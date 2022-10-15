ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Deontay Wilder floors Robert Helenius in first round

In his return to the ring, Deontay Wilder knocked out Robert Helenius in the first round of their FOX pay-per-view heavyweight matchup on Saturday night. It wasn't a long or productive night for Wilder, who mostly circled the ring before landing an explosive right on Helenius that floored the Swedish heavyweight at the 2:51 mark of the first round.
MiddleEasy

Watch: Deontay Wilder KO’s Robert Helenius With A Crunchy Right Hook

Deontay Wilder knocked Robert Helenius out in round 1. “Bronze Bomber” name-dropped two potential next opponents. Undeniably, Deontay Wilder has proven that he’s still a dangerous fighter after he viciously knocked Robert Helenius with a devastating right hook. Wilder needed only one round to get back to his winning ways and send a powerful message in his ring return.
The Independent

Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

Deontay Wilder will return to the ring this weekend after a 12-month absence, as the former world heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius.Wilder’s last outing saw the American (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) stopped by Tyson Fury for the second fight in a row, as the pair’s dramatic trilogy came to a thrilling conclusion in Las Vegas.Wilder, 36, failed to regain the WBC title with that second straight loss to the Briton, who dethroned the “Bronze Bomber” in their second fight after a controversial split draw in their initial meeting.Follow Shields vs Marshall LIVE!Helenius, 38, last competed on the undercard of Fury...
worldboxingnews.net

Devin Haney puts on boxing clinic to beat George Kambosos again

Devin Haney had two blips in his fight with George Kambosos Jr., one at the beginning and one at the end. The rest of the fight was one-sided. Kambosos began well and looked like he could cause problems in the rematch. However, Haney took those first three minutes to figure out his rival’s new tactics.
Boxing Scene

Devin Haney, George Kambosos Make Weight, Exchange Shoves Ahead Of Championship Rematch

George Kambosos Jr. declined to go the deception and Art of War route this time around at the scales. The former lineal and unified lightweight titlist only needed one try to come within the divisional limit for his repeat showdown with Devin Haney. Kambosos appeared in peak condition as he weighed a ripped and lean 134.04 pounds, while Las Vegas’ Haney arrived at a shredded 134.81 pounds in defense of the undisputed lightweight championship.
worldboxingnews.net

Claressa Shields tears Eddie Hearn a new one for drug test snipe

Multi-weight world champion Claressa Shields gave Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn a dressing down for his recent comments on drug testing. It’s fair to say Shields wasn’t pleased with the DAZN promoter. What did Eddie Hearn say about Claressa Shields?. Hearn stated openly that he didn’t believe any...
worldboxingnews.net

Wilder vs Helenius: Scorecard from New York

World Boxing News provides a live WBN scorecard for the Wilder vs Helenius WBC heavyweight title eliminator event. The FOX Sports PPV main event features former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius fighting in New York. Wilder has to put back-to-back defeats against Tyson Fury behind him. Helenius...
ng-sportingnews.com

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius live fight updates, results, highlights from 2022 heavyweight boxing fight

Does Deontay Wilder have one more run at the heavyweight title left in the tank?. Back in action, former WBC heavyweight champion is looking to provide fans with some entertainment before he walks away from the sport for good. Robert Helenius is looking to shock the world and become one step closer to finally fighting for gold. The two are set to clash on October 15 inside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
worldboxingnews.net

Haney vs Kambosos: Scorecard from Melbourne

World Boxing News provides a live WBN Haney vs Kambosos scorecard for Melbourne’s undisputed lightweight title event. The main card features WBC, IBF, WBO, and WBA champion Devin Haney going up against hometown hero George Kambosos,. WBN scores round-by-round for the clash at Rod Laver Arena. Haney vs Kambosos...
BoxingNews24.com

Wilder wants Oleksandr Usyk or Andy Ruiz Jr next

By Huck Allen: Fresh off his first round knockout of a woefully overmatched Robert Helenius last Saturday night, Deontay Wilder now says he wants to fight for a world title against unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk or battle Andy Ruiz Jr in a WBC eliminator. Unfortunately, it seems obvious that...
Boxing Scene

Jason Moloney: We'll Have To See What Inoue Does, I Want WBC Title Shot

Melbourne, Australia - Former bantamweight title challenger Jason Moloney (25-2, 19 KOs) is back in the world title mix, as he delivered a veritable boxing lesson against hard-hitting Thai boxer Nawaphon Kaikanha (56-2-1, 46 KOs) in a 12-round WBC bantamweight world title eliminator. Moloney boxed his way to a twelve round unanimous decision win.
Sporting News

Derek Chisora set for December 3 showdown with Tyson Fury

Eddie Hearn expects Tyson Fury to fight Derek Chisora for a third time in his comeback fight this December. Undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Fury ended his short-lived retirement after beating Dillian Whyte at Wembley in April, with a trilogy bout against Chisora - who he comfortably beat in 2011 and 2014 - first mooted in August.
