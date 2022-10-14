ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SelectHealth names 3 new execs

SelectHealth, the insurance division of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, has named a Nevada market president, chief marketing officer and regional marketing director in Idaho. On Sept. 13, the company named Nate Foco as chief marketing officer. Previously, he was vice president of marketing and customer experience at Priority Health...
Illinois fines Centene subsidiary $1.25M

Illinois insurance regulators are fining Centene subsidiary Celtic Insurance Co. $1.25 million for allegedly failing to cover mental health and addiction services at the same level as other medical issues, the Chicago Tribune reported Oct. 18. Celtic, which sells health insurance plans called Ambetter on the Affordable Care Act exchange,...
