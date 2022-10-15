SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Breeze Airways, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman , is adding new routes from 15 cities, coast to coast, including two new destinations: Cincinnati, OH; and Vero Beach, FL. Breeze now offers 99 nonstop routes between 33 cities in 19 states. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005470/en/ Breeze Airways is adding 19 routes from Cincinnati, OH, Vero Beach, FL, and 13 existing Breeze markets. (Photo: Business Wire)

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO