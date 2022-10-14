ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Voice of America

Nigerian Floods Kill More Than 600, Slows Shipments of Essentials

The death toll from heavy flooding in Nigeria has now surpassed 600, with more than 1 million people displaced from their homes. The flooding has covered farms and roads and slowed shipments of food and fuel. Authorities are struggling to free up the gridlock, as a jump in prices is already making life more expensive for Nigerians.
Voice of America

Cameroon Battles Cholera Outbreak as Floods Ravage Border Areas

Yaounde — Cameroon says a fresh wave of cholera outbreak provoked by ongoing floods in its northern border with Chad and Nigeria has killed at least 17 people and many more are feared dead in difficult-to-access villages within a week. An emergency meeting by government officials and relief agencies on Wednesday ordered the deployment of humanitarian workers to overcrowded hospitals, especially on the border with Nigeria.
Voice of America

Who Donated Wheat to Afghanistan — Ukraine or US?

As the cold season starts in landlocked Afghanistan, concerns are mounting about widespread hunger, particularly in the rugged parts of the country where the first snowfall blocks the roads. This year there is hope that 30,000 metric tons of wheat coming from another war-torn country, Ukraine, will mitigate the hunger...
Voice of America

In Slovenia, Journalists Warned Over Protest Live on Air

Ljubljana, Slovenia — Viewers of Slovenia’s public broadcaster RTV had an unexpected interruption to the evening news show last month, when journalists entered a studio during a live broadcast to show support for their colleagues. The protest came after Uros Urbanija, the director of RTV's TV Slovenia unit,...
Voice of America

Women in Pakistan’s Flood-Hit Areas Delivering Babies in Unsafe Conditions

Across Pakistan this summer, flooding has displaced close to 8 million people and affected 33 million, including hundreds of thousands of pregnant women. VOA Urdu Service reporter Sidra Dar visited a medical camp in southern Pakistan's Sindh province, where pregnant women from some of the worst-hit areas in the country come to seek help. Sarah Zaman narrates. Videographer: Khalil Ahmad.
Voice of America

Fears for Iranian Climber Who Defied Hijab Law While Overseas

Seoul, south korea — The fate of a top Iranian female athlete was unclear Tuesday after she competed in an international rock-climbing competition in South Korea without wearing the head covering mandated by her country’s government. Elnaz Rekabi received global headlines after she participated in the International Federation...
Voice of America

Canada to Host Group of World's Female Foreign Ministers to Discuss Iran

More than a dozen of the world's female foreign ministers will join a virtual meeting hosted by Canada Thursday to discuss Iran’s brutal crackdown against protesters, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said Wednesday in a statement. The death last month of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of...
Voice of America

Ancient Carvings Discovered at Iconic Iraq Monument Bulldozed by Islamic State

Mosul, Iraq — When Islamic State extremists bulldozed the ancient monumental Mashki Gate in the Iraqi city of Mosul in 2016, it was part of the group's systematic destruction of cultural heritage. Now, U.S. and Iraqi archaeologists working to reconstruct the site have unearthed extraordinary 2,700-year-old rock carvings among...
Voice of America

Malawi Finds Mass Grave of Suspected Ethiopian Migrants

Lilongwe, Malawi — Malawi has discovered a mass grave in the north of the country containing the remains of 25 people suspected to be migrants from Ethiopia, police said Wednesday. "The grave was discovered late on Tuesday, but we cordoned it off and started exhuming today. So far, we...
Voice of America

Al-Shabab Attacks Key Bridges in Somalia, Kills at Least 21 People

At least 21 people were killed in two separate bombings in the central Hirshabelle state of Somalia, officials said. A powerful car bomb exploded in Jalalaqsi town when soldiers operating a security checkpoint intercepted a vehicle. The checkpoint is near local government buildings and a military base belonging to African Union peacekeepers from Djibouti.
Voice of America

Ukraine Invites UN Experts to Examine Iranian Drone Debris

Washington / United Nations — Ukraine has invited U.N. experts to examine debris from what it says are Iranian-made drones sold to Russia in violation of international sanctions and used to attack Ukrainian towns and cities. In a letter sent to the president of the U.N. Security Council and...
Voice of America

US Says Iranian Drone Supplies to Russia Violate UN Resolution

The United States said Monday that Iran is violating a U.N. Security Council resolution by supplying drones to Russia. “Earlier today, our French and British allies publicly offered the assessment that Iran’s supply of these UAVs to Russia is a violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231, and this is something that we agree with,” deputy State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.
Voice of America

Nigerian Authorities Hopeful After Massive Oil Theft Busts

Abuja, nigeria — The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation says that weeks of an intense crackdown on oil thieves have significantly reduced the scale of oil theft in the oil-rich Niger Delta and that the country will soon boost overall oil production. However, critics say the deeper problem of corruption...
Voice of America

Ethiopian Forces Seize Three Towns in Northern Tigray

NAIROBI, KENYA — Ethiopian government forces and their allies have captured the city of Shire and two more towns in the Tigray region in an offensive that aims to take control of airports and federal infrastructure. The attack has been met with international calls for an immediate ceasefire and...
Voice of America

Indian Scientist Puts Crop That Fights 'Hidden Hunger' on the Map

New delhi — Nearly a decade ago, farmers in India began growing a staple grain that was fortified with iron and zinc to address a longstanding health problem – anemia among women and children. Since 2018, its cultivation is also expanding in Africa. Now millions of people consume...
Voice of America

North Korea Fires Shells That Land Near Sea Border With South Korea

South Korea said North Korea fired artillery shells that landed near the sea border between the two countries late Tuesday, a day after Seoul began annual military drills in the region. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that North Korea fired about 100 shells off its...

