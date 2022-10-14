ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

beckerspayer.com

4 ongoing payer-provider contract disputes

Deadlines are looming in some payer-provider contract disagreements, while other ongoing negotiations are leaving members out of network. Here are four updates on ongoing contract negotiations. Johns Hopkins Health System will go out of network with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield if the two sides are unable to agree on a contract...
TEXAS STATE
beckerspayer.com

Where payers are adding, expanding plans: 11 Medicare Advantage updates

Here are 11 plans that have announced they are launching new Medicare Advantage plans or expanding current offerings since Oct. 4. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma will offer its Medicare Advantage plans in 30 more Oklahoma counties in 2023, the insurer said Oct. 17. Humana subsidiary CarePlus Health...
FLORIDA STATE
beckerspayer.com

Why enrollees are choosing traditional Medicare

Forty percent of those who chose traditional Medicare over Medicare Advantage did so because of greater provider choices, according to a survey released Oct. 17 by the Commonwealth Fund. The survey firm SSRS asked 1,605 adults 65 and older who were enrolled in Medicare as their primary source of coverage...
beckerspayer.com

UnitedHealth Group has expanded its behavioral health network by 25%

UnitedHealth Group has expanded its behavioral health network by 25 percent "over the last couple of years," according to president and COO Dirk McMahon. Mr. McMahon told investors on a third quarter earnings call Oct. 14 that the network expansion includes complementary behavioral clinical practices that are owned and operated by Optum.
beckerspayer.com

Payer strategies to manage rising specialty drug costs

Payers are implementing utilization management strategies to curb spending on rising specialty drug costs, according to an Oct. 13 panel hosted by the American Journal of Managed Care. Panelists at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Nexus 2022 event described how their organizations have reduced spending on specialty drugs by...
beckerspayer.com

UnitedHealth spending $100M to integrate Change Healthcare

UnitedHealth Group is spending at least $100 million to integrate Optum Insight with Change Healthcare, company executives said during an Oct. 14 call with investors. "It's a great moment to bring together tremendous complementary skills, capabilities, technologies and perspectives on the marketplace," CEO Andrew Witty said. "As we roll through the next two quarters or three quarters, we really anticipate a kind of new Optum Insight emerging from this integration."
beckerspayer.com

Centene expanding ACA marketplace offerings

Centene's Ambetter Health will expand its ACA exchange offerings to Alabama and 60 new counties in 12 states where it already offers plans, the insurer said Oct. 17. Centene also said it is renaming the marketplace carrier, previously known as Ambetter, to Ambetter Health. The insurer will also expand its...
ALABAMA STATE
beckerspayer.com

Illinois fines Centene subsidiary $1.25M

Illinois insurance regulators are fining Centene subsidiary Celtic Insurance Co. $1.25 million for allegedly failing to cover mental health and addiction services at the same level as other medical issues, the Chicago Tribune reported Oct. 18. Celtic, which sells health insurance plans called Ambetter on the Affordable Care Act exchange,...
ILLINOIS STATE
beckerspayer.com

Florida Blue, Sanitas Medical Center partner on primary care clinics

Sanitas Medical Center will open four new Tallahassee, Fla., locations to serve Florida Blue members, the insurer said Oct. 14. Two of the locations will also include on-site Florida Blue consultants who can answer questions about coverage. These consultants are available to anyone in the community, according to a news release.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
beckerspayer.com

Study: Medically tailored meals could save payers $13.6B annually

Medically tailored meals could result in large cost savings for payers, a study published Oct. 17 in JAMA Network Open found. The study, authored by researchers at Tufts University in Boston, estimated changes by modeling expenses for 6.3 million adults with at least one diet-sensitive health condition and at least one limitation on daily living making it difficult to prepare healthy meals.
beckerspayer.com

10,000 patients out of network in Duke-UnitedHealthcare dispute

Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health is encouraging its patients to select another Medicaid managed care plan after its contract with UnitedHealthcare Community Plan expired Oct. 15. The expiration affects about 10,000 patients, CBS affiliate WNCN reported Oct. 17. Duke told the news outlet it would not elaborate on its decision to...
DURHAM, NC
beckerspayer.com

Apple reportedly launching health insurance in 2024

Apple will reportedly enter the health insurance business in 2024 in partnership with a major payer, Forbes reported Oct. 18. CCS Insight's chief analyst predicts the tech giant will power the new offering through health data collected by Apple Watches, such as blood pressure, blood oxygen levels, ECG readings and body temperature. The analyst said having access to this data from the beginning gives the company an advantage toward entering the market and cutting costs.
beckerspayer.com

Anthem BCBS expanding Wisconsin marketplace access by nearly 60 counties

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Wisconsin is expanding Wisconsin Health Care Marketplace access from nine counties to 68 counties in 2023. The increased access is the result of collaborative agreements with several healthcare systems throughout the state, including Ascension Wisconsin, ProHealth Care, Children’s Wisconsin, according to an Oct. 17 news release from the payer.
WISCONSIN STATE
beckerspayer.com

CMS mulls Medicare dental coverage expansion

CMS is considering adding more qualifying conditions for Medicare-covered dental treatment, Kaiser Health News reported Oct. 17. Under current rules, Medicare only covers dental treatments that are necessary to treat another medical condition. In July, CMS officials proposed adding more conditions that qualify for dental treatment and asked for public...
beckerspayer.com

'False and invalid diagnoses': DOJ sues Cigna for alleged Medicare Advantage fraud

Cigna is being sued by the Justice Department for allegedly making its Medicare Advantage members appear sicker than they were by submitting false diagnosis codes to the government in order to receive higher reimbursement rates. The Oct. 17 lawsuit comes after The New York Times reported Oct. 8 that federal...

