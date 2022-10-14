UnitedHealth Group is spending at least $100 million to integrate Optum Insight with Change Healthcare, company executives said during an Oct. 14 call with investors. "It's a great moment to bring together tremendous complementary skills, capabilities, technologies and perspectives on the marketplace," CEO Andrew Witty said. "As we roll through the next two quarters or three quarters, we really anticipate a kind of new Optum Insight emerging from this integration."

1 DAY AGO