS in Game 4 against Braves
Atlanta Braves (101-61, first in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.34 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 205 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
Joel Embiid Supports Phillies' Playoff Victory vs. Braves
Sixers center Joel Embiid attended Phillies vs. Braves Game 4
SB Nation
Third place Phillies end defending champion Braves’ season in four games
Down the stretch of the MLB season, the Braves and Mets spent weeks battling for the NL East crown. In addition to just the status of being a division winner, taking the title would also get the winner a potentially crucial bye in the first round of the MLB playoffs, dooming the second place team to putting their season on the line on a best-of-three series. When the dust settled, including a crucial final weekend battle between the two, the Braves won the division via tiebreaker after both teams won 101 games.
