4 ongoing payer-provider contract disputes
Deadlines are looming in some payer-provider contract disagreements, while other ongoing negotiations are leaving members out of network. Here are four updates on ongoing contract negotiations. Johns Hopkins Health System will go out of network with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield if the two sides are unable to agree on a contract...
Oklahoma hospital terminates Medicare Advantage contracts amid financial challenges
Stillwater Medical Center in Oklahoma has ended all in-network contracts with Medicare Advantage plans amid financial challenges at the 117-bed hospital, the Stillwater News Press reported Oct. 14. Humana and BCBS of Oklahoma were notified that their members will no longer receive in-network coverage after Jan. 1, 2023. "BCBSOK is...
Where payers are adding, expanding plans: 11 Medicare Advantage updates
Here are 11 plans that have announced they are launching new Medicare Advantage plans or expanding current offerings since Oct. 4. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma will offer its Medicare Advantage plans in 30 more Oklahoma counties in 2023, the insurer said Oct. 17. Humana subsidiary CarePlus Health...
Why enrollees are choosing traditional Medicare
Forty percent of those who chose traditional Medicare over Medicare Advantage did so because of greater provider choices, according to a survey released Oct. 17 by the Commonwealth Fund. The survey firm SSRS asked 1,605 adults 65 and older who were enrolled in Medicare as their primary source of coverage...
UnitedHealthcare investing $5M in Texas provider for individuals with disabilities
UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Texas will invest $5 million in a new facility offering medical and nonmedical assistance to individuals with disabilities, the insurer said Oct. 17. The grant will go to the Multi-Assistance Center at Morgan's Wonderland in San Antonio. The investment will fund a new employment center to...
Lawsuits, challenges and debates: Where California's controversial Medicaid contract process stands
California's first-ever Medicaid managed contract procurements are a major shakeup in the state's Medi-Cal system, which has over 12 million enrollees, or a third of California's population. Millions of residents will switch plans as a result of the changes, and a lengthy road of appeals and legal battles could lay...
UnitedHealth Group has expanded its behavioral health network by 25%
UnitedHealth Group has expanded its behavioral health network by 25 percent "over the last couple of years," according to president and COO Dirk McMahon. Mr. McMahon told investors on a third quarter earnings call Oct. 14 that the network expansion includes complementary behavioral clinical practices that are owned and operated by Optum.
Payer strategies to manage rising specialty drug costs
Payers are implementing utilization management strategies to curb spending on rising specialty drug costs, according to an Oct. 13 panel hosted by the American Journal of Managed Care. Panelists at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Nexus 2022 event described how their organizations have reduced spending on specialty drugs by...
UnitedHealth spending $100M to integrate Change Healthcare
UnitedHealth Group is spending at least $100 million to integrate Optum Insight with Change Healthcare, company executives said during an Oct. 14 call with investors. "It's a great moment to bring together tremendous complementary skills, capabilities, technologies and perspectives on the marketplace," CEO Andrew Witty said. "As we roll through the next two quarters or three quarters, we really anticipate a kind of new Optum Insight emerging from this integration."
Centene expanding ACA marketplace offerings
Centene's Ambetter Health will expand its ACA exchange offerings to Alabama and 60 new counties in 12 states where it already offers plans, the insurer said Oct. 17. Centene also said it is renaming the marketplace carrier, previously known as Ambetter, to Ambetter Health. The insurer will also expand its...
Illinois fines Centene subsidiary $1.25M
Illinois insurance regulators are fining Centene subsidiary Celtic Insurance Co. $1.25 million for allegedly failing to cover mental health and addiction services at the same level as other medical issues, the Chicago Tribune reported Oct. 18. Celtic, which sells health insurance plans called Ambetter on the Affordable Care Act exchange,...
Proposed rule would expand dental coverage under Medicare
Dental coverage under Medicare could soon start expanding for seniors under a new proposal from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
Florida Blue, Sanitas Medical Center partner on primary care clinics
Sanitas Medical Center will open four new Tallahassee, Fla., locations to serve Florida Blue members, the insurer said Oct. 14. Two of the locations will also include on-site Florida Blue consultants who can answer questions about coverage. These consultants are available to anyone in the community, according to a news release.
Study: Medically tailored meals could save payers $13.6B annually
Medically tailored meals could result in large cost savings for payers, a study published Oct. 17 in JAMA Network Open found. The study, authored by researchers at Tufts University in Boston, estimated changes by modeling expenses for 6.3 million adults with at least one diet-sensitive health condition and at least one limitation on daily living making it difficult to prepare healthy meals.
Mark Cuban's online pharmacy, Vivio partner on specialty drugs for health plans, employers
Mark Cuban's online pharmacy, Cost Plus Drug Co., has picked up another partner to help it enter the specialty drug market. Cost Plus said Oct. 18 it's now collaborating with Vivio, a San Leandro, Calif.-based specialty drug management platform that markets itself as a PBM alternative. Vivio's clinicians and researchers...
10,000 patients out of network in Duke-UnitedHealthcare dispute
Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health is encouraging its patients to select another Medicaid managed care plan after its contract with UnitedHealthcare Community Plan expired Oct. 15. The expiration affects about 10,000 patients, CBS affiliate WNCN reported Oct. 17. Duke told the news outlet it would not elaborate on its decision to...
Apple reportedly launching health insurance in 2024
Apple will reportedly enter the health insurance business in 2024 in partnership with a major payer, Forbes reported Oct. 18. CCS Insight's chief analyst predicts the tech giant will power the new offering through health data collected by Apple Watches, such as blood pressure, blood oxygen levels, ECG readings and body temperature. The analyst said having access to this data from the beginning gives the company an advantage toward entering the market and cutting costs.
Anthem BCBS expanding Wisconsin marketplace access by nearly 60 counties
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Wisconsin is expanding Wisconsin Health Care Marketplace access from nine counties to 68 counties in 2023. The increased access is the result of collaborative agreements with several healthcare systems throughout the state, including Ascension Wisconsin, ProHealth Care, Children’s Wisconsin, according to an Oct. 17 news release from the payer.
CMS mulls Medicare dental coverage expansion
CMS is considering adding more qualifying conditions for Medicare-covered dental treatment, Kaiser Health News reported Oct. 17. Under current rules, Medicare only covers dental treatments that are necessary to treat another medical condition. In July, CMS officials proposed adding more conditions that qualify for dental treatment and asked for public...
'False and invalid diagnoses': DOJ sues Cigna for alleged Medicare Advantage fraud
Cigna is being sued by the Justice Department for allegedly making its Medicare Advantage members appear sicker than they were by submitting false diagnosis codes to the government in order to receive higher reimbursement rates. The Oct. 17 lawsuit comes after The New York Times reported Oct. 8 that federal...
