ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres prediction and pick: Who has advantage in the NLCS?

The upsets are alive and well! Philadelphia upset St. Louis in the NL Wild Card Series, and then took down the reigning champs in the Atlanta Braves in four games to advance to the NLCS. As for the Padres, well, they did the same. San Diego upset the mighty Mets in the NL Wild Card Series, and then beat the best team in baseball in the Los Angeles Dodgers to advance to the NL Championship Series. Who would have thought? Probably not many.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Padres eliminate Dodgers; Phillies, Astros also move on

It was a stunning Saturday in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Three teams -- the Padres, Astros and Phillies -- punched their tickets to the LCS round, while the Yankees blew a late lead and now have their backs against the wall in the ALDS. The National League's top two teams both were sent packing yesterday, as the Padres ousted the 111-win Dodgers and the Phillies knocked out the defending champion Braves. The NL's two lowest seeds will get together in the NLCS, starting Tuesday in San Diego.
MLB
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series: Astros-Mariners top plays; Phillies oust Braves

MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up, the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS with a dominant 8-3 performance, punching their ticket to the National League Championship Series, which will begin Tuesday. Currently, the first of two ALDS...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series: Yankees, Guardians tied in ALDS Game 2

MLB action continues Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up is Game 2 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, which was postponed from Thursday night due to inclement weather. Later on FS1, two NLDS Game 3s take center stage, as the Atlanta...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Five-run inning propels Padres to NLDS win over Dodgers

Jake Cronenworth capped a five-run Padres seventh with a two-out, two-run tiebreaking single Saturday night as the San Diego Padres rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 -- eliminating the National League West champions from the playoffs. Austin Nola, Ha-Seong Kim and Juan Soto...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy