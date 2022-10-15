ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Man to finish Detroit Free Press Marathon after near-death experience last year

By Alex Bozarjian, Marlon Falconer
 4 days ago
A local man is making a comeback after he couldn't finish the Detroit Free Press Marathon last year. Tommy Kornieck will be getting a special medal ceremony at the finish line and he's excited to take in the moment.

In 2021, Kornieck went into cardiac arrest at the 10-mile mark. He's reentering the race this year at the very same mark and plans to walk to the finish line.

"Most probably wouldn't be back," Kornieck said.

Last year, Kornieck was determined to finish his first half marathon. He felt strong up until mile 10 when everything went black.

"I just veered off and woke up a couple of days later," Kornieck said. "This happened Sunday morning. I think Monday night, got off the ventilator with family around was the next thing."

Kornieck says he's alive today because a lot of people were in the right place at the right time.

Henry Ford Health doctor and co-medical director for the marathon Laura Owczarek says Kornieck is absolutely right.

"The fact that there were two runners that were near him that were medical professionals, that helped and the police were right there, so they were able to escort the ambulance because there were runners everywhere," Owczarek said.

Kornieck went into cardiac arrest, according to doctors, which means his heart stopped beating.

Last year, he was able to reunite with some of the people who swooped in to help.

"It feels good to know he's a young guy, he's 26," said Dario Sharp, an officer with the Detroit Police Department. "To know he's a few years younger than me and he's able to live a little longer."

Kornieck says it was incredible to see them again.

"After getting in contact, it was very emotional. I was extremely happy. It was just amazing," Kornieck said. "I just can't thank anybody enough, like how do you thank anybody enough to save your life?"

On Sunday, Kornieck will restart the race at mile 10 where he collapsed.

He'll be walking instead of running to the finish line this time.

"I woke up and I wanted to finish. I don't like to give up. I just can't let something push me down," Kornieck said. "That's just the type of person I am."

Kornieck says the experience will have a long-lasting impact on his career as a physician assistant.

"I know it will help me relate to my patients better," Kornieck said.

The Detroit Free Press Marathon raises money each year to support local charities. If you'd like to donate, visit the charity fundraising GoFundMe page .

