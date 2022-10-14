Read full article on original website
SelectHealth names 3 new execs
SelectHealth, the insurance division of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, has named a Nevada market president, chief marketing officer and regional marketing director in Idaho. On Sept. 13, the company named Nate Foco as chief marketing officer. Previously, he was vice president of marketing and customer experience at Priority Health...
Oklahoma hospital terminates Medicare Advantage contracts amid financial challenges
Stillwater Medical Center in Oklahoma has ended all in-network contracts with Medicare Advantage plans amid financial challenges at the 117-bed hospital, the Stillwater News Press reported Oct. 14. Humana and BCBS of Oklahoma were notified that their members will no longer receive in-network coverage after Jan. 1, 2023. "BCBSOK is...
UnitedHealthcare investing $5M in Texas provider for individuals with disabilities
UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Texas will invest $5 million in a new facility offering medical and nonmedical assistance to individuals with disabilities, the insurer said Oct. 17. The grant will go to the Multi-Assistance Center at Morgan's Wonderland in San Antonio. The investment will fund a new employment center to...
Lawsuits, challenges and debates: Where California's controversial Medicaid contract process stands
California's first-ever Medicaid managed contract procurements are a major shakeup in the state's Medi-Cal system, which has over 12 million enrollees, or a third of California's population. Millions of residents will switch plans as a result of the changes, and a lengthy road of appeals and legal battles could lay...
Illinois fines Centene subsidiary $1.25M
Illinois insurance regulators are fining Centene subsidiary Celtic Insurance Co. $1.25 million for allegedly failing to cover mental health and addiction services at the same level as other medical issues, the Chicago Tribune reported Oct. 18. Celtic, which sells health insurance plans called Ambetter on the Affordable Care Act exchange,...
