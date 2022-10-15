Read full article on original website
The upsets are alive and well! Philadelphia upset St. Louis in the NL Wild Card Series, and then took down the reigning champs in the Atlanta Braves in four games to advance to the NLCS. As for the Padres, well, they did the same. San Diego upset the mighty Mets in the NL Wild Card Series, and then beat the best team in baseball in the Los Angeles Dodgers to advance to the NL Championship Series. Who would have thought? Probably not many.
The Dodgers' season ended in disappointing fashion with a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS.
The Phillies are moving on and David Robertson hopes to be along for the ride. Philadelphia left the 37-year-old reliever off its roster for the National League Division Series after the right-hander suffered a right calf strain while celebrating a Bryce Harper home run in the wild-card series. BUY PHILLIES...
It was a stunning Saturday in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Three teams -- the Padres, Astros and Phillies -- punched their tickets to the LCS round, while the Yankees blew a late lead and now have their backs against the wall in the ALDS. The National League's top two teams both were sent packing yesterday, as the Padres ousted the 111-win Dodgers and the Phillies knocked out the defending champion Braves. The NL's two lowest seeds will get together in the NLCS, starting Tuesday in San Diego.
MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up, the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS with a dominant 8-3 performance, punching their ticket to the National League Championship Series, which will begin Tuesday. Currently, the first of two ALDS...
For the first time in 16 years, fans flowed into Petco Park on Friday night to see the San Diego Padres play postseason baseball.
David Samson and Matt Snyder preview how the Phillies may look heading into the NLCS against the winner of the Dodgers-Padres series.
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
The New York Mets icon says he will be rooting for the Philadelphia Phillies the rest of the way in the MLB postseason.
MLB action continues Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up is Game 2 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, which was postponed from Thursday night due to inclement weather. Later on FS1, two NLDS Game 3s take center stage, as the Atlanta...
Jake Cronenworth capped a five-run Padres seventh with a two-out, two-run tiebreaking single Saturday night as the San Diego Padres rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 -- eliminating the National League West champions from the playoffs. Austin Nola, Ha-Seong Kim and Juan Soto...
