Boston, MA

Field Hockey Downs No. 23 Maine, 5-2

NEWTON, Mass. - Sophomore Payton Anderson recorded a hat trick, junior Tess Csejka tallied two goals and senior Caroline Kelly turned a 12-save performance as the Boston University field hockey team posted a 5-2 win over No. 23 Maine on Tuesday evening at Newton Campus Field. Anderson scored twice in...
Northeastern Rallies Past Men's Soccer, 2-1

BROOKLINE, Mass. – Senior Ryan Lee netted his second goal of the season two minutes into the second half, but it wasn't enough, as Northeastern rallied off a pair of set pieces to defeat the Boston University men's soccer team, 2-1, on Tuesday night at Parsons Field. With the...
