Police: officers use pepper spray on combative teen in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Fairfield Police say officers used pepper spray on a 14-year-old boy who was being combative as they attempted to arrest him over the weekend. They say the teen is part of a larger group that has been causing disturbances and other problems in town over the last few months.
wgan.com
Search for shooting suspect leads to standoff in Lewiston
The search for a shooting suspect led to a seven-hour standoff in Lewiston Sunday morning. Police received a tip that 21-year-old Abdirahman Duale was at a home on Oxford Street. Police surrounded the home, and the Maine State Police tactical team was called to the scene. After about seven hours,...
wabi.tv
Man killed in Skowhegan crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man was killed after a crash Tuesday morning in Skowhegan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on the Canaan Road at the entrance to the DOT Maintenance Garage. Police say 53-year-old Mario Centofani of Skowhegan was driving and his SUV hydroplaned. They say...
wabi.tv
Augusta Police searching for bank robbery suspect
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police is looking for information in their search for a recent bank robbery suspect who fled the scene. Police say the robbery occurred Saturday Oct. 15 at 11:30 a.m. at the Camden National Bank on Armory Street. They say the caller described a male suspect...
wabi.tv
Glenburn woman sentenced for conspiring to traffic drugs across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “A profiteer of poison.”. Those words from a federal judge in Bangor on Tuesday describing a Glenburn woman who conspired to traffic drugs across Maine. Danielle McBreairty, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. McBreairty had previously admitted...
How an Augusta Police Officer Destroyed Something in Lizzy’s Lewiston Home
We celebrated my beautiful son, Bentley's 6 year old birthday this past Friday at my new home in Lewiston. Boy, was it perfect. The night was magical with about 15 or so very energetic kids making loud memories in our new house. We were breaking the house in with this party because we just bought it but I didn't realize things were actually going to break, like in pieces.
wabi.tv
Maine AG: Officer was justified in shooting man in Bangor despite distance
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s attorney general says a police officer was justified in shooting a man in Bangor four years ago despite a review of evidence that showed the officer was farther away from the man than previously thought. Attorney General Aaron Frey conducted a second review of...
wgan.com
Jury finds Maine woman guilty in child death trial
A Stockton Springs mother charged in the death of her 3-year-old son has been found guilty. A Waldo County jury reached the conclusion Tuesday in the trial of 36-year-old Jessica Trefethen, who was charged with depraved indifference murder. Maddox Williams died in June of 2021. Trefethen, who pleaded not guilty,...
WMTW
Search for shooting suspect prompts tactical team response in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — An hours-long police presence in Lewiston prompted road closures and a response from the Maine State Police Tactical Team. According to the agency, early Sunday morning, officers were investigating a weapons complaint when they received information that Abdirahman Duale, 21, was inside a residence on Oxford Street.
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – October 3-16
Here is a summary of some of the activity of Troop F of the Maine State Police as reported during the first half of October, 2022. Summaries may be minimally edited. On October 10th, Trooper Levesque and K-9 Rocco completed their fourth week of K-9 drug detection school at Maine Criminal Justice Academy.
WMUR.com
Family, friends remember New Hampshire woman one year after her slaying
BOLTON, Vt. — This weekend marked one year since a 22-year-old New Hampshire woman was killed while vacationing with her husband in Bolton, Vermont. Police said Emily Jean was shot by her husband, Joseph Ferlazzo, while they were celebrating their wedding anniversary. Jean's family contacted police when Ferlazzo returned...
4 hospitalized after crash in Mount Holly, Vermont
Four people were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon, after a crash on Vermont Route 103, near Sawyer Hill Road, in the Town of Mount Holly.
WPFO
Maine couple loses $1.1 million in fake tech support scam
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The FBI is warning people to look out for fake tech support calls and notifications. The scam recently cost one Maine couple more than $1 million. The FBI says the couple received a pop-up alert on their computer telling them their computer had been breached and there was an attempt to compromise their banking information.
A Message For Maine Drivers About What to Do When You Spot a Cop While Driving So I Don’t Crash Into You
I want to start off by saying that I understand you do not want a ticket, no one does. Cops are out at all hours of the day ready to catch you speeding. Luckily for us, there are also apps to help tell us when a cop may be close by.
NECN
Maine Marijuana Growing Facility Destroyed in Weekend Fire
A Maine marijuana growing facility was destroyed in a fire over the weekend, fire officials said. The Vassalboro Fire Department said in a Facebook post that they responded to 17 Cushnoc Road around 12:25 a.m. Saturday after someone who was passing by reported seeing a fire. The first units to arrive at the scene reported two large commercial structures that were connected in the middle with heavy fire showing in most of one building.
Officer shoots, injures man in Oxford County
MEXICO, Maine — The Office of the Maine Attorney General is investigating the circumstances that led a Mexico police officer to shoot a man Thursday night. It happened shortly before 11 p.m. at 87 Roxbury Road in Mexico after officers responded to a reported "domestic violence disturbance," according to a release from Mexico Police Chief Roy Hodsdon. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss sent the release to NEWS CENTER Maine on Hodsdon's behalf.
WPFO
Rt. 9 in Durham closed for 2 weeks after culvert fails, 17-mile detour in place
DURHAM (WGME) -- There's a 17-mile detour in Durham after heavy rains on Tuesday washed out a culvert. A section of Route 9 will be closed for at least 2 weeks. The closure is between Royalsborough Road to Pinkham Brook Road, which is Route 136 and Route 125 respectively. The...
