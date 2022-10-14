Read full article on original website
senate.gov
Cassidy Announces $320 Million for Louisiana Battery Material Production from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced Louisiana will receive $319,820,610 from his bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) to bolster U.S. battery manufacturing and compete with China. “More good news for Louisiana coming from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This will make batteries...
senate.gov
Menendez, Booker Announce $6.2M to Support NJ’s Severe Weather Response
JERSEY CITY, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) today announced a combined $6,233,476.67 to support the New Jersey Department of Transportation and the City of Englewood for services provided to protect residents during severe weather storms. “I applaud our state and local response for...
senate.gov
Sens. Rick Scott & Marco Rubio Lead Florida Delegation in Urging Commerce Department to Declare Disaster in Response to Hurricane Ian
Senator Rick Scott joined Senator Marco Rubio in leading bipartisan members of the Florida congressional delegation in sending a letter to U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo supporting the State of Florida’s request to declare a federal fishery resource disaster. This would provide assistance to fishing and seafood businesses that have been disrupted and/or destroyed by the storm.
senate.gov
Brown Announces More Than $5.7 Million to Bolster Eastern Ohio's Economy
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced the Appalachian Regional Commission’s (ARC) Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) Initiative has awarded grants to six organizations in Eastern Ohio. These investments, totaling $5,783,726, will improve broadband services, expand workforce development initiatives, and facilitate economic growth throughout the region.
senate.gov
Menendez, Booker Announce $1.8M to Support Mental Health Services Across NJ
JERSEY CITY, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) today announced $1,835,885 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support mental health services provided by the New Jersey Department of Human Services. “The mental health challenges facing our...
