Bowling Green hockey falls 8-2 at home to Western Michigan

BOWLING GREEN — The Bowling Green State University hockey team returned home after a loss at Western Michigan on Thursday night and dropped another contest to the Broncos 8-2 on Friday at the Slater Family Ice Arena.

"There were some times when guys did really positive things,” Bowling Green coach Ty Eigner said. “We were our own worst enemy tonight and we shot ourselves in the foot. We need to get our group back together and get back to work."

Western Michigan poured it on early with four goals in the opening period.

Hugh Larkin scored twice in the first for the Broncos, and Zak Galambos and Max Sasson had first-period tallies.

Ryan McAllister scored a minute into the second period to pad the Broncos lead to 5-0.

Eric Parker scored for BGSU 7:27 into the second.

In the third period, Luke Grainger scored for Western Michigan before the Falcons' Evan Dougherty answered with a power-play goal.

Western Michigan closed the game with power-play goals from Galambos and Sasson.

Bowling Green goaltender Christian Stoever made 33 saves, but allowed all eight Western Michigan goals.

The Falcons (2-4) have lost three games in a row, and will have an exhibition game against Adrian next Saturday before a two-game set at Minnesota State on Oct. 28 and 29.