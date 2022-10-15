Read full article on original website
Jordan Poole Says Draymond Green's Apology To Him Was "Professional": "We Plan On Handling Ourselves That Way..."
Jordan Poole speaks out about Draymond Green's apology to him.
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube Accuses NBA & ESPN Of Trying To 'Destroy' BIG3 Basketball League
Ice Cube has insinuated that he believes there may be a concerted effort to limit the heights he’s able to reach with his three-on-three basketball league, BIG3. The statement followed a post made by NBA veteran-turned-podcast host Stephen Jackson encouraging more fans to support the league, which is gearing up for its sixth season.
Kevin Garnett Gives Advice To Draymond Green After Green Punched Jordan Poole: "If You Want Some Real Results, Pull Him To The Side."
Kevin Garnett expressed his opinion on how Draymond Green should have handled the Jordan Poole situation.
NBA Shooting Guard Was Reportedly Arrested On Sunday
The Charlotte Hornets troubling offseason continued with the arrest of James Bouknight on Sunday. The 22-year-old shooting guard was reportedly booked on DUI with the possibility of other charges, according Hornets pre/post-game show host Kyle Bailey. Adding that he reached out to the team for a statement but nothing yet.
Kevin Durant says Zion Williamson’s athleticism ‘trumps’ everyone else who played at his size: ‘He’s one of one’
NEW YORK -- With the Nets set to open the NBA season Wednesday against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans, Kevin Durant says the league has never seen anyone quite like Zion. The former No. 1 pick out of Duke is listed at 6-foot-6 and 284 pounds.
Houston Rockets Officially Waive Former 3rd Overall Pick
On Monday, the Houston Rockets waived former third overall pick Derrick Favors.
Robert Horry Calls Out Anthony Davis For His Reluctance To Play As Center: “They should Label Him As The Power Forward And Label LeBron James As The Center."
Robert Horry has an issue with Anthony Davis' reluctance to play as center for the Lakers.
Former Nuggets Guard Reportedly Signing With Mavs
On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Dallas Mavericks are signing former Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo.
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Shaquille O'Neal Says Victor Wembanyama Can Become The Best Player In The World: “He’s Not The Future Shaq But He Can Definitely Be The First Victor."
Shaquille O'Neal has big praise for Victor Wembanyama, saying he can become the best player in the world.
thecomeback.com
Basketball world reacts to Greg Oden’s latest job
Former Ohio State standout Greg Oden did not have the NBA career that he had hoped for due to some debilitating knee injuries, but it appears he is sticking around the game of basketball. A picture of Oden appearing on the Butler Bulldogs coaching staff surfaced on social media Tuesday,...
NBA All-Star Will Reportedly Miss Start Of Season
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Khris Middleton will likely miss the start of the season after undergoing wrist surgery over the offseason.
Stephen A. Smith: Celtics Didn't Fire Ime Udoka to Prevent Him From Going to the Nets
Stephen A. Smith on the Ime Udoka situation.
PHOTOS: Jaylen Brown's 7uice store grand opening
Star Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown and his 7uice Foundation recently held a grand opening for his 7uice retail outlet in the City of Boston’s seaport this past Saturday, and it was well-attended even before it was supposed to have started, fans queueing around the block well ahead of the listed start time.
New York Yankees have their Game 1 starter for ALCS already selected
The New York Yankees are gearing up for a Do or Die Game 5 of the ALDS on Tuesday afternoon. However, the team has already selected their starter for Game 1 of the ALCS, given they push past the Cleveland Guardians to take on the Houston Astros. Given the recent...
